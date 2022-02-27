Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Dominick Dangelo as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

The Setup

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) is a one-stop shop for public/private companies and investment management firms' compliance and regulatory filing needs. Spun out of RR Donnelley in 2016 with $600m of debt and a legacy business model, DFIN has shed assets to delever while shifting away from print distribution to a recurring online product and service business model. Based on my estimates, DFIN is a smaller under-the-radar company trading at a conservative single-digit earnings multiple. In short, DFIN is a $1.2B company with almost no debt, an improving business model, highly cash-generative operations, and an excellent management team.

Business Overview

Donnelley Financial provides regulatory filing and deals solutions (M&A, IPO, Debt Offerings) products and services to public and private corporations, investment management companies, and other regulated financial entities.

Corporate – The company helps private businesses prepare registration forms to go public. The company's technology platform and personal expertise expedite and correctly file all required materials. Beyond the initial IPO, SPAC, and de-SPAC, the company provides ongoing assistance during M&A transactions, debt offerings, and other transactions. Outside of these transactional/infrequent events, DFIN provides clients with compliance solutions compatible with SEC EDGAR, most popular 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, and proxy filings. In 2021, 54% of capital market sales were transactional, 21% were compliance, and 25% were software solution products. Utilizing DFIN's platform, clients can reduce the probability of submitting incorrect or incomplete documents to regulatory agencies, which can be costly and time-consuming. DFIN is one of the only (if not the only) companies that can provide the necessary products and services to take a private company public and continue the necessary filing requirements after that. Most firms offer parts of the process, whereas DFIN is one of the only companies that can be used throughout a business's life cycle. In 2020 and 2019, Capital markets revenue accounted for 62% and 59%, respectively, of total company sales.

Investment Company - DFIN provides solutions to investment companies, primarily mutual funds, alt. investments, and insurance companies required to file ongoing regulatory documents. The Arc Suite platform allows clients to manage their financial and regulatory compliance needs via a workflow tool designed to simplify, automate, and accelerate filings while catching errors before submitting to the SEC. Arc Suite allows firms to input quarterly or monthly data, which will self-fill other line items in documents that require the same information. For an Investment company, this might include month-end AUM or fee changes. For public companies, filling out quarterly financials will populate the 8-K, 10-Q, 10-K, and any prospectus relying on that data. Investment company revenue accounted for 41% and 38% of the 2020 and 2019 revenue, respectively.

DFIN's software solutions consist of Venue, ActiveDisclosure, eBrevia, Arc Suite, and others. The company's tech-enabled services offerings consist of document composition, compliance-related SEC EDGAR filing services, and transaction solutions. The company's print and distribution offerings primarily consist of conventional and digital printed products.

DFIN Sales By Segment (DFIN 10-K, 10-Q)

Improving Business Model

On June 5, 2018, the SEC adopted Rule 30e-3, changing regulatory distribution requirements from paper to electronic distribution. Historically, companies and investment firms were required to send out print versions of annual reports, proxies, and other documents. After a 24-month transitioning period from January 1, 2019, to January 1, 2021, during which time investment companies notified investors of the upcoming change from print to electronic distribution, the default distribution method became electronic. Individuals can receive print documents; however, they will have to opt-in to this service compared to previous years where they had to opt-out of print and opt-in to electronic distribution. The change resulted in a significant hit to DFIN's print distribution revenues which were $345m in 2018, $320.7m in 2019, $285m in 2020, and $204m in 2021. While an ~$80m decline may seem concerning, gross margins for the print business were 19% and 28% for 2020 and 2021. Management initially guided the print business to decline by $130-$140m for 2021; however, only a $5-$10m decline in EBITDA. Management guided a $40m decline in the print business in 2022. Print revenues will continue to decline as the industry shifts toward an electronic distribution system.

The businesses DFIN operates in are highly fragmented. Management has laid out a 2024 target (Slide 15) to improve revenue mix to 44% Software, 40% Tech-Enabled Services, and 16% Print & Distribution. In 2021, the mix was approximately 52% Tech-Enabled, 27% Software Solutions, and 21% Print. Had the print business not been dramatically better than expected, the company would have come close to hitting its target this year. Software solutions tend to be highly recurring with 3- to 5-year contracts that have had renewal rates over 90%. The business is transitioning from a low-margin print to a high-margin recurring business model. As one of the only end-to-end solutions providers, DFIN is positioned to capitalize and take market share from existing players.

The market, in my opinion, is overestimating the benefit DFIN's transaction business is seeing from all the new SPAC issuances in 2020 and 2021 and penalizing them with a low valuation. DFIN makes a minimal amount of money from the initial SPAC IPO as these filings are typically boilerplate, basic filings. The real money is made on the De-Spac when a SPAC agrees to acquire a company. DFIN has worked with some of the most prominent SPAC sponsors, including Bill Ackman's Pershing Square, Thoma Bravo, and Ares Corp. From 2009 to 2018, less than 50 new SPACs IPO'd each year, with 2019 marginally eclipsing the 50 mark. In 2020, there were 248; in 2021, 613! Importantly, DFIN's transactional business has been relatively steady, ranging from $263m in 2019 to $302m in 2016, with 2021 as the outlier year at $416m. While a $100m decline back to historical norms will affect the bottom line, I believe investors miss a crucial aspect of getting in early with companies and the potential future revenue opportunity this creates. After the de-SPAC or IPO occurs, assuming DFIN has done its job, clients are far more likely to stay with DFIN for its ongoing regulatory filings as all the historical data is already input into DFIN's software, which will lead to higher software solutions revenue in the future.

