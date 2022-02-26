Aura Minerals' (ARMZF) CEO Rodrigo Barbosa on Q4 2021 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Aura Minerals Inc. (OTCPK:ARMZF) Q4 2021 Earnings Conference Call February 25, 2022 3:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Gabriel Catalani – Investor Relations Officer

Rodrigo Barbosa – Chief Executive Officer

Kleber Cardoso – Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gabriel Catalani

Good afternoon to all. And welcome to and thank you for attending Aura’s Fourth Quarter Earnings Call. My name is Gabriel Catalani. I’m the Investor Relations Officer. We have also Rodrigo Barbosa, CEO of the company; and Kleber Cardoso, CFO. They will be presenting today. After their presentation, we will also have a Q&A Session. You can send your questions via chat here at Zoom. And after the presentation, they will be answering your questions. The presentation is already available on our website and the record of this meeting will also be available on our website by the end of the day in ir.auraminerals.com. Rodrigo?

Rodrigo Barbosa

Thank you, Gabriel. And thank you for all for participating on this call where we will present the main results, achievements during the year of 2021 and then Kleber is going to show more the financial of the fourth quarter and also the full year of 2021. Gabriel, are you going to share? Yes. Okay.

So, while we present a few slides about the main achievements and also progress of our production and cash cost and then, as I mentioned, Kleber is going to present in detail the results, so we’re going to go one more.

Very well. So, on Slide Number 5, for those that are also following up with the printed version, 2021 – and I would remind all the investors that we did the re-IPO of the company sharing a story where we would provide to our shareholders with a combination of high growth, a company that was producing 204,000 ounces in 2020. And we shared the vision to reach over 400,000 ounces. And we would do that at low leverage, paying dividend and through very accretive projects such as Almas and Matupa.

So, what have we achieved during the year of 2021? Number one, we increased production by 32% coming from 204,000 ounces going to 269,000 ounces during the year, which is a very strong step towards the 400,000 ounces. Not only that, we also paid 13.5% of dividend yield to one of the highest dividend yields in the industry and also one of the highest in Brazil while maintaining a low leverage, we paid, we grew 32%. We moved forward with projects, that Greenfield projects. We paid the dividends and we finished the year with a negative net debt and net cash position. So, we are delivering as we promised to the market since 2020. Other very important achievement during the year 2021 is building a stronger step towards the 400,000 ounces.

We initiated Almas project construction, which is now on track to start the plant in early next year and ramp up for commercial production by mid next year. I would remind shareholders that this project is giving us a 100% internal rate of return leverage at gold prices to $1,800. So, it’s a very accretive project that we should start production next year.

Other project that we move forward is Matupa. Matupa is a project that also came with [indiscernible], a project that initiated its geological studies. And when we acquired had only 340,000 ounces. Last year we had an auction needed to invest in more geology to a significantly increase in the resources and reserves. We decided that those projects have a very short payback and a very strong internal rate of return. We decided that would be more important to convert the resources into reserves to start the process of environmental licensing so that we could start construction next year. So, the result is, confirm the suspicions that would be a highly accretive project.

We launched a PEA December last year of Matupa giving over 70% of internal rate of return leverage at 50% and gold prices at $1800. And this project has only 340,000 ounces of resources. We should be releasing our new 43-101 and reserves very soon on the project. But we expect to be able to increase the geological resources and reserves, which would even a move for internal rate return at higher. So, we published this PA and now we are in the process of the environmental licensing.

Now the very important point that we move forward also with ESG agenda, not only issuing the new sustainability report, and also the inventory of carbon footprint and water consumption, we are also committed to women in mining in all countries that we operate. And we committed also to have at least 40% of women we interviewed for managerial positions while we will be training local labor and women in order to be able to train and attract them to work with us. So that we can assume more new targets for the next year.

The operations, as you could see in the fourth quarter, we significantly improved production in Aranzazu due to higher capacity and better grades. We also increased our production in Honduras with a higher grade, and also improvements that the management is doing at the site. And combination of those improvements more than offset the non-production from Gold Road as we stopped investing Gold Road and Gold Road started supporting care-and-maintenance by October last year.

On combination of good results and dividend, we reached a number one performance in the whole TSX listed companies, not only mining, but also many other companies, Aura was number one. And in performance we expect to continue delivering results so that we continue to be highly ranked on performance to our shareholders.

On the finance side, we also worked, we issued new debentures during the year. We leveraged some of the projects in Almas, and also the current operations stretching out the terms, not only stretching out the terms, but also reducing the cost of that by 2.6 percent basis point.

