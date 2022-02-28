2 Undervalued High Yield Dividend Kings: 3M Vs. Leggett & Platt

anusorn nakdee/iStock via Getty Images

Dividend Kings - companies that have raised their dividends for 50+ consecutive years - generally make fantastic long-term investments. The reasons for this are simple:

(1) Companies that have been able to grow their dividend payout so consistently for such a long period of time exhibit that they are highly likely to have a durable competitive advantage.

(2) Companies that have been able to grow their dividend payout so consistently for such a long period of time exhibit that they are very well managed. Without intelligent allocation of capital, it is very difficult for a company to survive - much less thrive - over 5 plus decades.

(3) Companies that have such a strong commitment to returning capital to shareholders are generally investor friendly and very disciplined with how they allocate capital. This, in turn, tends to fuel future outperformance as well.

Right now - thanks to soaring inflation and geopolitical tensions alongside expectations of aggressive interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve in the coming year - there are several compelling dividend growth investments available to investors. While we cover the very best opportunities in depth at High Yield Investor, two opportunities that we are currently evaluating for potential investment are 3M (NYSE:MMM) and Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG), two dividend kings with impressive track records of compounding shareholder wealth over the long term:

While LEG's total return performance has been vastly superior to MMM's, MMM does have a slightly more impressive dividend growth record: MMM has raised its dividend for 63 consecutive years, whereas LEG has "only" raised its dividend for 50 consecutive years.

After both companies have sold off heavily over the past 6 months, with the selloff rapidly accelerating in recent weeks, could now be a good time to add shares?

In this article, we will look at both companies and offer our opinion on which we think is a better buy right now.

#1. MMM Stock Analysis

First and foremost, MMM has a lot going for it. In addition to its impressive dividend growth streak and long-term total return track record of beating the market, it has a very strong balance sheet as evidenced by its A+ credit rating from S&P. Furthermore, its stock looks quite cheap at the moment, as its enterprise value to EBITDA multiple of 10.38x is well below its 5-year average of 13.17x and its price to normalized earnings ratio is just 14.46x compared to its 5-year average of 19.57x. Its dividend yield is also looking increasingly attractive as it has risen to ~4%, a level not seen for decades other than during the depths of the stock market crashes of 2008 and 2020:

MMM also has a wide-moat business model that is driven by immense economies of scale, a vaunted intellectual property portfolio, and substantial brand power that enables it to weather inflationary headwinds fairly well.

Last April, we told investors why we were staying out of the stock, and since then our caution was proven to be justified as MMM has badly trailed the market while our real money portfolio at High Yield Investor has crushed the market over that span:

After the substantial pullback over the past year, the stock is definitely looking more attractively priced. That said, there are also reasons to be less than excited about buying shares even at these depressed levels.

First of all, growth has largely stalled. Normalized earnings per share are expected to grow by only 2.8% in fiscal 2022 and at a relatively modest 6.6% CAGR through 2026 according to analyst consensus numbers. This has flowed through to dividend per share growth as well, with only a 2.1% increase in 2020, a 0.7% increase in 2021, and a 1.9% increase expected in 2022. When compared to its growth rates of the past, where earnings and dividend per share growth were posting CAGRs in the mid to high single digits, the recently reduced valuation and increased dividend yield make a lot more sense.

Furthermore, while MMM still has numerous competitive advantages, it is struggling to maintain its returns on invested capital:

While the company has been taking on a lot of leverage in recent years to sustain the return on equity metric in the face of declining returns on invested capital, it now has a negative outlook applied to its credit rating, indicating that credit agencies have seen enough of its aggressive leveraging up of the balance sheet. This - combined with the reduced earnings growth in the company - is putting more pressure on management to reduce dividend growth and investments in share buybacks so that it can apply retained earnings to keep leverage under control.

With inflation soaring and supply chain issues weighing on international businesses like MMM, it is unlikely that returns on invested capital will improve meaningfully anytime soon, and they could even head lower.

MMM also has some geopolitical risk, as it leans heavily on China for growth and 11% of its revenue comes from the country. If China becomes increasingly embroiled in the current geopolitical conflict facing Europe, it is possible that MMM could face a substantial hit to its growth, if not overall revenue if business there declines.

That said, the general strength and resilience of the company cannot be denied and we still rate it a Buy at current prices. Nonetheless, we do not think it is a Strong Buy for the reasons listed here.

#2. LEG Stock Analysis

Much like MMM, LEG looks very cheap relative to its history. Its enterprise value to EBITDA ratio is just 8.9x compared to its 5 year average of 10.67x and its price to normalized earnings ratio is 13.21x compared to its 5 year average of 17.27x. Meanwhile, its dividend yield has soared to 4.7%, a level not seen since the 2020 and 2008 market crashes either.

Like MMM, LEG also benefits from economies of scale and substantial brand power that gives it a durable competitive advantage and has enabled it to put up strong returns on equity and invested capital over the years:

It also boasts a strong credit rating of BBB, though it is obviously substantially lesser than MMM's A+ credit rating. On the other hand, LEG's credit rating outlook is Stable, which means that LEG's management is likely facing less pressure to accommodate ratings agencies than MMM's is. On top of that, LEG's access to cheap debt on very favorable terms is clearly very strong, as management pointed out in their latest earnings call:

In November, we issued $500 million of 30-year 3.5% notes

That said, one thing we like better about LEG than MMM is that its dividend growth has a better outlook for the foreseeable future. While MMM's latest quarterly dividend hike was a meager 0.68%, LEG's dividend hike was 5% last year. Furthermore, analysts expect dividend per share growth to be 4.2% this year and 5.8% in 2023.

While LEG is certainly suffering from inflationary headwinds (only 1.6% normalized EPS growth despite 6.6% revenue growth expected in 2022), it is expected to recover well as pricing increases flow through this year. In 2023, normalized earnings per share growth is expected to rebound to 8.9%.

Another risk the company faces is China exposure (~10% of 2021 revenues were in China), where it is facing a similar scenario to MMM.

Investor Takeaway

MMM is lower risk than LEG due to its superior credit rating. However, LEG's credit rating is still very solid and - between its substantially superior dividend yield, cheaper valuation, and stronger growth profile - it is in the Strong Buy category for us. While both Dividend Kings look attractive here on a risk-adjusted basis, Leggett & Platt currently has a "LEG up" on MMM due to its substantially greater total return potential. While we haven't decided yet if or when we will add it to our portfolio, we think that LEG might make an attractive addition to our Retirement Portfolio and possibly our Core Portfolio and fuel continued outperformance: