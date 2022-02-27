code6d/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Just about everyone, even those that aren't engrossed by sports, can tell you what that logo stands for. Nike (NYSE:NKE) has spent decades building its brand into the globally recognized and coveted brands for athletic closing and footwear.

Nike's share price has languished since topping out in November and shares are now down over 20% compared to the S&P 500's 8% decline. That kind of underperformance piqued my interest to see if it might finally be time to add to my position in Nike.

Nike's business is primarily protected by its brand strength that has been built over the years and of course performance of their goods. As a consumer-facing company, that brand has to be reinforced primarily through advertising and in Nike's case, sponsoring well-known athletes. Their brand and partnerships with top athletes instill a belief in their customers that the Nike brand will help that weekend warrior athlete to perform even better.

Dividend History

The dividend growth strategy is the one that appealed most to me when I first began investing several years ago. The strategy is simple: find good businesses that generate plenty of cash that they can then send to you as a part owner in said business.

Nike got off to a bit of an inauspicious start with their dividend. After initiating in 1992, the dividend meandered a bit higher, then lower, then drifted a bit higher once again and was held steady for 20 long quarters. Although starting with 2002, Nike has been on a steady pace of growing their dividend with all but two years over that time coming in at less than 10%. Nike is now a Dividend Contender with 21 consecutive years of dividend growth.

During Nike's dividend growth streak, year over year dividend growth has ranged from 8.3% to 32.5% with an average of 16.1% and a median of 15.4%.

Nike's rolling 5-year period annualized dividend growth during their streak has ranged from 11.3% to 26.1% with an average of 16.0% and a median of 14.7% across 16 periods.

There's been 11 rolling 10-year periods with annualized dividend growth ranging from 13.2% to 19.6% with an average of 15.6% and a median of 14.9%.

The rolling 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year annualized dividend growth rates from Nike since 2002 can be found in the following table.

Year FY Dividends 1 Year 3 year 5 Year 10 Year 2002 $0.0600 2003 $0.0650 8.33% 2004 $0.0850 30.77% 2005 $0.1126 32.47% 23.35% 2006 $0.1402 24.51% 29.20% 2007 $0.1702 21.40% 26.04% 23.19% 2008 $0.2070 21.62% 22.50% 26.07% 2009 $0.2400 15.94% 19.62% 23.07% 2010 $0.2600 8.33% 15.17% 18.22% 2011 $0.2900 11.54% 11.89% 15.65% 2012 $0.3350 15.52% 11.76% 14.50% 18.77% 2013 $0.3900 16.42% 14.47% 13.51% 19.62% 2014 $0.4500 15.38% 15.77% 13.40% 18.14% 2015 $0.5200 15.56% 15.79% 14.87% 16.53% 2016 $0.6000 15.38% 15.44% 15.65% 15.65% 2017 $0.6800 13.33% 14.75% 15.21% 14.86% 2018 $0.7600 11.76% 13.48% 14.27% 13.89% 2019 $0.8400 10.53% 11.87% 13.30% 13.35% 2020 $0.9300 10.71% 11.00% 12.33% 13.59% 2021 $1.0400 11.83% 11.02% 11.63% 13.62% 2022 $1.1600 11.54% 11.36% 11.27% 13.22%

The dividend payout ratio is a quick way to gauge the safety of the dividend by comparing how much of the profits or cash flow is accounted for via dividends.

Nike's net income payout ratio has averaged 35% over the last decade and 42% for the last 5-years. Meanwhile, Nike's free cash flow payout ratio has averages of 43% and 47%, respectively.

Quantitative Quality

When implementing a dividend growth strategy I want to make sure that the business is one that I'm comfortable with from both a quantitative and qualitative basis. For the quantitative side I like to examine a variety of financial metrics over time to see how the business has performed historically.

Nike's revenues have grown 84.6% in total over the last decade or 7.0% annualized with just one year, FY 2020, showing a decline. Gross profits have tracked with revenues climbing 90.6% or 7.4% annualized.

Operating profits increased 128.2% over the last decade or 9.6% annualized with operating cash flows rising 250.6% of 15.0% annualized. Free cash flow showed very impressive growth increasing 357.9% or 18.4% annualized.

The rolling 5-year CAGRs for Nike's revenue, gross and operating profits, and operating and free cash flow can be found in the following chart.

My expectation is that good businesses will be able to, at a minimum, maintain margins, and likely expand them over time. I prefer to see free cash flow margins above 10%; however, in my opinion the trajectory over time is more important.

Nike's gross margins have been stable with a 10-year average of 44.5% and a 5-year average of 44.3%. Meanwhile, Nike's free cash flow margins have generally been trending higher over time. The 10-year average free cash flow margin for Nike is 8.8% with a 5-year average of 9.5%.

The free cash flow return on invested capital, FCF ROIC, is my preferred profitability metric. The FCF ROIC represents the amount of excess cash flow the business generates per dollar of capital invested in the business. Once again I prefer to see a FCF ROIC greater than 10%, but I focus more on the direction.

Nike has managed a FCF ROIC greater than 10% in every year except for FY 2020. The 10-year average FCF ROIC for Nike is a solid 20.0% and the 5-year average is an impressive 22.3%.

To understand how Nike uses its free cash flow, I calculate three variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow, FCF: Operating cash flow less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend, FCFaD: FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks, FCFaDB: FCFaD less net cash spent on share repurchases

Over the last 10 years Nike has generated a combined total of $30.1 B in FCF. With that FCF Nike has paid out $10.8 B to shareholders via dividend payments which puts the cumulative FCFaD at a healthy $19.3 B. Nike has also spent a net total of $21.2 B on share repurchases over the last decade which puts the 10-year total FCFaDB at -$1.9 B.

Share repurchases can be a great way for companies to return excess cash to shareholders without as steadfast of a commitment as dividends are perceived.

Nike's shares outstanding fell from 1,879 M in FY 2012 to 1,609.4 M in FY 2021. That's good for a total reduction of 14.4% over the last decade or 1.7% annualized.

My intention when I purchase shares in a business is to own shares for the long term. As such the balance sheet is important for me to track as I don't want my equity stake to be negatively impacted by debt. A prudent amount of leverage is fine; however, excess leverage can easily harm a solid equity investment.

Nike's debt-to-capitalization ratio has averaged 24% over the last decade; however, debt levels have notably increased during that time. The 5-year average debt-to-capitalization ratio for Nike is 39%.

The net debt ratios are a better judge of the leverage that a business carries. The net debt ratios look at the total debt less cash position of a company versus some form of income metric.

While Nike's total debt and debt-to-capitalization ratio have been climbing, Nike carries a large cash position which except for FY 2020 had been larger than their debt level. That has led to outstanding net debt ratios despite the increase in debt with just one year having a net debt ratio.

Valuation

When valuing a potential investment, I utilize several valuation methods to try to determine what price I believe is a fair price to pay for a stake in the business. The valuation methods that I use are the minimum acceptable rate of return, MARR, analysis, dividend yield theory, the dividend discount model, and a reverse discounted cash flow analysis.

A MARR analysis requires you to estimate the future earnings and dividends that a business will produce over a given time frame. You then apply a reasonable expected terminal multiple to determine what the future market value of the shares would be and calculate what the expected return is. If the expected return is greater than your minimum required return for investment then you can feel free to invest in the business.

Analysts expect Nike to report FY 2022 EPS of $3.70 and FY 2023 EPS of $4.74. They also expect Nike to be able to grow EPS by 13.6% annually over the next 5 years after which I assumed that Nike would grow EPS 5.0% for the following 5 years. Dividends are assumed to target a 32.5% payout ratio.

For the expected terminal multiple, I like to see how market participants have historically valued Nike. Nike has typically been valued between approximately 20x and 35x TTM EPS.

The table below shows the potential internal rates of return that an investment in Nike could generate provided the assumptions laid out above are reasonably accurate forecasts. Returns assume that dividends are paid and increased along Nike's historic timelines and that dividends are taken in cash. Returns assume that shares are purchased around $139, Friday's closing price.

