In the thirteen months or so since I put out my bullish article on Gray Television Inc. (NYSE:GTN), the shares have returned about 14.8% against a gain of ~11.5% for the S&P 500. Shares that are priced at $20.25 are by definition more risky than shares at $17.85, so I thought I’d review the business again. I’ll decide whether or not to add to the shares by looking at the most recent financial performance here, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business. In addition to the returns, I made $2.66 on short puts, driving my returns on this to well over 20%. Given that I never pass up an opportunity to brag, I’m going to be writing at length about the risk reducing, yield enhancing power of short puts, while offering a specific trade.

You’re a busy crowd, dear readers. I imagine you’ve got exciting new businesses to start, or you’ve got to move your mega yacht into dry dock, or you’ve got to return the phone calls of all those supermodels who’ve been hounding you for weeks. I too am busy. I’ve got hours of shopping channel programming to get through. I’m not going to buy anything, but I love to browse. Anyway, since we all live busy and fulfilling lives, I thought I’d take this opportunity to give you the “gist” of my article, so you don’t have to subject yourself to more of my writing than is absolutely necessary. I think Gray Television is a fine investment, though their financial performance in 2021 hasn’t been spectacular. I like the fact that they reinstated a dividend that has been lacking since 2008. The shares are neither cheap, nor are they expensive, though. For that reason I’ll not be adding to my stake here. That said, I’m very willing to sell the put options that I describe below.

Financial Snapshot

I’ve written at length about the long term financial history here elsewhere, so I encourage anyone who’s interested in that to check my earlier work on the name. In this missive I’m going to focus on the most recent three quarters, and the sustainability of the dividend.

Although revenue was up by about 6.5% during the first nine months of 2021 relative to the same period a year ago, both operating income and net income were down precipitously relative to both 2020 and 2019. Specifically, during the first nine months of 2021, net income was 85% lower than the same period in 2020, and about 52% lower than it was in 2019. The chief culprits are an increase in broadcasting expenses, as well as a swing from a $23 million gain from acquisitions in 2020 to a $46 million loss in 2021. That said, all expenses save income taxes rose in 2021 relative to both 2020 and 2019.

In short, I would characterise the first nine months of 2021 onomatopoeically as “meh.”

Dividend Sustainability

Financial history may be interesting to some, I suppose, but investors are more interested in the future for obvious reasons. I think the dividend is particularly interesting here, because it’s just recently been reinstated for the first time in 13 years. Although I highly doubt management would reinstate a dividend only to rescind it, I want to spend some time looking at the sustainability of the dividend here.

In order to work out sustainability, I spend time thinking about the size and timing of upcoming sources and uses of cash. First, the obligations. I’ve pulled the schedule of contractual obligations from the latest 10-K for your enjoyment and edification. Please note that this document is now about one year old, so the “less than 1 year” column no longer applies. Thus, we see that over the next two years, the company has contractual obligations of ~$1.011 billion. Since they don’t break it out by year, I’m assuming equal payments of $505.5 million in each of the next two years. The figure rises somewhat over the two years after that.

Gray Television Contractual Obligations (Gray Television latest 10-K)

Against these obligations, the company has about $773 million in cash. Additionally, over the past three years, they’ve generated about $453 million in cash from operations, while spending an average of ~$971 million on investments for the firm. Please note that average investments were driven higher by ~$2.8 billion of acquisitions in 2019. Absent these acquisitions, the company spent an average of ~$24 million on investments over the past three years. Finally, during the first nine months of the year, the company has spent about $23 million on dividend payments, so we can assume they’ll spend about $30.7 million for the year.

Given all of that, I strongly suspect the company will maintain this dividend, and in my view, the risk of a dividend cut is very low. I think this will obviously buoy the stock price, and for that reason, I’d be happy to buy more at the right price.

Gray Television Financial History (Gay Television Investor Relations)

The Stock

Some of you who follow me regularly know that it’s at this point in the article where I turn into a real killjoy because I start blathering on about how a great company can be a terrible investment at the wrong price. I know it’s tough to hear, but the price you pay really matters because the more you pay for a stock, the lower will be your subsequent returns. Rather than try to demonstrate this point abstractly, I'll use Gray Television itself to demonstrate the principle. If you bought this stock on January 13, you’re sitting on a loss of about 13%. If you bought virtually identical shares two weeks later, you’re at basically a breakeven. Not much changed in a fortnight to justify a 13% swing in returns. The investors who bought virtually identical shares more cheaply did relatively better.

