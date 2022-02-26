Sectors And Companies To Watch During The Ukraine/Russia Conflict

GOCMEN/iStock via Getty Images

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has certainly thrown some uncertainty into the macro market outlook for 2022 and the coming few years. This isn't a scenario I was in any way unprepared for - but I'd be lying if I said I had expected it.

Nonetheless, a time like this is a good opportunity to practice level-headed long-term investing. That's exactly what we're going to do here. We're going to talk about macro-level portfolio strategy in the face of the new geopolitical situation that's arising.

First, we're going to discuss some very general implications of widespread Russian sanctions based on research, my knowledge and some data.

Second, we're going to move into some specific company impacts - both negative and positive.

Third, we're talking about investment opportunities.

Ready? Let's get going.

Implications of Russian Sanctions

Before I get going here, I want to make clear to you that I've spent quite some time researching this, and also spoken to a number of professionals in the field, including analysts at institutes in Finland, who are extremely knowledgeable on the subject, both due to their proximity to Russia and their corresponding dependence on one another.

The very clear message these analysts send, including Laura Solanko, who is a senior analyst at the Bank of Finland Institute for Emerging Economies is that no one nation is fully prepared for sanctions, but that Russia, since 2014, has made a very concerted effort for independence from the west. The nation has built its own payment system, its own payment card system, lowered the national debt, and lowered its dollar exposure. The background has been exactly this - they've been expecting sanctions.

That, however, does not mean that Russia is isolated - just less dependent on west than really at any time in its history. The national treasury chest is now at $630B, which is the fourth largest in the entire world, after China, Japan and Switzerland. Russia could literally pay for two years' worth of Russian imports with this. It could support domestic companies. Most analysts call this treasury a "necessity" given the current geopolitical implications from Russia.

Under current prices for Crude oil, low national debt and low national spending, Russia operates at an excess on an annual basis. Russia, on this perspective, is extremely hard to hurt with "standard" sanctions.

But the same analysts also offer their insight into what would actually hurt Russia.

A complete stop to energy exports would seriously hurt Russia in the long run. Russia is, long term, completely dependent fiscally on its revenues from its energy exports to EU/the world. if this were to stop, it's only a matter of time until the math no longer works. However, Russia’s current perspective is that this will blow over in 1-4 years.

SWIFT exclusion would prevent all non-domestic trade and transfer in an effective manner. It would still work, verifying payments through China or through phone, fax or letter, but it would almost infinitely complicate matters. Also, all companies active in Russia might not play ball.

Many people believe China will stand with Russia. This is not at all clear. China wants stability - what's happening is anti-stable. If Chinese companies battle sanctions made by US companies, any US interests from those Chinese companies would be at risk. China and the US are extremely interdependent. However, many larger China banks and companies do not have American exposure, and as such could largely ignore sanctions.

What's clear once you delve into these questions are two things:

Russia is extremely well prepared for exactly this and can answer tit-for-tat to anything but the most extreme sanctions. While extreme sanctions would take time to impact Russia seriously, they're really the only thing that would "work" in the long term.

I would not consider the current sanctions in any way "extreme."

The primary implications of any sanctions against the Russian Federation are primarily energy related. While there are other implications, and we'll go through them as well. Russia's main role to the EU and indeed to the US, is in its energy industry.

Russia supplies on average 15-20 million barrels of oil per month to the US - but more importantly, it's the major trade partner for Europe in terms of natural gas, and for some nations provides nearly 100% of all of their natural gas.

Generally speaking, the further west in Europe you go, the less dependant on Russian gas countries are.

Statista

Now, certain countries like Sweden have a near-zero gas exposure because we don't use nat gas the same way that Germany does. So national exposure is very small. But on an EU-wide basis and specifically for eastern European countries, their dependence is extremely high upon Russian-sourced gas, as well as oil.