As a guidance for next year, for this year 2022, we now expect slower growth for this year, more organic growth throughout the operations that we already have. So, we expect to be between 260,000 and 290,000 ounces during this year. And then new, big, major steps are coming early next year with Almas entering production. And Matupa, we expect to enter production by 2024.

Next one. In terms of safety in COVID we had during the year accumulated nine lost-time injuries during the year 2021. This is below the industry average, but far from what we would like to be. So, we are intensifying our measures, our procedures and our incentives internally in order to even reduce the lost-time and labor accidents in between our operations.

In terms of COVID, we continue to monitor, we continue to help the communities where we are with information, and also with suppliers. We reached over close to 100% of people vaccinated in operations, at least on those many places, we are already 95% over already with the second dose. So, and we have not had any case that was spread within our operations in terms of COVID. Those that came with COVID was came with already contaminated from outside. So that means that the measures and the procedures we implemented in operations was very efficient in order to avoid the spread within our employees.

And that also impacted us not having choose low production or didn’t impact the production when we didn’t have a lot of cases internally. And none of the cases was spread within our operations. In this Slide number 7, so we provide the production for the fourth quarter, the fourth quarter, you could see a significant increase compared to the other quarter, basically, as well, as I mentioned to you, a higher production we increased capacity for Aranzazu, we had shared the market only late 2020. We increased the capacity by 30%, and that was finished during the second quarter.

So third and fourth quarter, we had a combination of higher production in Aranzazu, and also higher grade San Andres was negatively impacted on the Q3 because of the stoppage in July. And also in Q4, we didn’t have the stopper, but we also could make significant improvements on grades, recovers and also the whole performance. And in EPP, we are now gradually moving forward on the higher grade of Ernesto.

So we went up from 15,000 ounce to 17,000 ounce and a company. All of that, we reached 78,000 ounces on the quarter is a record high breaking for all and operations, at least in the last 10 years. In terms of cash cost, the part of the combination of higher, better performance in the higher production, we also could reduce the cash cost, consolidated basis on operations going to 691 on the operations on Aranzazu, San Andres and EPP. And when you add, which is now on the carry maintenance Gold Road would be $717 per ounce.

In terms of the full year, the full year of 2020, we had $809 per ounce. And this year excluding Gold Road, we are now at $764 per ounce and for the projection, which is vary within the guidance that we gave in the market. So we reached the production and reached the cost on the guidance of the market.

I would highlight in terms of cost also, as I mentioned, we still have two important projects to develop within our portfolio, Almas and Matupa, those projects are the ones that will give us an opportunity to grow additional 50% in terms of production compared to 2021. But not only that, we will go through a very highly accretive project in terms on generated return and also being able to reduce our average cash cost.

So those either Matupa and Almas are all the first part time of the industry in terms of cash cost, and that with the combination of the project operations that we already have, we should be moving towards the second part-time in terms of cash cost by 2024.

As a guidance and the next slide on speaker more about the longer-term view, so we produced a 269,000 ounce during the year. Those out of the 269,000, 10,000 came from Gold Road, which is now the carrier maintenance. And for this year, we present actually be within 260,000 and 290,000 ounces, which is more organic growing improvements that we are making operations in some higher grades, that we are also achieving in some of the assets that we have.

The next big steps that we’ll see in the next slide come from Almas and Matupa. In terms of cash cost, we finished the year as I was mentioning close to 8,769 or 816 including Gold Road and then we expect this year to be within the same basis within 771 to 845. That comes because there’s some lower grade areas that we are reaching during the year and also highest respiration that mainly in same address that will reach – that will basically maintain us at the same cash cost or slightly higher on the combination of those things and also some small inflation that we are filling in operations, some of them, we also been able to control.

In terms of CapEx, we had a year of $78 million of investment, and that would include also a Gold Road, which required close to $15 million. Next year, we don’t have Gold Road, but on the other hand, we will be investing in Almas Project that required on the total close $75 million only next year is going to be close to between 55, 61, Almas and also other expansion products. So our guidance to the market now for next year in terms of CapEx is going to be a $100 million to $111 million, understanding then out of this $55 million and $61 million is for growth project that’s still not yet generating cash flows and the sustaining in the exploration are from the project that already produced the cash flows.

In terms of growth and then Kleber will talk more about the results. I share with you or investors and analysts that we are very much on track to reach over 400,000 ounces by 2024 on our life. So we are coming – this is a company that’s coming from 122,000 ounce of production 2018, we grew over 67% until 2020 reaching 204,000 ounces. We grew an additional 32% last year reaching 269,000 ounces. Not only that with significantly a mid-strong steps towards the development of Almas and Matupa.

