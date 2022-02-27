imaginima/E+ via Getty Images

(Note that this is a Canadian company that reports in Canadian Dollars Unless Otherwise Noted.)

Headwater Exploration (OTCPK:CDDRF) has begun a significant project. In the second year of the project, management is projecting more cash flow than is needed by the project. That is a significant benefit over many new projects that need years until they generate more cash than is invested. Management also noted that the entire enterprise value of the company will come back in the form of excess cash flow in about 6 years. That is also better than many projects.

Headwater Exploration Core Area Development Guidance (Headwater Exploration Current Presentation February 2022)

As shown above, the core area will begin to generate more cash flow than is needed to grow production. That by itself is quite an achievement. The company has no debt and plenty of cash that management intends to use on a consolidation strategy. For newer investors that is company language for a disciplined shopping spree.

There is always some risk to an acquisition strategy in that management can pay too much or for some other reason the acquisition will not work out. Then again, this management built and sold Raging River to Baytex Energy (OTCPK:BTEGF) [BTE]. So, there is some experience in executing the proposed strategy that should reduce the normal risks going forward.

Headwater Exploration Characteristics And Results Of Core Area Activities (Headwater Exploration Current February 2022, Presentation)

As shown above, Headwater currently has plenty of possibilities to expand current operations. Even the slide above which only captures a small part of the basin shows plenty of unclaimed acreage that will likely at some point be available for possible development. The whole basin itself has plenty of acreage that will likely come up for bids by the government in the future.

One of the advantages of acreage in Canada is that the acreage is dirt cheap compared to the Permian and some of the other hot basins in the United States. Also, this is a conventional opportunity that recent advances in well completion and design techniques have turned (this conventional opportunity) into a very profitable opportunity.

There are so many areas that have been explored for a long time in North America. Therefore, the industry knows where the oil is. But until recently some of these deposits were not profitable to produce. That appears to be rapidly changing as North America becomes a major oil producer in the world. That means that any exploration is more about verifying that the new techniques result in a profitable cost structure. The "good old days" of wildcatting are slowly heading into the sunset because many of the oil deposits do not need to be found. Instead, they are waiting for those profitable production techniques to be discovered.

Management has proposed some test wells on the rest of the acreage. The success in those areas should provide considerable growth prospects for the company. In terms of long-term growth, Canada is loaded with oil and natural gas possibilities. Therefore, the only real question is whether the company grows by acquisition or through organic growth from successful bids of leases.

Recently, management reported a few successful exploration wells. There will likely be growth in addition to the core area guidance noted above once management figures out the significance of the discoveries.

Much of the industry is currently focused on consolidation. This has been brought about by the history of the last five years. There is a big drive for companies to have a minimal optimal size moving forward so that surviving industry downturns is not such a challenge.

That consolidation attitude is likely to propel the current recovery into an unexpectedly long duration. There are definitely companies like this one that are growth oriented. But the market focus on balance sheet improvement and the return of profits to shareholders may prod many managements to pursue slower growth. Then as long as the forward curve remains discouraging, then outside money will not be pouring into the industry to accelerate production growth to the point where another cyclical downturn begins.

Still, it is worth watching a management like this one to determine when the proper time is to exit a cyclical investment. When several of these managements decide to sell their companies, it will be time for investors to lighten up their presence in the industry. Right now, this management is clearly focused on building a company that would be a suitable acquisition for somebody at the right price. Therefore, this is not the time to worry about a target selling price unless the stock price becomes "absurdly" overpriced.

In the meantime, Cenovus Energy (CVE) has exercised its warrants in the company to again provide a meaningful position in Headwater Exploration. Cenovus may monetize its position in Headwater in the future as the company could have a far more significant use of the funds than an investment in Headwater Exploration.

Cenovus is a very large company, and this project is probably not significant for a company the size of Cenovus. Therefore, management probably is correct to consider liquidating its position so that it can pursue projects on a scale that would benefit its shareholders.

Headwater Exploration Guidance (Headwater Exploration Current February 2022 Presentation)

The finances are very conservative as this company is debt free while maintaining a significant cash balance. The projected cash flow provides considerable downside risk unless oil prices weaken considerably.

Debt free companies rarely run into serious financial trouble. Instead, they can often try again if the first try does not work out. Much of the risk would instead be linked to stock liquidity issues when trying to purchase shares. Therefore, it is highly recommended that investors use limit orders and patience. Investors can also try to purchase shares on the more liquid Toronto exchange if their broker allows it.

Given the above cautions, this stock is probably far less risky than many of its larger peers. Management has previous experience building and selling a company. Therefore, management has the experience to handle fast production growth at the current level of production. The relatively generous cash flow combined with the conservative balance sheet further reduces investor risk.

A company like this one can easily manage an industry downturn simply by living off the cash balance if management wishes to shut-in production until pricing improves. In fact, with no debt, there are plenty of loanable assets until the next inevitable industry recovery. Not many companies are in that position.

For now, the strong commodity prices appear to usher in an era of rapid growth for the company while limiting downside risk. Just beware that the industry has notoriously low future visibility. So, any investment in oil and gas needs to be carefully watched. The profitability of the core area indicates that management is off to a good start. There is a reasonable future just from the acreage already controlled. Any accretive acquisitions are likely to be "icing on the cake".