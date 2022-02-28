photosvit/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) is a leading manufacturer of glass containers in the Americas and Europe where it's operating 68 manufacturing plants. The company's share price has been under pressure because of its balance sheet as OI had to focus on reducing its net debt. I believe the company is turning a corner now and the ongoing free cash flow will now also be spent on additional expansion as the European market for glass containers is still growing.

Focus on the cash flow

O-I Glass had one issue: its net debt was rather high and although the free cash flow continued to flow, it was understandable investors looking for exposure to glass containers were looking elsewhere for companies with safer balance sheets.

Although the gross profit in 2021 came in lower than the result in for instance 2019, OI's pre-tax income is improving thanks to higher equity earnings and lower SG&A expenses as well as a sharp reduction of its net interest expenses which decreased from $311M to $216M in 2021. Despite still feeling the impact of COVID in 2021, I think we can say it was a very decent year for O-I Glass.

The reported net income was approximately $149M but this includes a $118M impairment charge so the underlying and normalized net income would be higher than the reported earnings. The EPS of $0.90 from continuing operations is decent but nothing shocking.

In my previous article, published in September, I already argued investors need to look at the free cash flow rather than the net income as it will be cash flows that will determine the net debt and the pace of the balance sheet improvements.

That was once again confirmed in 2021. The reported operating cash flow from continuing operations was $680M and this includes a $13M investment in the working capital position but also includes an $84M contribution to the pension fund.

We still need to deduct the $16 in payments to non-controlling interests and thus end up with an underlying operating cash flow result of $677M. And as the capex was just $398M, OI reported an underlying free cash flow of $279M. And that includes the pension payments while it also includes a non-recurring $71M tax payment related to an issue in Brazil. Additionally, the total capex bill was higher than the depreciation and amortization expenses as OI is catching up on maintenance but also invests in growth. So, the $279M in underlying free cash flow is likely even substantially lower than the underlying sustaining free cash flow on the operational level. Excluding the pension payments and the Brazil tax payment, the free cash flow - including growth capex - would likely have exceeded the $425M.

There clearly is more than meets the eye here and while I agree OI doesn't look very interesting at first sight, it's worth spending some time to understand what it's all about.

I'm definitely not saying we should just 'ignore' the pension payments as it's the right thing to do for all stakeholders, but I just wanted to show O-I Glass is posting very strong cash flows on the operating level. And the pension deficit will be solved sooner rather than later. In just one year, the deficit shrank from $521M to $284M. That's due to the cash payment but also thanks to higher interest rates as that increases the discount rate used to determine the current deficit of the pension fund. The much lower pension deficit will now allow OI to scale back its annual contributions and the company is now guiding for cumulative cash deposits of $65-100M in the next three years. This means the annual payments will drop to $22-33M and this will create additional breathing room.

The balance sheet is improving, but OI's growth investments this year will slow down the deleveraging

As of the end of 2021, OI had about $725M in cash (see below) and combined with the $72M in short-term debt and $4.75B in longer term debt, this means O-I Glass had a net debt of approximately $4.1B as of the end of 2021. O-I's net debt position is clearly heading in the right direction.

With an anticipated EBITDA of approximately $1.1-1.15B for this year, the net debt ratio is approximately 3.7 which is relatively high, but the debt is manageable now as OI has now shown considerable progress towards walking down its debt and the continuously decreasing interest expenses will help the free cash flow as well.

It also helps to have a final and binding solution for the Paddock problem. Paddock has now been deconsolidated from the O-I balance sheet

As you can see above, Phase VIII includes the requirement for O-I Glass to fund the Asbestos Trust. This will be a $610M cash payment which will once again temporarily weigh on O-I's net debt (which will likely increase to $4.6B by the end of this year), but O-I has reconfirmed its debt target for YE 2024 where it wants to reach a net debt of 3 times EBITDA. Assuming the EBITDA increases to $1.3B, this basically means the net debt will decrease again to less than $4B and that's despite investing in growth and despite making the $610M asbestos payment.

For 2022, OI expects to generate $125M in reported free cash flow. That sounds disappointing but it's important to know the company will be spending $225M on expanding its capacity on top of the $375M base capex. Excluding these additional growth investments, the underlying free cash flow will actually be around $350M.

As there are just under 156M shares outstanding, the company is basically guiding for a normalized free cash flow of $2.25/share. And while the net debt will increase this year due to the one-time payment into the asbestos fund, there now is a clear path forward for OI and when the growth investments come to an end, the net debt will decrease at a pretty fast pace.

And as higher cost debt comes due, I expect O-I Glass to be able to refinance this debt at a substantially lower interest rate. An important 5.875% bond matures in 2023 and ever 100 base points decrease in the interest rate will save the company approximately $7M per year in interest expenses and boost the free cash flow by $5M per year.

Investment thesis

I am confident in the future of glass containers and glass packaging as the demand continues to increase by a low single digit pace. Or as competitor Verallia mentioned during its capital markets day, the demand for glass packaging in Europe will increase by approximately 2% per year and it doesn't look like there will be any over-capacity as the confirmed capacity increase is just half a million tonnes (on a 21 million tonnes market) in 2022 and 2023. So I don't expect OI to run into any issues when it comes to selling the products as competitor Verallia mentioned its furnaces are running at full capacity yet they cannot meet the demand. So the demand for glass containers and bottles is there.

The main uncertainty right now are the energy prices as the natural gas prices have been spiking lately and natgas used to account for 20-25% of the total production costs. Fortunately, the average production cost of a container is just 15-25 cents so even if the natural gas prices triple, the total production cost would still increase by just a few cents which should not be a major deterrent for the end-buyer as the cost increase is small enough to fully pass on to the end consumer. That's also the main reason why I recently initiated a long position in Verallia in the ESCI portfolio.

I have begun to initiate a long position in O-I Glass and will likely try to continue to expand my position by writing put options as I'd like to take advantage of the recent volatility on the markets.