Latest Results

DFIN reported Q4 results on February 2, 2022. Results were strong. Revenues were up 11% y/y, EBITDA was up 76% y/y, and EBITDA margins were 29.7%, up 970 bps from a year ago due to higher-margin revenues and cost controls. The company ended the quarter with $54.5m in cash and $124m in debt. DFIN redeemed all outstanding 8.25% senior notes during the quarter, lowering future interest expense by roughly $14m per year. The two critical business lines associated with the thesis continued to perform well as Tech-Enabled Solutions grew revenue 16% y/y and Software Solutions revenue grew 36% y/y. As these business lines continue to grow, margins will continue to improve. DFIN announced a new $150m share repurchase authorization representing almost 15% of the market cap. The company had $17.7m under its existing authorization, which management has almost fully executed during Q1 22. Management continued to explain how they are well-positioned from the recent SPAC-IPOs, saying, "Our strong market position in the transactional filing business positions us well to capture a significant portion of future De-SPAC activity, which, on average, represents 10x the value of an initial registration transaction."

Balance Sheet

DFIN's balance sheet continues to improve post the initial spin-off. In 2016, DFIN had around $637m in debt and $53m in cash. Today the company has $124m of debt and $54.5m of cash. The company will pay down its revolver and could be debt-free should it choose, by mid-2022, allowing them to repurchase shares and make bolt-on acquisitions.

Estimates and Valuation

In 2021 DFIN generated Revenues of $993m, Operating Income of $219.3m, and earnings of $4.36 per share. While transactional revenue is elevated compared to historical norms, according to SPAC Insider, there are currently 589 SPACs still looking for a deal. The SPAC sponsor has an incentive to close a deal due to the compensation arrangement, and I would expect most of these SPACs to find a partner. Using management's 2024 revenue mix targets and assuming a normalization in transactional revenue, I conclude that management's revenue mix targets are very conservative. To reiterate, 44% Software, 40% Tech-Enabled, and 16% Print. Assuming Print declines substantially from $204m in 2021 to $100m in 2024, this assumes the gap between management's initial decline in revenue is met plus two additional years of decline as businesses continue to shift from print to digital distribution. I don't think this is an unreasonable assumption. Print was down 29% Y/Y in 2021. A decline to $100m is around a 20% decline per year from 2021 to 2024. Management guided another $40m decline in 2022 for the print business. Print will continue to decline as existing business shifts to electronic distribution. Using $100m as our base revenue figure, coupled with management's target revenue mix, puts Tech-Enabled Services at $400m a -8% CAGR from 2021 to 2024 and software at $440m an 18% CAGR from 2021. Management guided long-term growth in the software business to be in the mid-teens. For reference, Tech-Enabled solutions did $365m in sales in 2019; thus, utilizing a more normalized base represents a 2% CAGR. These estimates put 2024 revenue at $940m, $53m below 2021 revenues. Factoring in these revenue estimates and additional margin assumptions put EPS around $5 (assuming no change in the share count). At 15x earnings, DFIN would be valued at $75 per share vs. the $35 current price. DFIN has so much white space and generates substantial cash flows that I would be stunned to see 2024 numbers less than 2021 figures, which is why I think management is being conservative. In a scenario analysis, depending on the FCF used to repurchase shares, in 2025, I can see this company doing anywhere from $6.91 to almost $9 in earnings under non-aggressive expectations.

DFIN Assumptions (DFIN 10-K, 10-Q, Earnings Presentations, Earnings Transcripts, My Assumptions)

2024/2025 Earnings Estimates (DFIN 10-K, 10-Q, Earnings Presentations, Analysis)

Competition

Competition in this space is fragmented. Public company competitors include Broadridge (BR), SS&C (SSNC), and Workiva (WK). Competing with DFIN's Venue platform are SS&C and Merrill's Datasite. Another DFIN platform, ActiveDisclosure, competes with Workiva, Certent, and Toppan Merrill. DFIN's Arc Suite Platform competes with several of the same companies, including Confluence, Workiva, Toppan Merrill, and KNEIP. The list of competitors is likely much longer; however, it is important to note that while competitors may offer some products, none offer the full suite that DFIN does.

Risks

As stated throughout this article, the primary risk is the unknown surrounding revenue run rate and earnings on the transactional and print businesses. Transactional revenues tend to be higher margin, and thus a meaningful decline would impact earnings. Other risks include the inability to meet 2024 revenue mix targets of 44% of sales coming from software solutions. The lack of barriers to entry into this market could result in increased competition and prohibit management from reaching their goal of 55-60% GM in Software Solutions.

Summary

DFIN is a cheap business with a clean balance sheet, highly cash generative, improving business model, and a high-quality management team (I didn't touch on management, but they repurchased shares during March 2020 and repurchased 8.25% bonds at a discount to par). While they are clearly benefiting from an elevated number of IPOs and therefore generating excess profits on the transactional side of the business, the market, in my opinion, is overlooking the long-term opportunity DFIN is capitalizing on. Increased regulation of SPACs, increased reporting frequency for mutual funds, and other regulatory changes should lead to continued demand for DFIN products and services.