"Everybody is a long-term investor till the market drops by 10% or more." ― Olawale Daniel

Today, we take a look at a small cap name in an interesting niche of the market. This now 'Busted IPO' has seen some recent insider buying and appears cheap on some key metrics. A full analysis and recommendation follows below.

Company Overview:

MarketWise (NASDAQ:MKTW) is a Baltimore based digital subscription platform that provides financial research, software, and education for self-directed investors. The publisher markets over 170 products (about one-quarter of them free) through 12 customer-facing brands. MarketWise was founded in 1999 as Stansberry Research and went public through a merger with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Ascendent Digital Acquisition Corp. in July 2021 with its first trade consummated at $9.00 a share. The Ascendent SPAC went public in 2020, raising gross proceeds of $414 million at $10 per unit, with each unit consisting of a share of common stock and one-half of one warrant to purchase a share of common stock at $11.50. Shares of MKTW currently trade just below $5.50 a share, translating to a market cap of approximately $1.65 billion.

The company is capitalized by two classes of common stock. The 25.1 million publicly traded Class A shares confer economic interest and one vote per share, whereas the 291.1 million privately held Class B shares confer no economic interest but have the same voting rights as Class A shares and are convertible into the latter at a one-for-one ratio.

Business Model

MarketWise generates its revenue from paid subscriptions to its investment research newsletters from its subsidiaries, including the original Stansberry Research (1999), Palm Beach Research Group (2010), Casey Research (2015), and InvestorPlace (2017), amongst others; as well as financial software and analytical tools subscriptions through its TradeSmith (2013), Altimeter (2019), and Chaikin Analytics (2021) offerings. The research encompasses a panoply of investment vehicles, including stocks, bonds, options, real estate, commodities, and cryptocurrencies, amongst others.

Its target market is the individual (self-directed) investor, who the company entices with aggressive advertising - its seems as if Stansberry has been touting $10,000 gold for two decades - promoting newsletter writers who have crushed the market by making bets on Apple (AAPL) or Amazon (AMZN) years ago and now are privy to the next 500-bagger. These promotions appear on Yahoo! Finance, Google (GOOG) and other display channels, as well as email solicitations. In addition to its paid offerings, MarketWise provides free services to ~12.8 million people, who consume its Newswire or The Daily Cut offerings (amongst others) in return for some personal information in the hopes of eventually converting them to its nearly one-million strong paid subscriber base. Subscriptions are either lifetime with a low annual maintenance fee or termed.

With its envelope-pushing messaging, the company has experienced strong growth and excellent gross margins over its two decades of existence. The average lifetime value of a paid customer is ~$2,700 with acquisition costs representing less than one-fifth that number. This dynamic in an asset-light business model allows for considerable cash flow generation, which can be invested into other complementary offerings or in-house product launches to further grow its top line.

Self-Directed Investment Marketplace

Part of the company's success stems from a decade-long increase in its target market, with self-directed investors growing from ~40 million in 2012 to ~63 million in 2020, heading towards ~72 million by 2022. This rise is partly a function of investor skepticism of professional investment advisors and money managers after the market tanked during the financial crisis of 2008. It is also a byproduct of Baby Boomers leaving the workforce with retirement accounts and lots of spare time to devote to investing. They represent 51% of MarketWise's paid subscription base. The pandemic also created significant downtime for many unemployment recipients who dedicated their enhanced benefits and time off to trading and investing. The retail investor now represents ~20% of daily trading volume on the major exchanges, double the level of 2010.

Fees earned from money managers, financial information, and investment research is estimated to be a $191 billion global market. With asset management representing ~$111 billion of that pie, the opportunity for retail investors to retake control of their assets is significant, necessitating (for some) the services provided by companies like MarketWise. As a self-described financial wellness platform, it competes in a very fragmented industry with financial wire services such as Bloomberg and Thompson Reuters (TRI), online newsletter services like Seeking Alpha, research from online brokers such as TD Ameritrade and Fidelity, financial papers like the Wall Street Journal, online financial information providers such as Yahoo! Finance, and institutional research.

Results

With regards to its financial performance, management likes to compare itself to SaaS companies that command nosebleed price-to-sales valuations. And to a certain degree, with its high-margin, highly recurring revenue model that had been growing like SaaS companies' top lines, it has a valid basis. And as such, shares of MKTW rose 78% after its debut to an intraday high of $16.97 on July 30, 2021. However, when the company reported 2Q21 TTM billings up 75% year-over-year, revenues up 72%, and TTM Adj. free cash flow margin of 30% on August 12th, the investment community reacted negatively when CEO Mark Arnold commented that, "we can't promise our investors that things will always go up like they did in this period." Although revenues came in slightly better than expectations, the market took issue with the sequential drop in quarterly billings from a blowout record $255 million in 1Q21 to $185 million in 2Q21, even though they were up 50% year-over-year. Already down markedly from its all-time high, MarketWise stock fell 12% in the subsequent trading session, on its way to a mostly $7 to $8 range over the next three months.

