China's Economy And Real Estate Market Have Yet To Bottom

This article was originally published February 18, 2022, under Tri-Macro Research.

According to Bloomberg, in an internal document cited last week by the South China Morning Post, China Vanke's CEO was quoted as saying the company was in a "life or death battle" and "On our last legs". Vanke is one of the financially strongest and largest Chinese real estate developers. This is a sign those companies in unhealthier financial situations will likely end up in default. I feel this is especially true for those who owe a lot of offshore-USD-denominated debt but earn revenue in the yuan or RMB.

I've explained before my issues with China's macroeconomic stability. In summary, China growth since 2000 was very robust. Much of this was due to the fact that Chinese monetary authorities embarked on massive infrastructure, construction and supply-side driven stimulus. This required huge amounts of credit into the economy. In the beginning the returns on investment, that is growth, were strong enough it wasn't running up corporate debt/GDP to high levels. Due to the increasing incremental capital output ratio or diminishing return effect of supply-side driven growth and construction buildouts models, every RMB increase in debt is no longer creating a corresponding amount of economic growth to offset it. In essence, the model has become inefficient. The demand-side of the economy particularly consumer demand has not come through strong either, meaning growth is reliant on corporate and business investment. The statistic widely used for this in Chinese economic data is Fixed Asset Investment or FAI.

The large amounts of FAI also created an overcapacity problem. China used creating and constructing a huge supply side of the economy as a demand boost for the economy as well through higher employment, and commodity demand among other channels.

I think it's unwise to call a bottom in China's real estate market and growth, until we see the global effects of Fed tightening and capital flows into the USD from emerging market currencies thereby worsening the large emerging market, USD-denominated corporate debt problem. The PBOC needs to ease to stimulate demand in the economy and guide the economy through a hard landing, yet lower rates can lead to capital outflows from the economy and currency. I would expect Chinese capital outflows to increase here. One of the main reasons is, when the Fed moves US rates up and the PBOC moves China rates down, the yield differential - or China's 10Y bond yield minus the US 10Y bond yield narrows or could invert.

This increases the relative appeal of holding the USD against the yuan. In the case of an inversion in the yield premium, large Chinese currency holders and hedge funds would move in mass to fund trades into the USD and what could be relatively higher US yields using the yuan as a funding currency. This is called a carry trade and wins when the funding currency depreciates, and the asset currency bond yield is higher than the funding currency yield. So, a carry trader would earn the spread on the yield differential plus any gains from the funding currency depreciating against the asset currency.

I don't think China can avoid recession (if they aren't there already - official statistics are in doubt) without lowering interest rates. China's most recent inflation data printed at 0.9% y/y compared to 7.5% for the US. This signals weak demand in China's economy yet China rates and yields are higher than the United States. I don't think this can continue and as central banks adjust policy, I would expect divergence between the PBOC and Fed leading to downward pressure on the yuan worsening the China homebuilder USD denominated offshore debt problem. Chinese homebuilders earn revenue in RMB but owe large amounts in USDs. This means when the USD appreciates, the real debt burden increases as well.

On January 27 2022, I wrote:

The common theme is Fed easing is gold price positive and China's explosive growth since 2002 has pushed up global inflation expectations and been gold price positive. I believe both of these beneficiaries to gold are reversing.

I believe as China's near-term economic descent continues and defaults/NPLs as well as unemployment rise, Chinese banks will become the problem. Chinese banks have extended large amounts of credit and are very leveraged. The banking system is around 200% the size of the economy compared to around 65% for the USA. This China hard landing will require lower rates and likely printing of RMB by the PBOC to recapitalize banks for bad loans in order to navigate through it while awaiting a consumer rebalancing. One of the main issues will be preventing unemployment from rising thereby stymieing the Chinese consumer demand rebalancing away from the supply-side driven construction model. China will likely have to rely on strong exports to the rest of world, to keep their labor markets operating at a good level.

It is a very disinflationary or deflationary scenario for China, and I think the risk-averse sentiment and related financial market and asset price declines will be a headwind to gold. Gold longs really want the US to enter a stagflationary period where growth tempers down and inflation remains high. I think we will get the opposite where Fed tightening, and China's downturn has a larger effect on US asset and commodity prices and the US CPI than actual economic growth and employment. I'm very much in the camp of lowering asset prices and inflation without killing the recovery or creating a recession. The US economy is roaring pretty well and can withstand higher rates. Some other economies in the world such as Hong Kong tie their monetary policy to the US Fed through maintaining a currency board. If the Fed tightens policy in the US policy must also tighten in Hong Kong, but my point is what if one economy is ready for higher rates and the other is not?

We are still experiencing strong real growth with the CPI at multi-decade highs meaning nominal growth is healthy. Firms have more orders than they can fulfill, and corporations are seeing higher input costs. This means, from a pricing perspective, businesses almost have to protect margins and have shown the ability to raise prices thereby increasing inflation. This is, again, a healthy sign for US aggregate demand.