Again, Almas we already started production – started the construction. In Matupa, we are now in process of licensing and we issued pre-economic assessment during this and last year, very high accretive projects for our shareholders and a combination of organic growth that we will have this year and more opportunities that we can increase on the current operation plus Almas and Matupa will give us be able – we will be able to reach over 400,000 ounces by 2024, very much in track on what we share with the market, not only this paying dividends and maintaining our low leverage.

And fine, go ahead now, Kleber, I pass it to you.

Kleber Cardoso

Rodrigo, good afternoon, everyone. Thanks for here today. Next couple of slides I’m going to show a summary of the financial results for the quarter for this. On stage, we have a summary of the main financials guidance for Aura for the fourth quarter of the year, the last two quarter accumulated 12 ounce at the end of each reporting period. As we can see overall, the – it was a strong part in terms of operational results with net income achieving $160 million.

At the end of the fourth quarter, for the year, Aura required [indiscernible] in net revenues. In terms of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA required at $56 million, as Rodrigo saying, it’s a record high credit company without Gold Road, that number would have been very higher, Gold Road had some demonetization costs associated with transitioning to per maintenance in the quarter.

So without Gold Road adjusted EBITDA will have been $59 million. And for the year, average required consolidated adjusted EBITDA of $108 million for the year of 2021. In terms of net income, positive net income of $10 trillion, some non-cash expenses on expenditures and bringing the total net income for the year to $43 million.

Finally, in terms of cash and net debt, starting with net debt that is the column is individualize already required and it non-required to with negative net debt or positive net cash of $2 million, despite saying $25 million in dividend in this spend. We also bringing year margin of right side of the charge our pro forma what would have been the net debt of Aura without exploring Gold Road debt and the net debt would have been at the end of the year minus it has been in the August for the dollars and net cash.

So we can have an idea what is going to be the impact in our balance sheet, while Gold Road normally in the product of Aura going forward. And finally, in dotted lines, we can achieve the cash flow position of the company. We remained with the strong cash position at the end of the fourth quarter above $106 million, driven by competent with the previous quarter, despite with the dividend requirements.

On an adjusted EBITDA on Page 14, we have consolidation between adjusted EBITDA and net income for the fourth quarter, as we saw previously on the left side adjusted EBITDA for the $56 million and the Amortization & Depletion spend is up $9 million, which has been more or less consistent with the number of departments in previous quarter. Finance cost is about $7 million, where this number is above the recurring number and that mainly because that includes around $3 million in accrued interest expense that is related to the acceleration of Gold Road debt.

The Gold Road debt as far as until the business quarter required in its balance sheet considering and the entire value of the mine. And with the acceleration of the debt during the fourth quarter, it has recognized an annual price in the year – full nominal benefit, the Gold Road debt was $22 million and the $2 million of there is 25, so $3 million difference that should be accrued and $5 million generally in the first part, but again we will cash item.

We also have income tax expenses of $14 million of which about the half of that deferred lot non-cash in the quarter, that’s mainly to Aranzazu there’s a consumption of factor asset and we also sometime with another non-cash item in the quarter were related changing estimates in asset retirement obligation. For our mine care and maintain that we required another $3 million in expense, and other non-cash item. In the quarter, bringing them, I think to $23 million at the end of the fourth quarter.

And then on next page, on Page 15. On this page, we bring the tails analysis of the change of the cash position of the company throughout the fourth quarter of the year. On the far left side of this slide, you can see the cash flow position at the beginning of the quarter at $165 million. Then this left side of the page there is one analysis that we call adjusted free cash flow that is free flow generated by the mine operations, not including investments to grow the company. That portion of the business generated $32 million in cash during the fourth quarter, excluding overall just considering EPP around cash generated by those three mines were $36 million in the quarter and minus the corporate expense.

More in the middle of the chart, we have what we call investment for growth, investment that the company makes – should increase production in the future by increasing the life of the mine of the company, which as exploration expense, exploration CapEx and expansion investment project and CapEx, that portion of the business consumed $8 million in cash during the fourth quarter. And more to the right side of the page, we had others smaller items, but we also have the biggest cash outflow during the quarter that was the dividend payment, at the end of December of $25 million, bringing the cash and equivalent above $106 million at the end of Q4. So overall we see the main cash outflow dividend and investment should grow the company that was sustained by the cash generated by the current operations. So that the company was able to keep almost stable the cash and equipments of the company throughout the quarter.