3Q21 Results

Despite pessimism already baked into its shares, the company failed to spark a rebound when it reported 3Q21 earnings on November 10, 2021, showing further signs of sequential erosion. MarketWise announced Adj. cash flow from operations (CFFO) of $34.7 million on revenue of $140.7 million as compared to Adj. CFFO of $55.0 million on revenue of $98.2 million in 3Q20. Although its top line rose 43% year-over-year, billings fell both sequentially (25%) and year-over-year (8%) as paid subscribers dropped sequentially by ~30,000 to ~965,000. Furthermore, average revenue per user dropped 6% sequentially to $772.

The paid subscriber base was impacted by a return to normalization two ways. First, people getting out of the house more meant less time dedicated to staring at their portfolios all day and less time to consume research. Second, with the travel and leisure industries making a comeback, their marketing spend increased significantly, driving the cost of digital advertising higher, which compelled MarketWise to pump the brakes on its ad spend, focusing its marketing efforts on current customers.

Owing to these dynamics, management lowered its FY21 revenue forecast from $560 million to $540 million and its billings outlook from $750 million to $740 million.

With that said, total free subscribers increased ~0.8 million over 2Q21 to 12.8 million and management indicated that October landing page visits increased 17.5% over the June to September four-month average. Adj. gross margin for 3Q21 was 89%, near the company's historical average. However, that news was not enough to prevent its stock from grinding lower over the subsequent two plus months, trading briefly below $5 on January 24, 2022.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

Also in the plus column, its board authorized a $35 million share buyback program and the company entered into a revolving line of credit agreement for $150 million, providing it with financial flexibility to consolidate the market. Any acquisition would have to be fairly large to necessitate tapping its revolver considering its cash position of $137.6 million, free cash flow generation of ~$40-$45 million per quarter, and no debt as of September 30, 2021.

Street analysts are almost unanimously constructive on MarketWise, featuring two buys and four outperform ratings against only one hold. In somewhat of a statistical quirk, their current price objectives run the gamut from $11 to $17 per share for a $14 median. They are calling for a 20% uptick in revenue to $651.8 million in FY22 after producing $543 million in FY21. This top line growth is more in line with the 14% and 34% increases realized in 2019 and 2020 (respectively), as opposed to the 49% rise anticipated in FY2021.

Frank Porter Stansberry, who owns 64.8 million Class B shares, has been a buyer of the Class A shares at $6 and below, purchasing 175,810 shares between January 20th and 24th. It should be noted that he does not serve as an employee or director of MarketWise, possibly owing to a 2007 securities fraud conviction and $1.5 million fine. The two parties mutually parted ways in 2020.

Verdict:

Management may want the investment community to view MarketWise as a SaaS-like company when it comes to valuations, but that is currently not a bullish talking point with SaaS in a bear market. However, down two thirds from its all-time high and trading at price-to-FY22E sales ratio of approximately 2.5, it no longer enjoys SaaS treatment. The issue with the company is not its business model but rather the pandemic-influenced events that created a blowup in billings to $255 million in 1Q21, up 63% sequentially over 4Q20, which was a record quarter in its own right. This performance occurred right when the SPAC was entering into an agreement to pay peak valuation for it, leaving SPAC investors holding the bag.

The other negative dynamic regarding MarketWise is in its capitalization. The 291.1 million Class B shares out of lockup held by ~27 investors - the largest of which are Stansberry and publisher Monument & Cathedral - represent a ton of equity potentially for sale versus the relatively miniscule 25.1 million Class A shares currently outstanding. With low trading volumes, which may decrease further with MarketWise repurchasing stock, shares of MKTW can get volatile on little volume. With that said, MarketWise has nearly enough cash on its balance sheet to purchase all its Class A shares at current prices.

Low liquidity and a business model that relies on hyperbole to a great extent make MKTW ineligible for consideration for a large stake. If there was a bit more liquidity in the options around this equity, it could make a solid covered call recommendation. Unfortunately, that is not quite the case. At best, MKTW seems a small 'watch item' holding at the present moment, mostly owing to the recent decline in the stock and the company's strong balance sheet and cash flow. At this point in the market cycle, passing on any investment recommendation outside of that seems prudent.

"One of the funny things about the stock market is that every time one person buys, another sells, and both think they are astute." ― William Feather

