On balance, 2021 was a good year for France’s Rexel S.A. (OTCPK:RXEEY) (OTCPK:RXLSF). I didn’t see quite as much volume growth in the U.S. as I wanted, but the company did gain share in a sluggish commercial market and is still waiting for large industrial projects to move forward. Execution in Europe remains strong, however, and the company is well-leveraged to ongoing investment in electrification and renovation – drivers that I think will accelerate after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The Europe-listed shares (the ones I own) are up almost 30% since my last update, lagging WESCO (WCC), but outperforming the broader industrial space and other distributors like Grainger (GWW) and Fastenal (FAST), as well as suppliers like Eaton (ETN) and Schneider (OTCPK:SBGSY). The performance of the U.S. ADRs has been less robust, but still a little better than most comps.

Given the potential for future share gains in the U.S., growth in large projects, and electrification and renovation in both North America and the EU, I’m still bullish on these shares. Long-term revenue growth of less than 4% and high-single-digit FCF growth can support a double-digit annualized total return from here, though I would like to see better volumes in the coming quarters.

A Strong Close To The Year

While investors got spooked by slightly soft third quarter results and spooked again with what looked like soft guidance with fourth quarter results, the fact is that Rexel did quite a bit better in 2021 than originally expected and is entering 2022 in very solid shape.

Fourth quarter revenue rose more than 12% on a same-day organic basis and beat expectations by about 4%. Pricing drove almost all of the growth in the quarter, though volume was slightly positive. Sales rose 10% in the EU, with volume up more than 1%, with 8% growth in France, 9% growth in Scandinavia, 8% growth in the Benelux countries, and 15% growth in Germany. North American sales rose more than 18%, with volume up more than 3%, as U.S. sales improved 20%. Sales in the Asia-Pacific region declined slightly, though would have been up net of a one-time aerospace contract in China.

As Rexel only reports full financials twice a year (Q2 and Q4), it is only possible to talk about second-half margins. Gross margin improved almost two points from the year-ago level and 70bp from the first half, rising to 26.3%. EU gross margin improved almost a point to 27.6%, while North America gross margin improved more than three points to 26.1%.

Adjusted EBITA rose 55% in the second half, beating by about 2%, with margin up 10bp to 6.7% (a 20bp beat). EU margin improved 230bp to 7.3%, while North America improved 260bp to 6.9%.

Under-Promise, Over-Deliver

While the market initially didn’t like the company’s guidance for FY’22, I believe the company is building a track record of establishing conservative initial guides. Organic revenue growth was guided to 4% to 6% for FY’22, with 200bp of pricing carryover (so, volume up 200bp-400bp).

While that volume number does look low, management believes that volumes will continue to be compressed by labor and component shortages among its customer base. I’d also note that given ongoing cost pressures, and the ability of well-established distributors to pass on pricing, there could be upside to that 200bp price estimate even against tougher comps this year – as supplier Legrand (OTCPK:LGRDY) likes to point out, “we don’t cut prices”.

Management also guided to company-wide EBITA margins above 6%, as well as ongoing investments in digitalization and automation (including more warehouse automation).

A Solid Set Of Growth Opportunities

Looking at 2022, and beyond, I’m bullish on Rexel’s growth potential.

In the near term, I like the outlook for commercial construction in Europe and I expect the U.S. to improve as the year goes on – industrial construction and renovation is pretty strong now, while commercial should pick up later in the year. Residential is a trivial market for Rexel in the U.S. market (something they may look to change down the road), but residential renovation demand is still solid in markets like France.

One of the bigger near-term drivers I see for Rexel is an improvement in its U.S. industrial business. A lot of Rexel’s U.S. business is industrial-driven, with a focus on large projects and commodity end-markets. High prices for energy are driving more interest in investment, but across both industrial and commodity markets, large projects have been slow to move forward due to component and labor shortages – something echoed by many industrial companies during fourth quarter earnings.

Longer-term, I also see share growth and consolidation opportunities for Rexel in North America. The company still lacks a unified national footprint in the U.S., but did complete a scale-building acquisition in 2021 and has the capacity to do more deals.

Over an even longer-term (out to, say, 10 years), I’m bullish on Rexel’s leverage to electrification and renovation. In response to production issues during and after the pandemic, there’s been a marked increase among manufacturing companies to automate more of their process, and where there’s automation, there are new, enhanced electrification needs. I believe increased adoption of factory and warehouse automation can drive a noticeable amount of revenue growth for Rexel above baseline new construction and repair/replace (perhaps on the order of 50bp).

I’m also very bullish on the renovation opportunity. In both the U.S. and EU, there is significant interest in incentivizing the renovation of less energy-efficient homes and commercial buildings, and that plays directly into Rexel’s strengths as a distributor. Europe seems to be more serious about this process now than the U.S., and I believe it could boost Rexel’s growth rate by a point or more over the next decade.

On a related note, I think Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could create additional opportunities and urgency in electrification. Much of Europe’s heating is based on natural gas, and while electrifying residential and commercial heating doesn’t solve every problem (electricity generation depends in part on gas), it would certainly create additional incremental demand for Rexel.

The Outlook

I do have some ongoing concerns about Rexel’s volumes and its market share. Looking at competing distributors, supplier reports, and third-party research, I think Rexel has been gaining a little share in the U.S., but not as much as I’ve been wanting or expecting to see. Some of that could well be due to the company’s market exposures (particularly the greater reliance on large projects in its industrial business), but it’s a watch item.

Given the strong outperformance of 2021, my estimates are certainly higher now, and I’m looking for Rexel to generate long-term revenue growth a bit below 4%, with opportunities like automation, electrification, and renovation driving above-market growth, as well as some contributions from market share gains.

I also expect management to be on the hunt for M&A, with an expressed interest in adding scale in the U.S. and expanding into adjacencies like EVs/charging and solar. Given the amount of charging infrastructure needed to reach future EV targets, I see significant opportunities on the distribution side for charging infrastructure.

Rexel is a little ahead of my plan for margin leverage, but I’m not significantly boosting my modeling expectations yet – I’m still looking for around 3% FCF margins over the next five years (versus a trailing average in the low 2%s, heading toward 4% over time and driving high-single-digit FCF growth.

The Bottom Line

Between discounted cash flow and margin/return-driven EV/EBITDA, I believe Rexel shares still offer meaningful upside, with a total annualized long-term return potential in the double-digits and near-term upside of more than 20%. Investors should note that the ADRs for this name aren’t particularly liquid, but I do think the organic growth and margin leverage opportunities at Rexel, not to mention the valuation, make it worth the trouble.