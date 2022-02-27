Buy Stocks When They Are On Sale

lcs813/iStock via Getty Images

Scenario #1: For three months you've been looking at a certain flat screen TV but didn't pull the trigger because the price was too high. Then one day it goes on sale, offering a 20% discount. You buy it.

Scenario #2: There are two brand new cars. Same company, same model, same color, same everything. Except for the cost. One is selling for $35,000 while the other costs $32,000. Which one would you buy?

Do you ever recall hearing anybody ever say that they didn't buy the latest smart phone because their provider just slashed the price from $1100 to $800?

So why when stocks decline are you afraid to buy them? Why are you convinced that more trouble is ahead and further declines are likely? Cheaper equity prices often discount revenue or earnings slowdowns, interest rate hikes, and shocks from the economy. Rising prices discount future earnings, market share gains and positive developments of all sorts.

Math 101

Let's look at two of the most liquid ETFs and one of the most popular and liquid stocks from the January 3,2022 high to the February 24,2022 open.

Stock/ETF Jan 3,2022 (closing print) Feb 24,2022 (opening print) % Decline SPDR S&P 500 Trust (SPY) $477.71 $411.02 13.9% Invesco QQQ (QQQ) $401.68 $318.84 20.7% Apple (AAPL) $181.78 $152.58 16.1%

It isn't about buying the absolute bottom of a stock or ETF. But the risks of buying QQQ at $318.84 are nowhere near that of buying it at $401.68. If there are stocks you want to own buy them when they are lower!

Dollar cost averaging

One way to handle this which can take the emotion out of it is by dollar cost averaging. Say you want to buy $5000 worth of the QQQ. Perhaps you could have bought $1000 worth near the highs and then another $1000 worth when the QQQ was down 3%. Another batch at down 6%, another at down 9% and another at down 12%.

Or you could dollar cost average by time. Put the same about in once a month, or week, or quarter. Over time your returns would be smoothed out and you wouldn't have a fear based stop sign preventing you from buying when the ETF is lower.

What did I do?

At the open on Thursday I bought shares of the Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (RSP). It is my preferred way of playing the macro market. With the QQQ and SPY so concentrated in Apple, Microsoft (MSFT), Netflix (NFLX), Amazon (AMZN), Meta Platforms (FB) and Alphabet (GOOG) the risk of one of those stocks falling hard can really damage one's portfolio. The bottom hasn't recently fell out of one of them. It has fallen out of two of them, Meta and Netflix. But buying anything you like already discounted makes sense.

What I am not necessarily saying

The market is cheap

Thursday marked THE bottom for 2022

Valuations don't matter

There are of course valid reasons why stocks or indexes go down.

High valuations Significant changes in a company's business Fed policy shifts Recessions

Conclusion

Earlier this month I bought plane tickets for my parents at an almost 50% discount when I saw a Presidents Day sale. This week I purchased RSP 12.5% off its January highs. While most people would have likely bought the discounted airline tickets, many would look at the stock market buy with caution. Simple math tells us to buy low, whether buying a company's product or its stock.

Additional disclosure: The above article is intended to provide my opinion to interested readers. To the best of my knowledge, the information presented above is factual but its accuracy cannot be guaranteed. The article should not be regarded as a complete analysis of the subjects discussed. All expressions of opinion reflect my judgment as of the date of publication and are subject to change. Readers are strongly encouraged to complete their own due diligence on any stock or option mentioned in this article before investing. I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, portfolio concentration or diversification. I am not a licensed investment adviser. The information contained in this article is provided for general informational purposes and is not a substitute for obtaining professional advice from a qualified person, firm or corporation.