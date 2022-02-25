David Becker/Getty Images News

Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) submitted a mixed earnings card for the quarter ending December yesterday. The third-quarter showed continual revenue headwinds in Alibaba's domestic business which came as no surprise. Alibaba delivered better than expected adjusted earnings per-share, however, indicating that investors' concerns about Alibaba's business are overblown. Free cash flow, despite a year over year drop-off, remained strong and I believe Alibaba's valuation, based off of free cash flow and earnings, makes no sense right now!

Mixed earnings card for Q3'22

Expectations for Alibaba's third-quarter earnings card were very low due to challenged retail sales in China and previous warnings about slowing top line growth. In the third-quarter, Alibaba generated revenues of $242.6B Chinese Yuan which is equal to $38.1B. The reported revenue figure implies just 10% revenue growth year over year which is the slowest pace at which Alibaba's sales grew since the firm became a public company in 2014. Predictions called for 246.4B Chinese Yuan or $39.0B. While Alibaba missed the top line prediction, adjusted earnings per-share of 16.87 Chinese Yuan ($2.65) beat the estimate of 16.18 Chinese Yuan ($2.56). Alibaba's EPS dropped 23% year over year, less than expected.

Segment analysis

With 10% year over year revenue growth in the third-quarter, Alibaba's commercial performance disappointed and the drop-off in sales growth was especially severe in China. Alibaba's commerce business in China - according to Alibaba's new reporting format - showed just 7% year over year growth to 172.2B Chinese Yuan due to macro challenges in the Chinese economy. China's commerce business is still responsible for 71% of Alibaba's revenue base.

However, slowing growth in Alibaba's China e-Commerce business was partially offset by continual strength in the firm's international operations. Total international commerce generated 18% year over year growth with Cainiao - Alibaba's logistics enterprise - also benefiting from higher volume shipments. Cainiao generated 15% revenue growth year over year due to a larger operations footprint and heavy investments in shipment capacity.

Strong growth was also seen in Alibaba's Local Consumer Services segment which includes all of the firm's on-demand delivery services. Revenues in this segment surged 27% year over year due to strong customer uptake of local delivery options and massive gains made in customer acquisition.

Customer acquisition never has been a real problem for Alibaba and the firm continued to add a significant number of new customers to its various product and service platforms in the last quarter. Alibaba added 42.7M new customers to its platforms quarter over quarter and ended December with 1.28B active accounts. Year over year, Alibaba's customer base expanded at a 19% rate.

Especially pronounced was customer growth in Local Consumer Services (17M net adds in Q3'22) and the International Business (16M net adds in Q3'22) - which includes Alibaba's e-Commerce platforms Lazada in Southeast Asia, daraz in Pakistan and trendyol in Turkey. Local Consumer Services and International e-Commerce are currently carrying Alibaba's active account and revenue growth and a rebound in the Chinese e-Commerce business would likely result in much stronger revenue growth for Alibaba's top line going forward.

Based off of free cash flow, Alibaba's valuation may just be a bad joke

Much has been said about Alibaba's slowing revenue growth, so I am not going to detail something that is well understood. What matters more than revenues, however, is free cash flow, which gets surprisingly little attention in a market that has been put off of Chinese companies.

Alibaba's free cash flow in the third-quarter was 71.02B Chinese Yuan which translates to $11.2B. The third-quarter saw a year over year decrease of 26% in free cash flow because of increased investments in Alibaba's account growth and merchant network. But, eleven billion in quarterly free cash flow is still a remarkable sum... which allows Alibaba to do a lot of things, including making new investments in strategic growth areas like logistics or buying back (undervalued) shares. In the first nine months of FY 2022, Alibaba's various businesses generated a cumulative 113.9B Chinese Yuan or $17.9B in free cash flow which calculates to a free cash flow margin of 18%.

Alibaba's free cash flow for the first nine months already exceeds my high-case free cash flow estimate of 100B Chinese Yuan ($15.8B) for the entire 2022 fiscal year. I estimate that Alibaba, even with slower top line growth will be able to grow free cash flow by $2.5B to $3.0B annually going forward, chiefly due to high FCF margins. If we were to assume a lower free cash flow margin of 15%, to account for growing risks in China's e-Commerce segment, then Alibaba, based off of revenue predictions of $135.4B for FY 2022 and $159.1B for FY 2023, could see free cash flow of approximately $20.3B (FY 2022) and $23.9B (FY 2023).

Alibaba

BABA initially dropped towards $100 yesterday, but recovered quickly during the day… and they ended the day almost where they started it, at around $109.

Shares of Alibaba are incredibly cheap based off of free cash flow and earnings. With free cash flow expected to be near $23.9B (FY 2023), shares of Alibaba have a P-FCF ratio of 12 X. Investors need to look more at Alibaba's free cash flow than the firm's revenue growth.

Based off of earnings, Alibaba is also a screaming buy (P-E ratio of 11.8 X).

Risks with Alibaba

Political risks have declined lately, macro and revenue risks in Alibaba's domestic e-Commerce segment have increased. I believe the slowdown in China's e-Commerce business is temporary. In the meantime, Alibaba's other businesses perform reasonably well and I am especially hopeful about the logistics business which Alibaba seeks to vertically integrate into its other e-Commerce operations. Risks to Alibaba's free cash flow are low as far as I can tell and Alibaba should be able to grow its FCF materially going forward, even if top line growth slows. Alibaba's low valuation, relative to free cash flow, is probably the best reason to buy into the Chinese e-Commerce business right now. A prolonged slowdown in the e-Commerce, however, is likely going to be a continual risk for Alibaba and its stock.

Final thoughts

Alibaba submitted a mixed earnings card yesterday, but it was far from being the terrible earnings sheet that investors expected. Alibaba's strong free cash flow suggests that the market may have become too bearish on Alibaba's commercial prospects, especially in the international e-Commerce market and the local delivery business in which Alibaba is currently crushing it. Based off of Alibaba's actual free cash flow generation, the firm's valuation may be the biggest joke of the year!