I measure the cheapness (or not) of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value like sales, earnings, free cash flow, and the like. Ideally, I want to see a stock trading at a discount to both its own history and the overall market.

I became excited about Gray Television because it was trading at a price to free cash flow of ~3.3 times. It’s now more than twice that level, per the following. This ratio may be more expensive than previous, but it’s not expensive relative to the overall market.

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

In addition to simple ratios, I want to try to understand what the market is currently "assuming" about the future of this company. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his great book that I can’t recommend highly enough "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can apply the magic of high school algebra to a standard finance formula in order to work out what the market is "thinking" about a given company's future growth. This involves isolating the "g" (growth) variable in a fairly standard finance formula. Applying this approach to Gray Television at the moment suggests the market is assuming that this company will grow at about 3% over the long term. This is a reasonable forecast in my view. It’s neither excessively optimistic, nor is it excessively pessimistic. Given all of the above, I don’t see much reason to buy more shares. I’ll hold what I’ve got, but until the shares become much cheaper, I see no reason to get excited.

Options As Alternative

Just because I don’t want to buy stock doesn’t mean I think there’s nothing to do here. Because I’m willing to buy this stock at a cheaper valuation, higher dividend yield, I’d be happy to sell puts at strike prices that correspond to decent value. I think deep out of the money short puts offer an excellent way to open a "win-win" trade. If the shares remain above the strike price, I'll simply pocket the premium. If the shares drop, I'll be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price that I find attractive, and at a price that is much superior to the current price.

In terms of specifics, I would recommend selling the August puts with a strike of $15. These are currently bid at $0.20 which is a reasonable enough premium at this strike price. If the shares remain above $15 over the next six months, I'll simply pocket the premium, and add it to the $2.66 I’ve earned from selling puts on this name already. If they fall 26% from their current level, I'll be obliged to buy, but will do so at a forward dividend yield north of 2%.

It’s time to talk about the risk of short put options, dear readers. I know I characterise them as “win-win”, but you might be forgiven for suggesting that’s a bit of hyperbole. The fact is that short put options, like everything in life, comes with risk. The short puts that I consider to be ‘win-win” are a subset of all short puts. I consider a short put to be a “win-win” when it’s written on a company that I would be happy to own at a price at which I’d be happy to buy. So, not all puts are “win-win” trades. If the strike price is a terrible entry price, for instance, that’s a very bad trade in my view.

I should also state that I think the risks of put options are very similar to those associated with a long stock position. If the shares drop in price, the stockholder loses money, and the short put writer may be obliged to buy the stock. Thus, both long stock and short put investors typically want to see higher stock prices.

Some put writers don't want to actually buy the stock - they simply want to collect premia. Such investors care more about maximizing their income and will be less discriminating about which stock they sell puts on. To be very clear, I am not such an investor. I like my sleep far too much to sell puts based only on the income I can generate. I'm so much of a coward that I’m only willing to sell puts on companies I'm willing to buy at prices I'm willing to pay. I wasn’t always so disciplined, but after painful losses, I decided to only ever sell puts on quality at prices I was willing to pay.

I should also write that I think put writers take on risk, but they take on less risk (sometimes significantly less risk) than stock buyers in a critical way. Short put writers generate income simply for taking on the obligation to buy a business that they like at a price that they find attractive. This circumstance is objectively better than simply taking the prevailing market price. This is why I consider the risks of selling out of the money puts on a given day to be far lower than the risks associated with simply buying the stock on that day.

I'll conclude this rather long discussion of risks by looking again at the specifics of the trade I'm recommending. If Gray Television shares remain above $15 over the next six months, I'll simply pocket the premium and move on. If the shares fall in price, I'll be obliged to buy, but will do so at a price that lines up with a decent dividend yield. Additionally, this price would be about 26% below the current market price. All outcomes are very acceptable in my view, so I consider this trade to be the definition of "risk reducing." You may decide that it's strange of me to end a discussion of risk by writing about the risk-reducing potential of short put options. Such is the world.

Conclusion

I think Gray Television is a decent enough business, but the yield and price aren't sufficiently attractive for me to buy more at the moment. That said, I'm very comfortable selling the puts described above. Although I don't want to buy today, I'd be very happy to buy 25% lower than today. These investments give me the opportunity to either do that, or simply collect premia. If you're comfortable with selling puts, I'd recommend this or a similar trade. If you're not, I'd hold off until price drops to more closely align with value.