This energy dependence goes higher than just gas. It also includes fuel for nuclear reactors. Russia, together with Kazakhstan, controls nearly half of the world's supply of Uranium. This fact alone could have far-reaching implications of how the EU needs to consider its energy needs and sourcing going forward. Russia is also a key palladium supplier and accounts for more than 20% of the global production/source of palladium. This is used for sensors and MRAM, as well as plating material.

While Russia has no significant chip production to speak of, the fact is that Russia supplies process materials and is a supplier of several critical materials for chip production. This could be cut off in retaliation to sanctions, and it would further worsen the global chip shortage we're seeing at this time.

As an example, almost all American supply of neon comes from Russia, which is a by-product of its steel production. It's then sourced and purified by a specialized Ukrainian company. This is now obviously gone. Neon is a primary laser gas, which is used in lithography.

In addition to this, the Russian Federation is a leading producer of hexafluoro-1,3-butadiene (C4F6). American suppliers use this and purify it for use in node logic device etching, and again, advanced lithography.

The Russian Federation is also the world's biggest net exporter of Wheat, finished Iron, Coal Tar oil, nickel, and Nitrogenous fertilizers.

I name these last because all of these are far easier to source alternatively than some of the things mentioned earlier. Wheat isn't exactly a specialized commodity, and Russia mostly exports it to China anyway. Plenty of countries have Iron/Steel production, and while Russia controls a large portion of the world's Urea production, it's not that complicated to source alternatively, given time.

So. I know that you knew some of these things already. But I'm willing to bet that you didn't know some of the things we rely upon, such as neon or specialized chip components.

The Russian Federation as a national economy is one that's reliant on export in euros and dollars. Over 70% of its export is denominated in this because few want to do business in the Russian Rubel. The Russian economy is also basic.

OECD Russian Imports

What I mean by this is that Russian export is focused on fairly basic materials and things, while their import is highly dependent on specialized technologies. That's also where sanctions come in.

OECD Russian Imports

You can see from the above graphs, that Russia does not currently have the industrial capacity to produce sufficient automotive vehicles, broadcasting equipment, or most advanced electronics.

It also doesn't have sufficient medicine production, which is why its key imports are automotive vehicles, planes, helicopters, broadcasting equipment, parts and electronics, and others. China is the biggest trading partner at around $47B, but Germany is an absolute key partner at $30B, with the United States a distant fourth at $9.21B. It's also not a reciprocal relationship. Germany accounts for only 4% of Russia's exports and the US for only 3%, so aside from gas/oil, the German or US economy isn't dependent on Russia for much.

Overall, the conflict could mean being cut off from three out of five top trading partners, leaving the company with China and Belarus from its key partners. Given that Belarus may be included in sanctions as well, it's unlikely that Russia could replace this through indirect importing. It's further fair to say that most of Russia is inactive in terms of trade, with resources and activity limited to certain parts of the nation, such as the Nizhny Novgorod region, Tver, and Ulyanovsk. Large parts of Russia are largely considered unproductive.

The characteristics of the Russian economy are clear. This is a country that imports advanced products and exports commodities. After nuclear reactors, which is the most specialized product, the next specialized product that Russia exports is pig iron. While Russia does hold significant amounts of commodities and is the world's largest supply of natural gas, none of these resources cannot be replaced from other sources with time.

These are some of the high-level implications in terms of sanction when viewing what Russia "can do" vs. what they "need."

Impacted sectors - positive and negative

These dynamics are likely to have massive impacts on a number of sectors. We'll go through the downers/negatives first.

Any sector with a need for energy is going to be a loser here. What we need to do here is look specifically at sectors that consume a lot of energy in their production/industry.

Concrete/aggregate companies are among the heavier hit. Unless these concrete companies have somehow moved to an efficient model, and none of them have yet, companies such as HeidelbergCement (OTCPK:HDELY), Holcim (OTCPK:HCMLY), and Vicat (OTC:VVCTY) are likely going to see major impacts. They'll have to provision for significantly higher energy costs as a result of a cut-off of Russian gas/energy.

