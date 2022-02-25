Dr_Microbe/iStock via Getty Images

Credit where due - not only did PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) do better during the pandemic than I expected, but management has been opportunistic with the windfall created by COVID-19, reinvesting in acquisitions that have helped to further diversify and grow the company's scientific tools and diagnostics businesses. I'm particularly enthusiastic about the efforts made to expand the company's exposure to areas like cytometry and gene therapy.

PerkinElmer shares have done quite well since my last write-up on the company, not only handily outperforming the S&P 500, but also outperforming other well-liked life science peers like Agilent (A), Danaher (DHR), and Thermo Fisher (TMO). While valuation is no less problematic now, I do believe that the company has at least improved its long-term revenue growth and margin prospects, and above-average revenue growth and margin leverage is usually a compelling combination for stock price performance.

A Strong Beat In Q4, Albeit Driven In Part By COVID-19

Although COVID-19 is fading as a tailwind for PerkinElmer's business, it still contributed to a better-than-expected fourth quarter along with a strengthening underlying core business.

Revenue rose 1% as reported, declined 9% in organic terms, and rose 11% on an adjusted organic basis that strips out COVID-19 business. PerkinElmer beat sales expectations by close to 7%, with higher-than-expected contributions from both COVID-19-related and sustainable businesses. The Discovery and Analytical Solutions business (or DAS) posted 9% organic growth, beating expectations by 3%, while Diagnostics contracted 20% (up 14% ex-COVID-19), beating by 12%.

PerkinElmer saw some impact from supply chain disruptions and higher input costs, leading to a 350bp year-over-year decline in gross margin to 59.5% (up 180bp qoq), but that was still good for a better-than-200bp beat relative to the Street. Operating income declined 20% yoy and rose 28% qoq, with margin falling more than eight points yoy and improving almost three points sequentially to 33.6%, beating Street expectations by more than three points.

Strong Underlying Base Revenue Should Be A Multiyear Story

Management guided to 17% to 18% organic contraction in revenue for 2022. While that sounds bad, the midpoint of guidance was more than 2% above sell-side expectations, and the decline is tied to a steep expected decline in COVID-19 revenues. Management is looking for around $400M in COVID-19-related revenue in 2022 versus $336M in Q4'21, but underlying base growth should be on the order of 6% to 8% - more or less in line with Danaher and Thermo Fisher.

As the pandemic fades, PerkinElmer's core life sciences opportunities should reaccelerate, with lab funding and capital priorities allocated away from pandemic-related efforts. Management continues to expect high single-digit core growth in 2023 and beyond, with operating margins in the mid-20%s or higher on the back of rejuvenated growth drivers in both DAS and Diagnostics.

In DAS, the pharmaceutical and industrial end-markets were up double digits, with particular strength in semiconductors and chemicals/energy, and the food end-market grew at a mid single-digit rate, with food safety reaccelerating to double-digit growth.

In the near term, management is looking to focus on product refreshes, including the first new gas chromatography system in over a decade. Longer term, I love the leverage to cytometry and gene therapy that PerkinElmer acquired through deals for BioLegend, Horizon, SIRION, and Nexcelom.

Turning to Diagnostics, reproductive health was up high single digits in the quarter, with a healthy outlook into 2022. ImmunoDx and Applied Genomics were down double digits, but should see stronger core growth as the pandemic fades. As far as drivers go, the new Accentis high-throughput platform is an important launch for the company, as is the ongoing launch of Vanadis, a non-PCR, non-invasive pre-natal testing platform that is positioned as a much cheaper alternative to sequencing-based prenatal testing.

A Strategic Shift Toward Higher Growth And Margins

With over $4 billion spent on M&A, what does PerkinElmer have to show for its capital allocation decisions? Relative to the company's pre-pandemic situation, the company has boosted its leverage to life sciences tools and diagnostics, with those two categories now 80% of revenue versus 60%. The company has likewise increased its leverage to high-margin recurring revenue streams.

From a strategic standpoint, PerkinElmer is now meaningfully more leveraged to cytometry and gene/cell therapy, categories that I believe will continue to outgrow the broader life sciences market over the next decade. I also like the enhanced leverage the company has now to reagents and consumables; the BioLegend deal was not cheap, but I believe the added exposure to bioproduction, cytometry, proteogenomics, and assay development makes it worthwhile.

The Outlook

Using my 2022 revenue estimate as the starting point (to at least partially correct for the impact of COVID-19-related revenue), I expect PerkinElmer to generate slightly better than 6% long-term annualized revenue growth, and there could be some upside to that number. I wouldn't be surprised if management would like to do additional deals, but the balance sheet is stretched right now.

On the margin side, I believe PerkinElmer's long-term sustainable EBITDA margins are now in the high 20%s to low 30%s, a marked shift from the low-20%'s of the pre-COVID-19 era. With that, I believe that FCF margins can move into the low-to-mid 20%s overtime, driving high single-digit FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

Unfortunately, none of my modeling inputs suggest that PerkinElmer shares are particularly cheap now. At best, I can say that, on a relative basis (relative to other life sciences players like Danaher and Thermo Fisher), PerkinElmer's valuation isn't unreasonable and that companies positioned for sustained above-market revenue growth and strong margins tend to earn robust stock multiples. That said, trading at over 21x my '22 EBITDA estimate, I don't expect I'll be adding these shares to my portfolio anytime soon.