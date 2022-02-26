Sean Pavone/iStock via Getty Images

When I last wrote about Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB), my pitch on the stock was largely that it offered some downside protection on a weaker macro recovery and upside tied to M&A activity. Management has remained on the hunt for acquisitions, but hasn’t managed to seal a deal, and meanwhile the economy has come back strong. All of that has contributed to noticeable underperformance at this conservatively-run Texas bank, with the shares underperforming its peers by close to 30% over the past year or so.

It’s quite a bit harder to maintain a positive outlook on Prosperity today, given the bank’s weaker leverage to differentiating loan growth and average (at best) asset sensitivity. The significant surplus capital on the balance sheet is a major “yes, but…”, as the company could announce a meaningful growth-driving M&A transaction at any time and has the option to buy back a meaningful amount of shares. Still, this looks like a middling idea at best without real visibility on growth.

In-Line Earnings At The Core Pre-Provision Line

Prosperity’s fourth quarter earnings were consistent with a high-quality, very profitable, conservative bank that doesn’t have a lot else going on for it right now.

Revenue fell 5% year over year and 1% quarter over quarter, modestly exceeding expectations. Net interest income fell 5% yoy and 1.5% qoq, coming in a bit better than expected, with 3% qoq earning asset growth offset by ongoing weakness in net interest margin (down 52bp yoy and 13bp qoq). Fee income fell 2% yoy and rose 3%, beating expectations by around 2%, but only accounts for a little more than 10% of total revenue.

Core operating expenses were down 1% yoy and flat sequentially, basically in line with expectations and continuing a history of exceptional efficiency ratios (42.6% in this case). Pre-provision profits fell more than 7% yoy and about 1% sequentially, driving a very modest beat versus expectations (about half a penny). Despite signs of improving credit quality (non-performing loans down 25% qoq), there was no boost to earnings from provisioning.

Sluggish Growth Leverage In The Near Term

Prosperity posted barely any qoq loan growth, with loans up just 0.4% excluding PPP runoff and the mortgage warehouse business. While C&I lending has rebounded strongly (up 11% on an adjusted basis), weak CRE results (down 5%) due to runoff in the structured CRE portfolio largely offset that.

A host of banks guided to mid-to-high single-digit loan growth in 2022, with C&I lending demand noticeably improving in the fourth quarter. For Prosperity, management is looking for mid-single-digit growth excluding further erosion in the mortgage warehouse portfolio, and given that mortgage warehouse lending is likely to decline further on lower refinancing, net loan growth in Prosperity is likely to be pretty close to flat.

On top of that, Prosperity is not particularly rate-sensitive. Actually, it’s a little more nuanced than that. While Prosperity does have a solid mix of floating and variable-rate loans (close to two-thirds), rate floors are an impediment to immediate leverage, as is the company’s large fixed-rate securities book. Longer term, the ability to deploy surplus cash into higher-yielding loans and securities will help boost earnings, and management is being quite conservative with its deposit beta assumptions (the rate at which depositors pull their money and leave for greener pastures as rates increase) even though Prosperity’s historical experience backs the argument for above-average deposit quality.

What this means in practical terms is that, combined with modestly higher expenses in 2022 and 2023, Prosperity is likely to see mid-single-digit pre-provision profit contraction in ’22 before mid-to-high single-digit growth in ’23 and ’24. That’s not a great set-up when many banks (including large players like Bank of America (BAC)) look set for double-digit annualized PPOP growth over the next three years.

Capital To Spend… But Where To Spend It?

As I discussed in that earlier piece on Prosperity, a key variable to the model and investment case here is the bank’s M&A activity. M&A is core to the business plan (20 whole bank deals from 1998 to 2019), but management hasn’t been able to strike a deal since the Legacy deal in 2019. Prosperity had been in discussion with Happy Bancshares, but lost out to Home Bancshares (HOMB) and other discussions with other banks haven’t led to deals.

This is frustrating, and it certainly undermines one of the key bullish arguments, but I think the alternative of doing bad deals is worse.

M&A is inherently unpredictable; Prosperity could announce a deal on any given Monday, or may not do a deal in 2022. In the meantime, the bank is overcapitalized (a CET1 ratio of over 15%), but does have an authorization in place to buy back a meaningful number of shares (over 4.6M shares, or about 5% of the quarter-end outstanding balance).

The Outlook

Modeling Prosperity creates a real conundrum – do you model in M&A that may not come (or come on your schedule) and risk overstating the near-term growth potential, or do you exclude M&A and underestimate the likely long-term growth rate, leading to a lower apparent fair value?

On its own steam, I think Prosperity is probably a 3% to 4% grower over the long term, as leverage to the fast-growing Texas market is offset by a more conservative underwriting philosophy. That gets me a fair value around $75, or basically equal to the price as of this writing. A 12.5x multiple on my 2023 EPS number (a modest premium, reflecting Prosperity’s superior quality) gives me a fair value a bit above $71.

So, today, there’s around maybe $0 to $4/share of imbedded value tied to M&A. Start deploying that surplus capital though, and it’s not hard to get to fair values in the mid-$80s and above, making the shares considerably more interesting.

The Bottom Line

If you don’t mind taking on “value trap” risk, Prosperity could have some appeal. This is a bank that seems very unlikely to me to blow itself up with bad underwriting, and it still offers something of a hedge on a weaker economic recovery/rate cycle. At the same time, there’s a lot of underutilized capital on the books here that can go to growth-driving M&A. Given that M&A upside and the standalone valuation, I’m still leaning positive here, even though I fully acknowledge the risk of further underperformance as management waits to find the right deals.