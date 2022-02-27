Michael Buckner/Getty Images Entertainment

As the snow flies outside my window, it's that familiar time of year again with Buffett releasing his Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) (NYSE:BRK.B) Letter to Shareholders.

As part of my annual tradition, I will be highlighting the three top takeaways from this year's letter.

For reference, you can review my coverage of prior years here: 2014, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020.

Key Takeaway No. 1

BRK is up to $144B in cash and cash equivalents, mostly held in U.S. Treasury bills. Of this sum, Buffett noted his and Munger's pledge to never let this cash hoard sink below $30B. This is up from my last recollection of $20B as an emergency fund, which now accounts for BRK's continued growth and desire to remain solvent under any conditions.

Buffett noted that he was once again unable to nail down an elephant-sized acquisition. Likewise, prices of equities remain elevated and so the landscape there has been unfavorable for deploying large chunks of capital.

As such, the third choice - and one that has been used liberally - remains stock buybacks at reasonable prices. Buffett stated on Page 9:

During the past two years, we therefore repurchased 9% of the shares that were outstanding at yearend 2019 for a total cost of $51.7 billion. That expenditure left our continuing shareholders owning about 10% more of all Berkshire businesses…

Further, since the beginning of this year, another $1.2B in buybacks have taken place. One of the challenges of making large repurchases, Buffett indicated, is because the stock tends not to be hugely volatile to the downside on account of its large investor base that doesn't trade it flippantly.

All the same, he continues poised to dig deeper for value.

Spreading the Wealth

One standout remark Buffett made pertains to the growth in the size of assets being managed by his investment lieutenants. Todd Combs and Ted Weschler joined BRK in 2010 and 2012, respectively, and were handling ~$2B within their portfolios. They now command $34B of investments, including what they manage within pension plans within BRK-owned businesses.

This increase over the past decade is representative both of Combs and Weschler performing well, along with capital being added along the way from Buffett as a result of their strength.

Buffett's bet on these two money managers continues to reward BRK shareholders handsomely. As a shareholder, it comes as a great sign to see their ability to judiciously manage BRK's large sums effectively. Over the years, their scope will undoubtedly increase.

Key Takeaway No. 2

In years past, Buffett has come under scrutiny for lagging benchmarks. The company eked out a narrow beat in 2021, posting 29.6% against the S&P 500's 28.7% (including dividends).

Data by YCharts

Managing a ~30% gain over this period is a healthy performance, no question. However, Buffett also acknowledged that the gains we are seeing at present can also be attributed in large-part to long-term interest rates. As interest rates remain depressed, productive assets such as equities are elevated.

I believe Buffett raised this topic given the current macro-environment. With the Federal Reserve poised to begin raising interest rates in the near-term, he may be suggesting that opportunities to move beyond stock buybacks could be around the corner.

Should the air come out of the market on account of rising rates, immediate performance of BRK's stock - and the S&P 500, more broadly - will suffer. That will, though, provide the opportunity needed to invest capital efficiently to springboard future returns.

Key Takeaway No. 3

While one of the most interesting parts of Buffett's letters comes in the form of what he tells us, it is equally important to take note of what he omits.

Without great surprise, Buffett didn't give any indication that dividends are on the menu for investors. As noted above, share buybacks as a tertiary use of capital continues to be the choice.

I had been hoping for some mention of the shifting landscape in financial services. While Charlie Munger is rather outspoken about his distaste for cryptocurrency, the sector continues to gain traction. However, this topic was left untouched.

Solid Operating Results

Refreshingly, there was no mention of the pandemic within this year's Letter. The tone was quite upbeat with frequent references to incredibly positive results, unhindered by market or societal conditions.

For example, in the section referencing Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway and Berkshire Hathaway Energy, Buffett provided the following on Page 6:

Your railroad had record earnings of $6 billion in 2021. Here, it should be noted, we are talking about the old-fashioned sort of earnings that we favor: a figure calculated after interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization and all forms of compensation. … BHE, our final Giant, earned a record $4 billion in 2021. That's up more than 30-fold from the $122 million earned in 2000...

Suffice it to say that, despite the challenges of the past few years, business is back on fire.

Final Thoughts

This year's letter was very much a summary and revalidation of the overall BRK strategy. There were the usual jokes and humour sprinkled around a history lesson on what has made - and continues to make - the company a home-grown American powerhouse.

While no large acquisitions were announced or hinted at, Buffett once again indicated great confidence that uses for capital will present themselves over time. In the meantime, it will be possible to continue opportunistically redeploying capital across share repurchases and with marketable securities on pullbacks.

The company's earnings were quite impressive through this period. The pandemic recedes further into the rear-view as BRK's businesses are performing wonderfully.

The future appears bright for this stalwart.

Thank you for reading.