Ben Gabbe/Getty Images Entertainment

"As we enter this turnaround, we will continue to try to help the markets understand our progress" "The team and I are focused on the turnaround of this business" "We are in the early stages of this turnaround" - CEO David Rawlinson on Q4 Conference Call

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) is officially in turnaround mode. I first wrote about QRTEA in March of last year. I theorized that the company had a strong business model that was underappreciated by the market. 5,000 basis points later, I am re-evaluating my assumptions. I think the company's risk of bankruptcy remains low, and I fully expect the company to be around five to ten years in the future. However, I don't see a clear path to a positive re-rating of the company and the cash flow, which I labeled as its margin of safety, appears less secure than I initially projected. I still own shares of QRTEA, but I'm not looking to add to my position.

The Bad

Relative to 2020, QRTEA had a very poor 2021. Customer count, revenue, margins, net income, and free cash flow all dropped, with cash flow in particular dropping nearly 70% YoY. In my previous article, I modeled scenarios using $675mm in free cash flow as a base "worst case" scenario; QRTEA generated only $600mm in free cash flow in 2021. The drop in performance was due to a number of factors, including supply chain constraints, inflation pressure, and a fire at the company's distribution center in North Carolina.

Inventory management is an important part of QRTEA's business. Like most retailers, QRTEA needs to plan their orders months in advance to ensure they have enough inventory to meet demand. Unexpected delays in the delivery of goods meant that marketing campaigns were less efficient and potential sales were lost. If QRTEA spends $10mm on a marketing campaign for a particular item and then aren't able to source enough of that item to meet demand, it has a negative impact on performance. Not being able to procure high-margin items also made things difficult. Here are a couple of relevant quotes from QRTEA's CEO on the Q4 conference call:

"...Low product availability and the need to shift to sub-optimal and less planned offers significantly and uniquely impacts our business... Typically, we over-index in home and electronics in Q4, and these categories were more relevant to new and reactivated customer acquisitions. The need to shift so many of our offers on short notice and the performance of our product choices affected our ability to generate demand, particularly in the home and electronics categories" - CEO David Rawlinson

The Good

Despite a poor Q4, QRTEA is in the enviable position of having a literally disastrous year still result in over $600mm of free cash flow. $600mm is a far cry from last year's $2b number, but it is still a hefty sum compared to QRTEA's $2.3b market cap. The company's saving grace continues to be a core group of QRTEA super-customers. 70% of revenue from the US portion of the QxH segment came from just 16% of their top customers. QxH's existing customer count barely dipped YoY:

QxH Customer Count (Q4 Earnings Slides)

Despite a drop in overall revenue and customer count, management noted that average spend per customer was higher across all three customer categories.

As another positive, I think many of the challenges QRTEA faced in 2021 are temporary; I expect supply chain pressure and the impacts from the warehouse fire to decrease as we get further into 2022. Even if 2021 becomes the "new normal" and $600mm in annual free cash flow is what we should expect in the future, QRTEA remains in a strong enough position to meet its debt obligations over the next decade and continue to pay a modest dividend. In the following scenario, I assume that QRTEA only pays a special dividend equal to its annual free cash flow minus that year's debt maturities:

Author's Spreadsheet

If QRTEA were to abandon special dividends and share buybacks all together, just $400mm in annual free cash flow would be enough to cover all of their debt obligations over the next decade:

Author's Spreadsheet

To summarize: QRTEA remains cash-generative, possesses a stable core of customers, and has a flexible debt repayment schedule that will keep them solvent for at least a decade, even if annual free cash flow were to drop another 33%.

The Ugly

The most worrying takeaways from the 2021 results were signs of deterioration in the underlying business and a much worse than expected free cash flow. I expect supply chain problems to get better over time, but QRTEA is a "turnaround" now due to increasing competition, poor product selection, and ineffective marketing. On the latest conference call, management noted that their national ad campaign in Q4 had little impact on sales growth, the corporate structure of QxH made it difficult to adjust to changing market dynamics, and they cited increasing competition from brick and mortar retailers and hybrid sellers. When the CEO starts talking about "modernizing the value proposition" of the business, you know something is wrong. I appreciate that management is taking these issues seriously, but there is a lot of work to be done that will take years, not months, to fix. This is not the strong but misunderstood business in my original investment thesis.

Short and long term difficulties resulted in free cash flow well below my "worst case" estimates. Free cash flow is critical to my QRTEA investment thesis, as it will be needed to manage the company's debt burden and pay dividends to lower the risk of total shareholder loss. The lower free cash flow drops, the less appealing QRTEA becomes as an investment. $600mm/year in free cash flow is still sustainable, but I didn't expect cash flow to get that low in the first place. As mentioned above, $400mm is about the bare minimum needed to keep QRTEA solvent over the next 8-10 years, but in that situation there is little appeal or protection provided to investors. I don't want to own a melting ice cube that is no longer providing any capital protection via dividends.

Conclusion

QRTEA is now in turnaround mode. Turnarounds can be successful and QRTEA is beginning their turnaround from a position of strength. The company remains cash flow positive and has a solid customer base to build upon. I've invested in turnarounds in a lot worse shape than QRTEA, and there is substantial upside here if management can right the ship over the next few years. Unlike other turnaround situations, QRTEA has little margin of safety if their core business continues to deteriorate and cash flow falls below $400mm. My original thesis was that QRTEA had a sustainable business model that was underappreciated by the market; I was not investing in QRTEA to try and take advantage of a successful turnaround. I think the risk/reward ratio on QRTEA is still favorable and I continue to maintain a position in the company, but I am not confident enough to add to my position, even at a depressed share price.