Metal companies are going to see impacts. This goes all the way from SSAB (OTCPK:SSAAY) to aluminum producers such as Hydro (OTCQX:NHYDY). The thing with hydro that sets it apart and why it's been doing well is that it's fairly self reliant thanks to its energy segment. However, the metal segment will still see an impact, with listings such as Nornickel (OTCPK:NILSY) also active in the market. My targets specifically for Nornickel have been changed. I don't consider it a "buy" due to the risk regardless of how cheap the risk has made it.

Travel/airlines are also going to see impacts across the board due to lower travel, lower amounts of tourists going both ways, and the airport companies being impacted as well. UK has already banned Aeroflot from landing in the UK, and Russia responded in kind - banning British Airways due to UK's support for Ukraine.

We're likely to see similar steps for Air France (OTCPK:AFLYY) due to France's similar support, and Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKY) might be impacted as well, weighing down already-troubled businesses. These impacts also include airport concessionaires, impacting Fraport (OTCPK:FPRUY) and Atlantia (OTCPK:ATASY). Fraport especially owns 25% of St. Petersburg Airport and is fully consolidated in the balance sheet, which is why it will fall more than others.

Construction businesses, including materials, will see increased prices due to all of this, with possibilities of sourcing issues for materials. However, compared to the other ones mentioned so far, I expect construction impact to be smaller, at least for the time being. Recent results out of the sector have been good, and no significant headwinds from current developments have been forecasted. However, Italian Buzzi (OTCPK:BZZUY) has 17.7% sales in Eastern Europe, and these should see impact.

For utilities, the current expectation is a flight toward "green energy" and independence from gas. The two main triggers for this move are expected to be relative safety and reliability of revenues of renewables, as they do not depend on any one commodity.

Stocks in this field are Verbund (OTCPK:OEZVY), E.ON (OTCPK:EONGY), Enel (OTCPK:ENLAY), Iberdrola (OTCPK:IBDRY), Orsted and others. Scandinavian Fortum (OTCPK:FOJCF) is one I would avoid due to its dependence on Russia. In my NAV estimate, I've cut every Russian asset out completely. My new price target for Fortum is €12/share - and I sold at over €25.

For automotives, impacted companies are above all, Renault (OTCPK:RNLSY). Its Avtovaz subsidiary means that it has direct exposure to Russia as a manufacturer with Lada and Dacia commanding nearly 30% of the market of the Russian federation. Avtovaz is extremely localized - let's then 10% goes outside of Russia, and supplies are local.

Renault sees 6% of total revenues and 15% of annual profits coming from Russia. These should be viewed as suspect at the very least. I'm cutting my target for Renault and applying a 20% discount to the stock due to this. Other automotive are also likely to see impacts, but less than Renault.

For energy, impacts are going to be primarily BP (BP) and Total Energies (TTE). BP has a stake in Rosneft and TTE owns part of Novatek. Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) has none of these. There are also likely to be significant ripples across the energy sector unrelated to amounts of Russian assets.

Let's now look at the positives. This list is far shorter.

Fertilizer companies based in Europe are likely to see significant price increases for their goods, even if they're likely to face availability shortages (potentially) due to Russia being one of the world's largest Urea sourcing regions.

This means there's a potential positive impact for Yara International (OTCPK:YARIY) and companies such as K+S (OTCQX:KPLUY) as fertilizer availability from the east dries up. While this production isn't energy independent, these companies typically have better energy hedges, and raw materials are their primary challenge.

European defense stocks would see some advantages due to the situation. This includes majors like Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY), but also smaller ones like Leonardo (OTCPK:FINMY), Thales (OTCPK:THLLY) and Safran (OTCPK:SAFRY).

