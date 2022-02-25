shaunl/E+ via Getty Images

Since I put out my cautionary piece on C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) seventeen months ago, the shares have returned a negative 3% against a gain of about 33% for the S&P 500. The company has just completed a great year, so I thought I'd revisit the name to see if it's now worth buying. I'll make that determination by looking at the business, and by looking at the stock as a thing distinct from the underlying business.

I know you're a busy crowd, dear readers, and I know that my writing can be "a bit much." For that reason, I offer up the gist of my arguments in this, the "thesis statement" paragraph of my article. In spite of the great performance in 2021, I remain of the view that the shares are too expensive. I think dividend coverage is rather thin, given the schedule of contractual obligations coming due this year. The company added debt in 2021, and I strongly suspect they'll need to do so again in 2022. Also, while the shares are much cheaper than when I last looked at the business, I think there's a good chance the business will mean revert. This means that what appears cheap today may be quite dear tomorrow. I've certainly talked myself out of buying stocks that have risen in price, but I remain of the view that capital preservation is of critical importance. The shares may rise dramatically in 2022, but we should remember that what the market giveth, the market taketh away. Thus, I would recommend that investors avoid the name until price falls to match value. Finally, although I earned $1,300 selling put options on this name previously, I can't recommend a similar strategy again, as premia on offer for acceptable strike prices is too low. That means that I must sit and wait for what I consider to be an inevitable drop before going long again.

Financial Snapshot

The most recent year was as spectacular as you'd expect of a logistics business in 2021. Specifically, revenue was 42.5% and 51% higher than 2020 and 2019, respectively. In addition, net income in 2021 was 67% higher than it was in 2020 and 46% higher than it was in 2019. Additionally, management rewarded shareholders by increasing dividends paid by 32%.

It's not all smiles and sunshine over at C.H. Robinson, though, dear readers. There are two problems that I think are worth noting. First, the capital structure has deteriorated in my view, with long term debt up fully 75.5% over 2020. In addition, the company spent ~$511 million to retire 5,016,896 shares. Using some of the arithmetic skills I was taught by the good people at Holy Spirit School in Toronto many, many, many decades ago, I've worked out that management paid an average of $101.87 per retired share. As of this writing, the shares are trading for $96.54, so it may be the case that investors would have been better off with a special dividend.

This is neither the first, nor will it be the last company to overpay for a buyback, and it's certainly not the first company to pile on debt. These are troublesome, but I think the dividend is of greater importance to investors, though.

Dividend Sustainability

As interesting as the recent financial history here is, I think investors are particularly interested in the future, particularly about the level of dividend sustainability. Given that I'm absolutely obsessed with making my reader's lives easier, I want to spend some time writing about the dividend. Although I'm as much of a fan of accrual accounting as any semi-sane person can be, when it comes to tracking the sustainability of a given dividend, I look at cash. I specifically want to compare the size and timing of future calls on cash to the current and likely future sources of cash.

I'll start by reviewing the future calls on cash. I've taken the liberty of clipping the following from the company's latest 10-K for your reading pleasure. Please note that the company has contractual obligations of ~$810 million this year, and $642 million next year, and $117 million the year after.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Contractual Obligations (C.H. Robinson Worldwide latest 10-K)

Against these obligations the company has about $257 million in cash and equivalents. Additionally, they've generated an average of $475 million in cash from operations over the past three years, while spending about $157 million on CFI activities. This figure was goosed by an investment of $223.2 million in acquisitions in 2020. Absent these investments, the company spent an average of $82.5 million over the past three years. Given the $525 million that's due this year, I'm of the view that the dividend coverage is fairly weak here. That said, the company has earned an average of $4.08 per share over the past eight years, and the most recent dividend was only ~$2.08. So, I'd be willing to buy, but only at a very reasonable price.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Financial History (C.H. Robinson Worldwide investor relations)

The Stock

It's been said that "investors don't buy stocks, they buy businesses." That is not true. We don't access the future cash flows of a given enterprise directly. We access those cash flows via these things called "stocks", and these "stocks" trade in secondary markets that are affected by many things in addition to the health of the enterprise. For that reason, we need to spend some time thinking about shares of stock as things distinct from the underlying business, dear readers. The fact is that the very same business can be a "good" or "bad" investment depending entirely on the price paid for it. If you conceive of a business as a machine that spins off cash, your returns are either good or bad, depending entirely on how much you pay for said future cash flows. I'll demonstrate my point using C.H. Robinson stock itself. If you bought these shares at the beginning of the month, you're down about 7.7% on your investment. If you bought virtually identical shares four days later, you're up about 4.5%. The business didn't change enough in four days to explain a 12% swing in performance. There's a strong negative relationship between the price paid for these stocks and your subsequent returns. This is why I try (but don't always succeed) to buy stocks as cheaply as possible.

My regular readers may recall that I measure the cheapness (or not) of a stock in a few ways, ranging from the simple to the more complex. On the simple side, I look at the ratio of price to some measure of economic value like sales, earnings, free cash flow, dividend yield, and the like. Ideally, I want to see a stock trading at a discount to both its own history and the overall market. In case the highlights of my last article on C.H. Robinson escape your memory, I'll remind you that I was "freaked out" by the fact that the PE hit 29.5 times. The shares are near record low valuations on that basis, per the following:

Data by YCharts

Source: YCharts

In addition to simple ratios, I want to try to understand what the market is currently "assuming" about the future of this company. In order to do this, I turn to the work of Professor Stephen Penman and his great book "Accounting for Value." In this book, Penman walks investors through how they can apply the magic of high school algebra to a standard finance formula in order to work out what the market is "thinking" about a given company's future growth. This involves isolating the "g" (growth) variable in a fairly standard finance formula. Applying this approach to C.H. Robinson at the moment suggests the market is assuming that this company will grow at a rate of about 5% over the long term. This is an excessively optimistic forecast in my view. Given all of the above, I've got to recommend continuing to avoid the shares.

Conclusion

There is much to like about C.H. Robinson, obviously, but I think the history here demonstrates that the market has a tendency to "get ahead of itself" sometimes. Although the shares are relatively cheap on a PE basis, I think the risk that earnings mean revert is high, so what appears cheap today may not be all that cheap tomorrow. Also, I'm nervous about the massive cash outflows this year. I'm very much of the view that capital preservation is key, and I don't think the dividend compensates investors for taking on the risk of buying at current levels. I've got a long, uh, "proud" tradition of talking myself out of returns by insisting on buying only when it's reasonably safe to do so. This has cost me upside, but the evidence is that it's protected me from catastrophes. I think avoiding the latter is worth giving up the former for. I'll certainly revisit this name next year, but for the moment, I'm comfortable avoiding shares until the price falls to more closely line up with value.