ozgurcankaya/E+ via Getty Images

Tension in Eastern Europe, multi-decade high inflation, rising interest rates, concerns over global economic growth, skepticism about stock valuations even after a correction. This is an ideal time to be fearful about investing.

Due to the broad risk-off attitude in the markets, very little has worked so far in 2022. From the Nasdaq (QQQ) to treasuries (TLT) and cryptocurrency (BTC-USD), most major asset classes have dipped at least 10% from their highs.

But one ETF has been soaring lately. Up more than 40% YTD as of the time of Russia's invasion of its neighboring country, the ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY) has been a safe haven in 2022. Here are the opportunities and risks associated with this unique fund.

What is UVXY?

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF is a 1.5x leveraged bet on short-term volatility rising. To achieve this goal, the ETF establishes a long position on VIX future contracts that expire within the next two months. Currently, these are UVXY's holdings, according to the fund manager:

$969 million in cash (effectively the size of the fund)

$1.0 billion in notional value allocated to the VIX March contract

$374 million in notional value allocated to the VIX April contract

Some residual value in a VIX short-term futures swap

When it comes to the investment strategy, forget buying and holding. ProShares itself warns against it by stating that the ETF is "intended for short-term use", and that "investors should actively manage and monitor their investments as frequently as daily".

History backs up the claim: UVXY is a fund destined to be a long-term loser, as the chart below depicts. This is the case primarily because of (1) negative roll yield that is common of funds that establish long positions in future contracts and (2) volatility drag caused by extreme swings in share price.

Data by YCharts

UVXY: opportunities

There are a couple of reasons why a trader or investor might want to own UVXY today. The first is the same that I discussed in my recent article about ProShares' unlevered VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (VIXY): peace of mind. Amid high levels of uncertainty in the stock market, owning a fund that thrives when investors are most jittery could make sense.

UVXY's leveraged factor makes it an even better short-term bearish bet against stocks that does not require much capital commitment. Here is one extreme example that helps to paint a picture.

By March 12, 2020, UVXY had spiked by an astounding 500% while the S&P 500 entered bear market - defined here as a 20%-plus drop from all-time high. In other words: a mere 5% portfolio allocation to UVXY ahead of the COVID-19 crisis would have fully negated the initial selloff in stocks caused by the pandemic. Talk about sleeping better at night when the world seemed to be spiraling out of control.

The other reason for owning the leveraged fear ETF today, in my view, is that the VIX seems atypically low relative to the stock market's current position. Yes, the VIX index at around 30 is generally considered high. But compared to the last few times when the S&P 500 entered a correction (i.e., a 10% drop from the peak), this is the least that the fear index has moved to the upside - see chart below.

Perhaps the volatility ETF has more room to climb from here, compared to similar periods of market distress in the past. In other words: downside protection via a VIX ETF still looks relatively cheap relative to history.

SPY vs. VIX Index In Past 10%-Plus Corrections (DM Martins Research, data from Yahoo Finance)

UVXY: risks

Having said the above, there are also sizable risks to buying UVXY today. The most obvious is the massive potential for quick losses. So far this year, the ETF has swung higher or lower by more than 10% in one single day exactly 10 times. That is: for every three to four trading days in 2022, UVXY has moved very aggressively in either direction. To be fair, this risk can be mitigated through more conservative position sizing.

Also, as mentioned above, UVXY is a long-term loser. Buying shares and forgetting about them is very likely to result in capital losses. This is particularly true today because the VIX usually reverts to a mean over several months or a few years. The risk is compounded by the fact that UVXY tends to get hurt by negative roll yield and volatility drag, the effects of which can be better felt over many weeks or months rather than hours or days.

The verdict

In the end, I believe that UVXY could at most be a good bet for traders looking to profit from turmoil in the short term - say, couple of days or weeks. The ETF is too unpredictable and risky for the less active and/or long-term investors. The great majority of them should stay away from this fund.

That said, I still see the case for including a VIX fund in a diversified portfolio. History says that doing so helps to produce superior risk-adjusted performance when the strategy is executed well. But for this purpose, I am more favorable to using an unlevered ETF like the ProShares VIX Short-Term Futures ETF, which I have discussed in more detail previously.