Gold, though I will argue Europe doesn't really have good gold stock investment possibilities. You're better of buying gold ETFs or NA miners if you want gold exposure and see that advantage here. While there are gold prospectors and miners, most of these are too small to be what I would consider interesting. I'm also not a fan of investing in physical gold/bullion.

Some of my investment picks

It would take me too long to go through the Russia-specific impacts of every single stock - so I'm going to mention only a few here that I view as a good opportunity.

First off is BASF (OTCQX:BASFY). The company is often considered heavily impacted by something like this, especially given its stake in Nordstream and its natural gas exposure, especially after the Wintershall DEA IPO when it will lack any physical hedge.

However, being the world's largest chemical producer, the company has plenty of pricing power and flexibility to absorb some of these trends. I view the price action in BASF, which is currently down significantly from the near-€70/share price to indicate a substantial "buy" on BASF.

The company just touched below €60/share, which is approaching my own cost basis (slowly). I might indeed add more to BASF here. BASF recently had its earnings call, and i listened in.

The company expects to deliver its 2022 guidance even with an increased oil price on the basis of strong backlog and excellent demand. The company does not expect Nickel and cobalt sourcing from Russia to be part of sanctions at this time.

What I would add, and how I've adjusted for my model, is that the company's climate neutrality goals will probably cost even more if energy prices go up. This will not serve profitability well in the near term. I've also slightly downward-adjusted my expectations for the nutrition and care segment following 4Q21, and now consider an €84/share price to be my target long term.

Second is the German fertilizer company K+S. I have not yet provided you with a detailed article on my stance here, but it's positive. Despite massive 2021-2022 outperformance, i expect at least another 10%-20% upside, with a price target of no less than €26 for the long term.

The company's strong focus on potash with its long-term superb strategy makes for an appealing investment, even if spot pricing for potash is historically volatile. There are risks here - byproducts of potash production includes salty waste water, where disposal is expensive, but i consider this one a long-term investment.

Third is Norwegian Yara International (YARIY). The company's drop to 430-NOK levels coupled with Ukraine means I'm bumping my price target here. The newly-raised dividend implies a yield of no less than 7% this year. However, full disclosure here, I'm taking a different stance to my colleagues who are moving slightly sideways.

Against the background of postponed contracts and energy, some are actually cutting their price targets for Yara. Me, i believe Yara products continue to be imperative for food production, and they will weather any shortcomings here.

Fourth are general wine, spirits and luxury companies. These include businesses like Diageo (DEO), Pernord Ricard (PRNDY) and Davide Campari-Milano (DVDCY). While these might not do much for you in terms of yield, these businesses are bets on a growing "cocktail" culture and drinking - which you can bet there will continue to be a lot of going forward here.

What's more, all of the companies I mentioned are considered undervalued, and what i would view as a "buy." They're also what I would view as incredibly proof towards long-term downturns here due to military conflicts.

Fifth, some of the pressured concrete/aggregate companies, once they start trading at valuations that really suggest downsides are priced in. My picks include HeidelbergCement, but other concrete companies are interesting as well.

Wrapping up

Overall, I admit there are very few clear European picks that warrant a positive "Conflict attention" here. There's a few - and I've bought some, but for the most part I would consider not focusing as much on specific conflict-impacted companies, but rather focus on what valuations your "usual" picks are trading at because of the crisis in Ukraine.

Unless, of course, you're the type of investor who shorts companies - then I would say there's plenty of opportunity at this time. But shorting isn't part of my toolbox.

I would also take a stance and take a cue from history. Volatility such as this rarely lasts long - and even if it does, the markets usually recover fairly quickly overall.

So what I'm mostly looking at are structurally attractive businesses that suddenly are trading at much cheaper multiples. I've bought some LVMH (OTCPK:LVMUY), I've pushed more into Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY) and I've bought other quality stocks and relatively low-yield stalwarts, like Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY).

For now, this is my strategy as we move forward into this crisis. And this is the background as to why I'm moving like this.

Questions? Let me know.

Author's Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations.