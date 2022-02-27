MoMo Productions/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Written by George Spritzer, co-produced by Alpha Gen Capital

(Data below is sourced from the Vertical Capital website unless otherwise stated.)

Some investment highlights of the Vertical Capital Income Fund:

The Fund invests as a secondary market participant in the one-to-four family residential whole loan market only. This market offers a deep roster of institutional participants, along with a diverse universe of sellers.

( NYSE: VCIF

The Fund generates monthly cash distributions from interest earned on the Fund's loan portfolio, net of operating costs.

The Fund also generates capital gains when it sells loans at a price above its adjusted cost basis or when loans originally purchased at a discount pay off in full prior to maturity.

The Fund primarily invests in whole, performing, first-lien, residential mortgage notes that are privately traded issues. These issues are traditionally almost inaccessible to individual investors. The notes are secured by the underlying asset value and payments made by borrowers.

The primary investment objective of the fund is to seek monthly income by investing primarily in performing non-agency residential whole loans secured by real estate. The secondary objective is to provide total return by buying performing residential loans at a discount to their Unpaid Principal Balances. The fund realizes capital gains when loans are paid off prior to maturity.

VCIF Loan Breakdown

1) "Scratch and Dent":Loans that have fallen out of a previous sale to a government agency or have been required to be repurchased. These loans become ineligible for purchase by the agency or primary investor for a wide variety of reasons like a minor guideline miss, first-payment defaults or valuation discrepancies.

2) "Non-QM": Any loan which does not meet government standards of a qualified mortgage. These loans give lenders more flexibility in underwriting guidelines to work with borrowers.

3) Re-performing Loans: Mortgages that became delinquent in the past but is now current on payments. Often, these loans have been modified from the original terms.

4) Short-term: Mostly bridge and rental loans. Typically have one to five year terms.

Loans can be performing, re-performing (loans that were non-performing at one point and have now become

performing), long-term, short-term, fixed rate or adjustable.

The portfolio manager of the fund is Katherine Hawkins. Ms. Hawkins is a senior VP of OakLine Advisors, LLC which advises VCIF. She is an accomplished buy and sell-side investment professional with 15 years of experience in the residential mortgage market. She is skilled in relationship building, loan analysis and pricing as well as growing investment opportunity pipelines.

The official NAV for VCIF is reported monthly, so the discount to NAV becomes a little less accurate as you move further away in time from each monthly update. The current discount on cefconnect is reported as -11.30% compared to the 6 month average discount of –9.74%. (Source: cefconnect)

Portfolio Statistics (as of January 31, 2022)

Number of Whole Loans= 725

Total Unpaid Balance(UPB) = $118.0 million

Average UPB per Loan = $162,811

Total Collateral (Real Estate) Value= $171.85 million

Average Collateral (Real Estate) Value per Loan= $237,039

Weighted Avg. Loan to Value = 68.69%

Weighted Avg. Acquisition Discount= 12.51%

Weighted Avg. Interest Rate= 6.12%

% of Performing Loans= 89.65% (<60 days past due)

Weighted Avg. FICO Score= 663

VCIF Geographic exposure by State (VCIF web site)

Managed Distribution

VCIF uses a Managed Distribution Plan. Under the plan, VCIF pays a minimum monthly distribution at a stated annual rate as a percentage of the 3-month average net asset value. These payment started in January, 2021.

The table below shows the monthly distributions over the last year. The Fund paid a larger year-end distribution of $0.1819 in December.

Distribution Ex-Date Payment Date Amount 02/14/2022 02/28/2022 $0.0757 01/18/2022 01/31/2022 $0.0765 12/17/2021 12/31/2021 $0.1819 11/16/2021 11/30/2021 $0.0778 10/18/2021 10/29/2021 $0.0784 09/17/2021 09/30/2021 $0.0788 08/18/2021 08/31/2021 $0.0789 07/19/2021 07/30/2021 $0.0790 06/17/2021 06/30/2021 $0.0786 05/17/2021 05/28/2021 $0.0786 04/19/2021 04/30/2021 $0.0788 03/18/2021 03/31/2021 $0.0795

The NAV curve for VCIF tends to be fairly stable. The chart below shows a one year graph of NAV and market price.

NAV Market Price history for VCIF (cefconnect)

VCIF- Strong Relative Long Term Performance Compared to its Peers

VCIF Long Term Performance (Morningstar)

Source: Morningstar

Interview with Portfolio Management team

I recently spoke with the VCIF fund management on a 30 minute conference call. They presented an overview of the fund, and I asked them a few questions:

1) How will higher inflation or a flattening of the yield curve affect the future performance of the fund?

Katherine Hawkins said that the fund's loan portfolio tends to turn over quite frequently for various reasons- people moving or upgrading their homes, loan refinancing etc. As new loans are added to the portfolio, they would tend to have higher interest rates when there is higher inflation.

She also pointed out that the valuation of an individual loan depends on many factors, not just interest rates. Examples are collateral evaluation, loan age, terms, borrower debt-to-income, borrower employment status, borrower FICO store, prior credit events etc.

2) How strong is the correlation of VCIF with other bond funds?

Katherine explained that the NAV calculation is only done once a month, because they found that when they computed daily NAVs there was usually very little fluctuation. This is mainly because NAV changes occur mainly when there are changes to an individual loan such as a borrower losing their job or having a reduced FICO score. Macro interest rate changes generally have a smaller effect.

NAV Correlations

I looked up the NAV correlations of VCIF versus several other closed-end funds and ETFs. The correlations tend to be low with traditional asset classes- stocks and bonds. Because of this, VCIF can provide good diversification for a traditional portfolio.

VCIF versus PCF 36% High Income Securities CEF

VCIF versus WIA 27% Inflation-linked Treasury Income Fund

VCIF versus DSL 21% Doubleline Income Fund CEF

VCIF versus SPY -12% S&P 500

VCIF versus MORT -7% Mortgage REIT etf

Source: cefanalyzer

Potential Activist Activity in VCIF

According to nasdaq.com, institutions currently own about 50% of the fund's shares outstanding. Some of the large investors are well known closed-end fund activists. The share ownership of the top five owners is listed below next to each activist firm.

1) Relative Value Partners Group, LLC- 1,785,978 shares (17.21%)

This investment advisory firm is run by Maury Fertig who was a bond trader at Salomon Brothers in the 1990s. The firm invests actively in closed-end funds. On February 14, 2022, Relative Value submitted a new 13D SEC filing which was highly significant. In the new SEC filing they explained the reason for the correction which makes it clear that they are still considering some form of future activism:

"This Schedule 13D Amendment filing was triggered by a need to clarify the Reporting Person's intent and not by an acquisition of additional shares. On February 12, 2021, the Reporting Person filed a Form 13g in error due to the fact that it had over 5% in the Shares as of December 31, 2020. The filing of the 13g in no way changed the intent of the Reporting Person to a passive one. Therefore, the Reporting Person is filing this amendment to reiterate its intent to remain as one to influence and/or control the Issuer." "Purpose of Transaction. The Adviser is filing this Schedule 13D Amendment to reflect a clarification of its intent to confirm that its purpose is to influence and/or control the Issuer."

2) Saba Capital Management, LP 697,856 shares (6.72%)

Saba Capital are well known closed-end fund activists.

3) Bulldog Investors, LLP 641,220 shares (6.18%)

Well known closed-end fund activists. On January 19, 2022, Bulldog submitted a highly significant SEC 13D filing. In the SEC filing, Bulldog submitted a letter to Vertical Capital Income Fund management. I have excerpted the key sections of the letter below:

"On Friday, January 14, 2022, Andy Dakos and I had a discussion with Mr. McDowell and Mr. Schlafly about the future of VCIF at which time we informed them that we would be submitting a proposal for a vote at the next meeting of stockholders. We are available for further discussions with them or other representatives of VCIF at a mutually agreed upon time.""We hereby submit the following proposal and supporting statement pursuant to SEC Rule 14a-8 for inclusion in management's proxy materials for the next meeting of stockholders for which it is timely submitted. We ask that the board agree to promptly implement the proposal if more votes are cast for it than against it. If the board does not agree to do so by February 11, 2022, we intend to seek representation on the board and may submit one or more additional proposals.RESOLVED: The stockholders of Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF) request that the Board of Directors adopt a plan that would allow shareholders to realize a price for their shares that is at or close to net asset value (NAV), e.g., to dissolve the Fund or convert it to (or merge it with) an exchange traded fund (ETF) or an open-end mutual fund."

4) Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors- 361,052 shares (3.48%)

Invests in securities that trade at a discount to intrinsic value. Would normally support closed-end fund activists.

5) SIT Investment Associates- 324,752 shares (3.13%)

Invests in discounted closed-end funds and would normally support activists.

On February 22, 2022, VCIF published a press release that they are engaging Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. to explore strategic options to increase shareholder value. I believe this increases the chances of an upcoming tender offer near NAV or possibly a conversion to an ETF or open-end mutual fund format.

Vertical Capital Income Fund (VCIF)

Total Investment Exposure= $118 MM

Total Common Assets= $116 MM

Effective Leverage = 1.63%

Annual Distribution Rate= 9.33%

Dividend Frequency= Monthly

Current Monthly Distribution= $0.0757 per share ($0.9084 annually)

Baseline Expense ratio= 2.41% (omits interest expense)

Discount to NAV= -11.30%

6 month Avg. Discount= -9.74%

Average 3 Mos. Daily Trading Volume= 22,363 shares

Average 3 Mos. Daily $ Volume= $220,000

Sources: cefconnect, Yahoo Finance

In the current low interest environment, it is hard to find safe fixed income investments which generate a decent yield. VCIF owns first mortgage residential whole loans and is very transparent. There are no fancy derivatives or complex mortgage tranches.

The fund trades at a 10% discount and because of the managed distribution policy, it pays out a distribution yield of 9.3%. The NAV has been fairly stable lately. There is some interest rate sensitivity, but other factors related to the individual borrowers of the loans are more important in NAV valuation.

VCIF can be used to park cash for awhile, as long as you can withstand some volatility in the market price which tends to vary a bit more than the NAV. There is also a good possibility of future shareholder friendly actions by the fund, such as a tender offer near NAV or conversion to an ETF format.

VCIF trades around 22,000 shares a day. Care must be taken when executing orders since the bid-asked spread can be high at times. I would recommend using smaller size limit orders. To accumulate a larger position, simply break up the large order into multiple small orders.

For those in a high tax bracket, it is probably best to own VCIF in a tax deferred retirement account. Most of the recent distributions have been categorized as investment income or long term capital gains.