IRR P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 35 13.8% 9.8% 30 10.4% 8.2% 25 6.4% 6.4% 20 1.7% 4.1% 15 -4.0% 1.3%

Additionally I've used the MARR analysis framework to determine what price I could pay for shares today in order to generate the returns that I desire from my investments. My base hurdle rate is a 10% IRR and for Nike I'll also examine 8% and 9% return thresholds.

Purchase Price Targets 10% Return Target 9% Return Target 8% Return Target P/E Level 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 5 Year 10 Year 35 $164 $137 $171 $150 $179 $163 30 $141 $119 $147 $130 $154 $142 25 $119 $102 $124 $111 $129 $120 20 $96 $84 $100 $91 $105 $99 15 $74 $66 $77 $72 $80 $78

Dividend yield theory is a simple valuation method based on the idea that market participants will typically value a business around a normal dividend yield level. For Nike I'll use the 3-year average forward dividend yield as proxy for the fair value of the business.

Nike shares currently offer a forward dividend yield of 0.88% compared to the 3-year average forward dividend yield of 0.90%.

The dividend discount model is a simple valuation method based on the dividends that a business pays to shareholders. The model uses the current annual dividend, the expected long-term growth rate of the dividends, as well as your required rate of return.

The above chart shows Nike's historic closing prices compared to the dividend discount model valuation over time based on a 9% dividend growth rate and a 10% required return. Under those assumptions Nike shares are currently worth around $133 per share.

A reverse discounted cash flow analysis can be used to determine what the current market valuation implies about the cash flows necessary to support the share price. It can be used to figure out what cash flows, growth and margin structure is necessary for the business to produce. I use a simplified DCF model based on revenue growth, an initial free cash flow margin of 13.9% that expands to 17% across the forecast period, and a terminal growth rate of 4.0%.

At a 10% required return, Nike needs to grow revenues 12.5% annually during the forecast period with that free cash flow margin profile in order to generate the cash flows necessary to support the current market valuation. With an 8% required return Nike's necessary revenue growth declines to a more modest 5.3% over the forecast period. Using the 5.3% required revenue growth rate, the terminal free cash flow margin for Nike needs to rise to 28.1% in order to generate 10% returns.

Conclusion

Nike is a great business that has performed well over the years from its humble beginnings by Phil Knight. If you haven't read Shoe Dog yet, it's a great memoir of Mr. Knight. Nike is now a leader in the athletic shoes and clothing.

The last decade has served them well as they've shown strong sales growth in their core markets as well as their recent push into direct-to-consumer sales. Nike has historically had strong free cash flow generation and the DTC push has been helping to improve margins giving management more cash flow to work with.

Dividend yield theory suggests a fair value range for Nike between $123 and $151. The dividend discount model has a fair value around $133 if you believe Nike can deliver 9% dividend growth over the long term.

The MARR analysis suggests a fair value with a 10% IRR between $119 and $141 if you believe a 25x to 30x terminal multiple is fair for Nike. That's a bit rich but considering Nike is a better than average company given its brand, global reach, and improving margins that very well could be warranted.

The reverse DCF requires a pretty optimistic view on Nike's growth potential or terminal margins in order to generate the cash flows necessary to support 10% returns.

A rough estimate of the compounding rate of a company using the reinvestment rate and incremental capital puts Nike compounding somewhere between 11% and 15% over the last decade depending on whether you look at net income or free cash flow. That's an admirable mark to hit and if they can match that again over the following decade adequate returns for investors are very likely.

Nike is a great business and one that I'm glad that I purchased when I did starting in 2017 as it's generated greater than a 20% IRR for me over nearly 5 years. Those returns do include option premiums received.

After the 20%+ drawdown from the high reached in November the shares are looking much more attractively valued. I still believe shares to be expensive; however, it's nowhere near as excessive as it was in late 2021 and the argument could be made that shares are on the upper end of fair value if you believe they can hit the lofty growth expectations.

Given my existing stake in Nike I'll likely be holding off for better valuations before adding to my stake. At this time on any further dip into the low $120s, I would be interested in increasing my position.

Selling put options could prove fruitful With the elevated volatility in the market and in turn the options pricing. The following table shows a variety of put options that I believe are attractive from the standpoint that I'd be happy to add more shares if they were put to me and that you generate a respectable return should the option expire OTM.