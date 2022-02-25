BrianAJackson/iStock via Getty Images

“Facts which at first seem improbable will, even on scant explanation, drop the cloak which has hidden them and stand forth in naked and simple beauty… Galileo

The sports betting frenzy ignited by the US Supreme Court decision in 2018, has as we have long forecasted, has moved into fizzle territory. Mr. Market, which had bid up leading stocks in the sector, is running for the exits on the sector as the stark realization that profits will be elusive until consolidation and/or merger of sector players builds a full head to steam.

Sector darlings like Draft Kings (DKNG) have seen their stock tumble dramatically from a high of $74 early last year to a current $21, a bit up from a recent low of $17. On top of that comes news that Wynn Resorts Ltd. (WYNN) has put the for sale shingle out on its sports betting entry, WynnBet, within weeks of happy talk about how well its launch was going. And now even Churchill Downs (CHDN), has waved the white flag on its legacy online entry, TwinSpires.

Long a leader in online horse racing action, the company gushed over the potential after the SCOTUS Decision, added all sports and casino games to its platform and joined the cheering squad,pom poms waving at the golden era ahead.

And just weeks ago, we noted the debut of legal mobile sports betting in the big kahuna in New York just before the Super Bowl. Empire State bettors came through. It's now estimated that the five initial entrants probably booked ~$2b in bets, holding ~$138m in revenue, ~7% as expected. Then the state came calling to wolf down an absurd 51% in taxes - a "come to Jesus" moment arrived.

Caesars Entertainment's (CZR) sports book, among the market share growth leaders and biggest media advertisers, announced it was bringing down the guillotine on its media buys, slashing ad spend and probably promotional giveaways as well. I suspect we will see this move ignite a slashing of media and sponsor spend among all players in the space from here on.

What we and some others had long pointed out from day one was that yes sports betting would be a great business in the out years, a nice contributor to accretive EBITDA for gaming operators so long as the insane chase of customer acquisition came under disciplined spending patterns.

But the platforms saw things through a different prism. Their massive overspending racked up loss upon loss against triple-digit revenue growth by quarter. Mr. Market bought into the corporate speak narratives namely that: Job one was to generate new customers as states legalized and we’ll worry about that ugly word profit later. That mantra caused Mr. Market to bid up the stocks in the sector to dizzying heights before reality bite. It was inevitable, that investors, seeing quarter after quarter of earnings releases of massive cash drains in overheated marketing spend, got real. Those with nice gains during the run up took money off the table. Those who had been sucked in by validation that the greater fool theory was active in the run up ate their losses and got out.

One of the supreme ironies of the great run up was that companies like Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN), which had pursued sports betting through its buy in of 37% of Barstool Sports with their 55m database of stoolies, was part of the sports betting frenzy. Its stock zoomed to $130 last March. The huge move was fueled by the perception that with the Barstool database added to its own 20m casino customers you had a no-lose situation. For context, at the cusp of the pandemic outbreak in February 2020, Penn was traded at $29.65 a share weeks after its $160m buy in to Barstool. That move was the principal engine that began to drive the stock north, not the real rationale to buy which was Penn’s solid casino business managed by a proven team of tough gaming industry veterans, some of whom I had known for years.

Data by YCharts

The entire brick and mortar casino sector got hammered by the pandemic as we know but those with a footprint in sports betting benefited from the presumed logic that stay at mobile betting would go its merry way ahead as more states legalized and as noted, revenue gains reached triple digits in sequential quarters for industry leaders.

So in our view, Penn was swept up in the frenzy for the wrong reasons. Owning the stock in our view made great sense not because of sports betting but because the inherent strength of the company was in its excellent geographic footprint of 43 properties in 23 states. Its digital business, Penn Interactive, which enclosed the Barstool play was activated in eight states.

Penn's geography (Penn Archives)

It also became apparent that Penn’s investment in Barstool was a very savvy move—though at the time, I had some misgivings. I had questions, if over time, the company could convert its sports/women and pizza obsessions led by the Dave Portnoy persona into a viable customer base expansion over its casino patrons. What took me a bit longer to realize was recognition of what Penn’s decision really was about. Yes, there was all the earnings transcript happy talk about the Barstool Sports Book being the engine that would drive Penn’s online business to go head to head with industry leaders like Draft Kings (DKNG) and Fan Duel (OTCPK:PDYPY). But in the real world what I realized that the Barstool deal made sense because for relatively chump change at the time, it had bought itself access to Barstool’s 55-60m database of sports fans far cheaper than what sector leaders were paying hundreds of millions for in media and promotional deals for new players.

Furthermore with an average lower customer acquisition spend, the likelihood that Penn’s sports betting business would reach breakeven to profitability considerably earlier than sector peers. Realization two: To Penn, the eye on the prize was not merely adding new customers in new states for the top line, but keeping revenue ambitions in check and stay satisfied with a modest share of market acquired for less promotional spend.

The rationale here is clear: With checked expenditures, sports betting platforms can turn in fat operating margins. Otherwise, the likelihood of many pure plays in the space (companies - not single-wallet entities like casino operators) becoming profitable any time soon was a dreamscape. In fact as I have already posted on SA, my view is that some platforms may never make a dime. The future as I also noted was in consolidation that would shrink the number of platforms down to 5 or 6, enabling them to harness spend and maximize gross margins. The answer - consolidation is the path for the overall health of the sector.

