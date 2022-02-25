plastic_buddha/E+ via Getty Images

Here's an update on insider buying in the gold mining (GDX) and silver mining (SIL) sectors over the past month.

I have tracked insider buying and selling closely since I started my investing career over a decade ago. Heavy insider buying can help investors spot potential buying opportunities - it's often viewed as a bullish sign for a stock because it shows insiders believe the stock price will rise.

Tracking insider selling can help investors avoid potential losses, too, because large insider selling could signal the signs of a stock price top.

Last year, CEOs and insiders in non-precious metals sectors sold a record $69 billion of stock - led by massive share sales from the CEOs of Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB), and Tesla (TSLA). Those sales have proven to be well-timed.

My last insider buying updates came in October 2021 and August 2021. I was curious to see if any insiders accumulated gold & silver mining shares ahead of gold's recent breakout, so I put together this list of 5 companies with recent insider buying (as well as one with recent insider selling).

1. Generation Mining (OTCQB:GENMF)

Generation Mining is developing its 82.6%-owned Marathon Palladium-Copper project in Northwestern Ontario, Canada. Marathon is the largest undeveloped palladium project in North America.

A feasibility study produced excellent economics: a $1.07 billion NPV (6% discount) and a 2.3-year payback using conservative metals prices of US$1725 palladium and US$3.20 copper. Marathon will produce an average 245,000 ounces of Palladium Equivalent (PdEq) annually over a minimum 13-year mine life, according to the study.

Palladium is a critical metal in the automobile industry as most palladium demand is for autocatalysts in cars.

One insider was buying shares earlier this month, while another major shareholder exercised warrants but did not sell any stock:

- On Feb. 13, Jamie Levy, director, purchased 50,000 shares at C$.86, raising his stake to 4.06 million shares. Levy was also an active purchaser of shares in December and January, adding 100,000 shares at prices between C$.97 - C$1.01.

- Additionally, on Feb. 14, prominent precious metals investor Eric Sprott exercised 4.8 million warrants to purchase stock at C$.75, and Sprott has not sold any of the shares. The purchase raises Sprott's total share ownership to 14.42 million.

Palladium and platinum prices are soaring: Russia produced 2.6 million troy ounces of palladium last year, or 40% of global mine production, and 641,000 ounces of platinum, or 10% of total mine production.

Generation Mining is likely to benefit from Russia's invasion of Ukraine - Russia is currently the world's second largest platinum-group metals supplier, as supply issues will likely materialize.

2. EMX Royalty (EMX)

EMX Royalty is a prospect generator/royalty company, which owns a total of over 4.5 million acres of mineral property and has sold 82 projects from 2018 through to 2022. EMX has been very active over the past year or so, completing numerous high-value transactions.

Here's a summary of its latest activities, from its company website:

EMX assigns Parks Salyer Project to Arizona Sonoran Copper Company

EMX Royalty options the Robber Gulch gold project to Ridgeline Exploration Corporation

EMX Royalty options four gold projects in Idaho and Nevada to Hochschild Mining

EMX receives US$2.25 Million payment for the Berenguela Silver-Copper Project in Peru

EMX purchases 0.418% NSR on Caserones Copper- Molybdenum Mine in Chile

EMX executes option agreement to sell five battery metal assets in Sweden

EMX enters into an agreement with SSR Mining Inc. consisting of 16 royalties and future cash payments.

The SSR Mining royalty portfolio transaction was its biggest acquisition, as EMX purchased 4 advanced-stage royalty assets, with several expected to begin producing cash flow this year.

EMX shares were hit hard a few months ago after EMX announced it will seek arbitration with Zijin Mining (OTCPK:ZIJMF) in regards to EMX's .50% NSR royalty on the Timok Project in Serbia.

Zijin previously claimed the .50% NSR should be reduced to .125% because the original agreement has a provision for the reduction of the royalty rate to .125% under certain circumstances - mainly, the acquisition by Freeport McMoRan (FCX) or any affiliate of 100% of the project (which hasn't happened, since Freeport sold the project to Zijin).

However, EMX has since suspended its arbitration filing as it started discussions with Zijin, "with the goal of reaching a mutually acceptable resolution." It appears a favorable outcome could be coming soon.

EMX's CEO bought the dip in its stock. Here's a summary of EMX's recent insider trades and ownership:

- Between Dec. 21, 2021 and Feb. 2, 2022, CEO David Cole bought a total of 40,000 shares at prices between $1.89 - $2.12. Cole now owns 2.516 million shares of EMX.

- Management, directors, and employees own 12.7% of the company, according to EMX's February corporate presentation.