And with this, we end our present and open for any questions.

Rodrigo Barbosa

And so while with the questions here, overall we are performing according to what we presented during the IPO, not only that when you see Aura is performing, according to what it should in terms of macroeconomics as well, right? Why we see the world with uncertainties in many other areas, from Brazil, for example, in certainty about the growth and higher also now – higher interest rates. Aura is improving our margins, increasing production, and also reducing the cost of that once we are anti-cyclical and we have been able to improve our results according to a higher gold price as well.

So I have one first question here, which is please elaborate a bit why the guidance now that we are presenting is different from what we presented in Aura Day, which was a couple of months ago. And can you share update of reserves and resources? Do you expect or in particular highlight any mine that we would highlight?

Well, first question is on last presentation given Aura Day, we can only present to the market things that has been discussed and approved by the Board. On that time, we still had the old growth as a potential production. Now we are most of the different comes taking out gold road on our guidance and now using the operation plus Almas and Matupa.

Then I have question, does our management consider streaming royalty agreements for financial Almas and Matupa?

For Almas, we are already fully funded. We are not considered streaming. Streaming normally has a higher cost compared to what we’ve been able to assess. So, we are not considering for Almas, we are not considered streaming from Matupa, but we might consider for other projects, if we think that is the best alternative for the company and for our shareholders.

I also received another question here from Daniel. if we plan to increase our production even further above the 400,000 ounces.

So yes, – we have a very good plan, a very well-detailed plan that is now in execution to reach, and we know very much how to reach over 400,000 ounces on the yearly production. But we understand very well that companies that produce more than 500,000 ounces. They changed the peers, they are consolidated more to a major company. And those companies that has more than 500,000 ounces they trade with 50% or more premium in terms of multiples compared to those that are under 500,000 ounces. So, we know very much that we can significantly also increase further the results and the value for our shareholders if we reach above 500,000 ounces. And that’s why we are actively looking alternatives for M&A. We know very much how to reach 400,000 ounces, but above that, we’ll have to go through M&As.

There’s another question that I have here, if I can give some highlights in terms of resources and reserves, the findings from exploration and expenses, we should be releasing the new report in the coming weeks, updating resources and reserves. But as we’ve been able to show the market. Since we started the turnaround project was 2017, 2018, we start investing more on a high basis in the first two years, but we start increasing more last year. So, we’ve been able with the small investments that we have done so far, but now increasing not only to replenish our resources and reserves, but also increase. So, we should be continue to do that as we are now increasing investment geology. So, we are not only replenish resources and reserves, but we’ve been able also to increase.

So, I have another question. With regards to exploration expense, which are the areas in which there are no reserves yet that you will do exploration works. Do you expect volumes could be added in the next reserve report?

We expect to have some additional resource reserves, but that the report is coming up as soon we cannot anticipate. But there are – Aura is a company that has been underinvested under management in the past. We started this turnaround in 2017. During the first year, we had a lot of decisions of selling assets, merging with another company, restarting another and we only started paying more attention to geology. That was when we started having a better cash flows as well. That was back in 2019. And then in 2019 and 2020, we did all the superficial investments on the surface.

And we started drilling more last year. And we intensified it drilling during this year. So there are many areas that we found that would be very interesting to drill, and that could significantly increase resource of reserves. And that is in all the assets. We have opportunities in EPP, which are underway right now, even almost that we already have 15 years of life of mine.

There are many indications that we could have a smaller, but higher grades pockets, very close to the plant. So we are now intensifying geology in order to understand this potential, because if we do find it, then we can put higher grades that we have on the current plan that would increase also the capacity of production.

Matupa is a project that we did almost not in terms of geology in the last three years, just minor exploration of copper and also gold. It’s a very, very high potential area that many other companies operating around us. And we are just now starting to invest more in geology in order to expand the resources reserves, but only, again with 340,000 ounces of resources, we’ve been able to publish a PA of 70% leverage to generate return. And as we’ve move forward now on more geological investment, we expect again to also be able to increase.

In regards of cost of good sold, do you expect any impact from higher diesel prices in the 2022 guidance?

Most of them, the inflation that we already – that was already transferred during last year, we are not projecting a significant increase now in our cost in our productions. We have contracts that now expires of operations of three years in the mine that we are now renegotiating understanding the opportunities not to increase, but also to reduce. So there is a strong front in order not only to contain the inflation, but also be able to further find possibilities to decrease our cash costs. So we do not expect significant increase or even we couldn’t expect some decrease on cost of operation those mines.

Is the new expansion, new project CapEx largely devoted to how much in 2022? Is Matupa construction still expect that to starting on 2022?

We – our schedule is we start construction of almost last year. During this year, we would do the whole construction to initiate production next year. Matupa, they did start construction next year, this year is a year of licensing and also advancing some geology to choose that construction next year and then enters production by 2024. So Matupa, we already in construction starts production 2023, Matupa has construction 2023 and production 2024.

And with Danielle Sassoon – with regards of possibility of M&A and financing capital, could we see the leverage pick up a little bit, or the acquisition might be finance excluded by – with equity? If so, what level leverage we could see in the future?

So we have a policy internally to run under the low leverage ratios not with the cash positive. We have – every time we have excess of cash we will be distributed to our shareholders either by dividend, by share buybacks or if we find good opportunities for M&A, we could use this cash. How much, how far could we go leverage? Now, we would like to operate our other one-time EBITDA in terms of net debt. It could go a little over 1.5 a little over in some acquisition. If we see an opportunity to reduce below one-time very fast, so that would be the range in the policy that we already have. Everything that would move us, acquisition that would require more cash than 1.5, one-times EBITDA then we would consider yes, our equity to as a source of funding for that acquisition. But we already start with a very strong balance sheet with negative net debt. So that give us a significant flexibility in order to pursue through the growth through M&A that we are – that we plan.

That’s another question here, if we can share about the dividend policy?

Yes, we approved with the board policy of 20% of the EBITDA minus recurring CapEx, that’s what we also shared with the market during 2020. And every time we see that is the access of cash as I was mentioning earlier now we would also transfer this cash to our shareholders either by dividends or buyback.

But I think that’s…

Gabriel Catalani

I think, there is a question from [indiscernible]. He said can you elaborate a little bit more on the lower production guidance for 2022 versus the one shown in the Investor Day, these EPP disappoint your expectations in the short-term specifically about 2022 guidance?

Kleber Cardoso

On Ernesto specifically, as Ernesto [indiscernible] a very, very high grade that we would operate only during 2022 that would also give us opportunity to increase production during this year. What we had is some delay entering on the Ernesto together with a short-term model was showing a slightly difference grade compared to the long-term. So that also creates some – I would say frustration, but most importantly what we saw is an opportunity to reduce the cutoff as we see gold prices moving up that means that we can enter in grades that was not common for viable. In the past, so we reduced now the cutoff of the project that together with the change on the shorter mine decreased grade of Ernesto, but on the other hand increased the life of mine of Ernesto. So we are not only operating Ernesto during 2022, but we also operate during the year 2023. On average, lower grade compared to what we had, but on the – with more mode of production.

Gabriel Catalani

There’s also a question regarding M&A. So with regards to possible M&A and financing capital, would we see the leverage pick up a little bit of the acquisition might be finally exclusively with equity. If so, what level of leverage we could see in the future?

Rodrigo Barbosa

Yes. So as I mentioned, we – I think I already answered this. It’s the rate should be not more than 1.5 times EBITDA in terms of leverage. We would like to run always under one. So any acquisition would consider this kind of thresholds – and if we see that’s accretive, it requires more cash than we could finance internally, then we would also access the equity capital market in order to raise the cash or even use our shares as a payment on the acquisition, but we already started with a very strong position with a lot of room to work internally without having to access equity capital markets soon.

Gabriel Catalani

I think, that’s all. We want to…

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

Q -

Rodrigo Barbosa

So I would like to thank you, and thank you all for being with us for the Brazilian [indiscernible] coming soon. We saw the good holidays for everybody. We’ve been delivering results consistent with the market. Gold’s now particularly now with the consequences of the geopolitical change in the world should remain strong not only that, but this change can and should also make the countries such as the United States and Europe to increase the expanding on the Army which increased significantly more the assets, which reduced the flexibility of federal reserve to increase.

And nominal interest rates, which can sustain or could push gold price even further but all should not be considered as – not only considered as an investment, opportunistic, or just to leverage up on the future gold prices, but it’s very accretive to any vessels to diversify its portfolio as a company such as Aura to actually to reduce the beta while not compromising the alpha. We will be able – with Aura, you can reduce the volatility of your portfolio and also not compromising the growth. But the story could also provide you a 50% of growth with dividends and also through very accretive projects. Thank you all. Wish all the best weekend for everybody, and happy holidays for the Brazilians.