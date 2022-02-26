AlexanderFord/E+ via Getty Images

When Palomar Holdings (NASDAQ:PLMR) went public in April 2019, I concluded that I was not buying this specialist insurance business. The specialist insurance niche company has shown rapid growth, with further capital allowing for further growth in the volumes of premium being written.

The rapid growth has been fueling the stock as adjusted earnings have seen a nice upwards trend. While the company certainly appears to be doing something very good, I have too many concerns about the idiosyncratic risks of the business in order to get involved.

IPO - Take

Palomar is a smaller special insurance company which focuses on subsegments which are underserved by traditional insurance companies, including earthquake, wind and flood insurance. Both individual and business customers are counted as clients of the business. The company believes that own data analytics and technology result in attractive markets (at good prices) being targeted. After this analysis, products are sold through retail agents, administrators, wholesale brokers and even other insurance businesses.

Since its founding in 2014, the company has grown from $16 million in gross premiums written to $155 million in 2018. Two-thirds of these premiums are derived from earthquake insurance. These are hugely idiosyncratic risks, but the company counters this argument by not covering fires which originate from earthquakes, and that the company maintains a one in 250-year probable loss, statements which I am really wary of.

The company went public at $15 per share, but the same shares rallied to $20 in the first day of trading. With 22.6 million shares outstanding, the market value came in at nearly half a billion as financials are quite complicated of course.

The company posted a 29% increase in gross written premiums in 2018 to $155 million, with net earnings of $18 million coming in at $0.80 per share. Given the modest earnings power in relation to the share price and the idiosyncratic risks (with many policies underwritten in California), I was naturally very cautious, as climate change, complex regulation, accounting regulations and other events could have real impact on the business as well.

Too Cautious

I have been far too conservative if we look back at the shares now. Shares rallied to the $100 mark in the summer of 2020, to ever since trade in a $60-$100 range from that point in time.

The added capital from the IPO and demand for these insurance policies made that the company has seen explosive growth. 2019 revenues jumped 62% to $252 million as net income fell a bit to $10 million, mostly as a result of higher stock-based compensation expenses following the public offering of the company.

The company has seen further growth in 2020 with revenues up 40% to $354 million as net income fell further to just $6 million as a result of a $51 million catastrophe loss.

Halfway February, the company posted its 2021 results with gross written premiums up another 51% to $535 million as net income exploded from $6 million to $46 million as catastrophe losses narrowed to just $5 million. The company posted an adjusted net income number of $53 million with most of the discrepancy coming from stock-based compensation expenses. The company guided for solid growth in 2022 with adjusted earnings seen between $80 and $85 million.

The 26 million shares traced at more than $100 in 2020 and early in 2021, yet have now fallen to $60 per share, for a $1.56 billion equity valuation. Based on the earnings guided for this year, the valuation comes in around 18-20 times earnings.

More Appreciative, Not My Cup Of Tea

The truth to be told is that I have underestimated the company, as Palomar has seen rapid growth since the public offering, and while earnings have been volatile and modest, they have been quite good in 2021 with another solid outlook given for 2022.

The problem which I have is that the company remains the largest earthquake insurer in the US, and while the company claims that risk transfer strategies limit exposure and should result in less volatile earnings, I am not that convinced (yet).

While the company has built a nice reserve for losses of $173 million, I have a real challenge to figure out what the real exposure is, which typically is a large multiple of the gross written premiums, depending on the reinsurance and loss coverage as well.

The truth is that I am attracted to the rapid growth of the business which can suggest one of two things, that is that the company is doing something very right, and/or that the company is too cheap with its policies. While the company has seen some real earnings volatility, it has been profitable in recent years, although we have not seen major earthquakes in recent times, it must be said.

The truth is probably that the business is too complex and idiosyncratic for me to get very fundamentally appealed to, but the solid share price performance is comforting, certainly to some, but not to me.