- Other major shareholders include SSR Mining (SSRM) (11.8% ownership), and Newmont Mining (NEM) (4.8% ownership).

EMX is an undervalued stock with big upside, especially if it can reach a beneficial resolution with Zijin.

3. Equinox Gold (EQX)

Equinox Gold is a mid-tier gold miner with 7 operating gold mines in the Americas. The company is led by Ross Beaty, a geologist and resource entrepreneur with over 45 years of experience.

Equinox recently reported Q4 gold production of 210,400oz and achieved its annual guidance, with 602,100oz produced in 2021. For 2022, the company is expected a slight jump in production to 625,000 - 710,000oz, although its all-in sustaining costs will range from $1,330 to $1,415/oz, among the highest out of the mid-tier producers.

Equinox's key focus is its 60%-owned Greenstone project in Ontario, which is estimated to produce 360,000 ounces per year over the initial 14-year mine life; it has a $1.23 billion construction budget, of which Equinox is responsible for $738 million.

Notable insider purchases include:

- Ross Beaty purchased 265,000 shares in January: 125,000 shares at C$7.47 and 140,000 shares at C$7.05 - raising his total stake to 1.57 million shares.

- Several directors bought shares under a purchase/ownership plan on Feb. 4, 2022. These purchases totaled 3,565 shares at a price of C$7.50.

- Equinox shares currently trade at C$8.48, so these purchases appear to be well-timed.

While Equinox is a high-cost gold producer, it has one of the lowest valuations in the gold mining sector, with shares currently trading at a P/E of 4.32 (lower than the sector median of 17.57) and an EV/EBITDA of 7.55 (lower than sector median of 8.64).

4. Minera Alamos (OTCQX:MAIFF)

Minera Alamos is a junior gold miner which owns several Mexican assets, including the 100%-owned Santana open-pit, heap-leach gold mine in Sonora, where first gold production was announced in Nov. 2021.

Through the end of 2021, Minera Alamos says that approximately 9,100 ounces of gold were mined and stacked on its leach pad; mining rates have approached the initial monthly targets of 100,000 tonnes of mineralized material.

The company's Cerro de Oro project contains 630,000ozAu and is in the detailed engineering/permitting stage, with anticipated initial production by H2 2023.

Insiders appear to be bullish on Minera's future prospects:

- President and director Doug Ramshaw has been a huge acquirer of shares in the first two months of the year, buying 350,000 shares at prices ranging from C$.49-C$.54.

- Management owns 5.2% of Minera Alamos' shares, according to its corporate presentation.

I have Minera Alamos shares rated as a HOLD as I think it's smart to first see how its ramp-up of operations at Santana goes this year; I will re-visit the stock later in the year.

5. Santacruz Silver Mining (OTCPK:SZSMF)

Santacruz Silver Mining is a silver mining company focused in Mexico. In 2021, the company produced 3.22 million silver equivalent ounces from its two operating mines.

Last October, Santacruz announced it will buy Glencore's producing silver mines in Bolivia for upfront cash of $20 million and additional $90MM is payable in equal installments over four years following the transaction close. The assets produced over 6 million silver equivalent ounces for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2021, according to Santacruz.

However, this transaction was supposed to close in Q4 2021, and has not closed yet. In its Feb. 3 press release, Santacruz said it anticipates closing the transaction shortly.

Regardless of the delay and a subpar 2021 production result, one Santacruz insider has gone on a buying spree this year:

- Chairman and interim CFO Arturo Prestamo Elizondo bought spree this year, adding a total of 1,059,500 shares at prices ranging from C$.277 - C$.3126. Elizondo now owns 10.52 million shares, according to SEDI filings.

Santacruz is the riskiest stock to buy on this list as it carries a tiny market cap (US$84.5 million), and there's uncertainty over when its Glencore transaction will close. Santacruz is also a high-cost silver producer, reporting all-in costs of $21.91/oz in its prior quarter. Beware of the risks of investing in a small silver miner like Santacruz.

Insider Selling: First Majestic Silver (AG)

First Majestic Silver has been hit with a wave of insider selling this year.

To start, Eric Sprott sold 1.2 million shares at prices between C$14.43 - C$14.84. Sprott still owns 23.325 million shares, many of which he acquired in a Sept. 17, 2020, private placement and the acquisition of the Jerritt Canyon mine in Nevada.

However, other insiders have also been selling, with some insiders cutting their total holdings by more than half.

The insider selling is not a good sign in my opinion, and it doesn't inspire much confidence in the stock. Silver investors will likely get better returns investing in other names like Pan American Silver (PAAS) and Wheaton Precious Metals (WPM), or Physical Silver (PSLV).