For the big brand single wallet operators like Caesars, MGM and Penn sports betting will provide a broad spectrum of long term benefits. It will enhance the marketability of their brick and mortar businesses with the elusive millennial generations. It’s proven that younger customers who visit casinos during big sporting events to make laydowns on games do migrate to the blackjack tables and slot machines in meaningful numbers. And it's from that segment that spillover business is generated for night clubs, restaurants and shopping arcades or malls.

We estimate that total US gaming win will reach above $75b (commercial and tribal) in a post pandemic world between a return to whatever the new normal will be projected to the 2026/27 years. We still envisage sports betting revenue alone to become around a $25b to $30 market by 2025/6. Penn’s Barstool unit has lost market share since August due to the massive blitz of NFL promotion by competitors. It went from 12% down to 7%, a big drop. That may be temporary or not. The point here is this. Even if we take the lower 7% share as sustaining until the 2025/6 year, that would yield over $2B in gross revenue for Penn and would likely be profitable.

PENN ARCHIVES

Above: Penn Morgantown, one of two new properties added to the portfolio recently as the company's geography expands.

So for PENN the sports betting game is not about chasing gross revenues with fingers crossed hoping for a someday when marketing costs will fade and money will remain in the till. It's about an enhancement of a gaming customer ecosystem. One in which the joining of two databases de-duped, sliced and diced to produce maximum revenues from both brick and mortar and online play with solid Long Term Customer Values.

Penn will continue its investment in digital with the creation of a new unit, Penn Games Studio, to generate new digital gaming related content, Hit Point Studios will also evolve into a possible second online betting brand. It has also bought Canadian sports media giant Score Media to expand both content and sports betting platforms in that hockey crazed nation.

But the Penn story for investors in our view remains securely anchored in its brick and mortar business. Without a presence on the Las Vegas strip the company.

A capsule glance at Penn’s brick and mortar business

Penn has been added to the S&P 500 because of its powerful national presence in brick and mortar gaming. Management is guiding 2022 net revenues to reach $6.07b to $6.39b. Adjusted EBITDA is forecasted at $1.85b to $1.95b. I think these numbers are shaded a bit conservatively given the uncertainties about lingering COVID threats. Yet, we are clearly in the endgame of the pandemic if we measure the sinking infection rates in all of the states where Penn has properties.

For context Penn’s two major single wallet competitors are Caesars (CZR) with revenues (ttm) of $9.57B and MGM Resorts International (MGM) with revenues (ttm) of $9.45b. All three are solid bet on which we are guiding buy. The differences between the three are in CZR, you get a powerful Las Vegas presence in addition to its biggest of all geographic regional footprint. (Penn owns the locals M Resort outside of town not a player for tourism in any major way). With MGM you get exposure to its two properties in Macau—which while still facing formidable covid headwinds, will stand with a grown market share there in the globe’s biggest gaming town post COVID.

Both CZR and MGM have been part of the great online sports betting chase spending huge promotional dollars to generate new customers and stabilize brand loyalties. But that's beginning to come to an end at least for CZR. We suspect MGM to continue forging ahead with ever bigger investment in digital. IAC Interactive (IAC), the e-commerce giant, has invested $1 billion in MGM shares and stands ready to buy more if the occasion warrants it — such as a potential acquisition of BetMGM’s partner, the UK’s Entain.

In its 4Q21 release. Penn earned $0.21 a significant miss from $0.57 y/y relative to several one -time costs. But sales grew 45% y/y to $1.57b indicating the strengthening trend toward a post-pandemic pent up demand showing up in most of its properties. Its interactive business in Q4 showed $65m in revenue. For the year its online business is expected to lose $50m, chump change compared with sports betting competitors.

Owning Penn provides clear focus on exposure directly on the US regional gaming market’s health. From all we see and hear from colleagues managing properties in many Penn jurisdictions, the waning of the omicron variant is speeding up and little cited metrics like daily casino win built off average bets against pre-covid history are positive.

We also see Penn management as a big positive going forward if their decisions over the past three years are any indication of how it sees itself and its future and how it allocates capital.

At this writing, analysts PT for Penn averages $66 with strong buy guidance dominating.

I have done a market by market valuation of my own proprietary metrics which measure results like average daily slot win per machine per day, average table drop in key games like blackjack on a moving 200 day span, and of course, hotel occupancy, average daily REVPAR.

I have guided and revised my PTs in the sector linked to my best information on the duration of the pandemic going forward. Clearly at best, the guess of one medical source feeling good about the endgame soon is as good as another, fearing the possibility of yet newer variants showing up. From my perspective I have sought to knock out extremes at both ends of the spectrum and assumed that we are in fact in the early stage of the endgame which could bring us to gaming revenue numbers that will meet and exceed 2019 baseline results depending on how nimble management has been through the crisis. Based on that and my knowledge of the company from sources who know, I'm putting a price target of $75 by the early part of Q3 on Penn.

And my price target is based on what I see is good things ahead primarily for its brick and mortar business in the US and the potential of its expansion into Canada—which could surprise.