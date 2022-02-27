JHVEPhoto/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) is the leading manufacturer of scientific equipment used in science labs, pharmaceutical companies, hospitals, clinics, and universities. They literally serve the entire science world with their advanced technology and experience. Thermo Fisher has been the industry leader for a long time, and they enjoy superb profitability protected by their economic moat. Recently their stock price dropped from $660 in December last year to its current level of $550 due to market wide volatility. I believe this created a great opportunity for the long-term investor because:

Thermo Fisher has been a strong growth company for a long time, and they made 5 major acquisitions in 2021. Their growth trajectory will continue despite slowing Covid-related revenue.

They have a strong economic moat with technological superiority, brand recognition, and switching costs. Their profitability and cash generating ability won't diminish anytime soon.

Thermo Fisher just had a record year in 2021, but Thermo Fisher's stock is being traded on par with the sector median. Given their leading position and economic moat, this is a bargain.

Strong growth trajectory

Thermo Fisher has been a strong growth company over the past several decades. Due to the high quality of their equipment, they see strong organic growth from existing product lines by existing customers, as well as expansion of their customer base. Also, they consistently spend on R&D ($1.4 B on 2021) to improve their current product lines and widen their technological superiority over competitors.

In addition to maintaining a strong organic growth engine, they also are never shy about acquiring key businesses. Thermo Fisher uses inorganic growth to bulk up their product lines, expand their talent pool and R&D capacity, and improve technology on existing and future products. In 2021, they made 5 major acquisitions (Pepro Tech, PPD, Lengnau biologics, Mesa Biotech, and European viral vector business). This adds to several other key acquisitions from prior years. PPD in particular was a major contract research contract organization, and rounds out Thermo Fisher's capabilities in addition to adding a substantial $4.7 B annual revenue.

Major Acquisitions by Thermo Fishers (Thermo Fisher's Investor Relations)

Combining this organic and inorganic growth, I expect Thermo Fisher to continue their impressive trajectory of revenue growth. On average, their revenue has been growing by a little over 16% per year. I expect revenue growth will be close to 20% for the next several years. The acquisitions listed above will add $5 B onto their top line revenue, equivalent to 12% of their $40 B revenue from 2021. With the addition of the expected organic growth from core businesses (7-9%), this will easily give 20% growth.

Superb profitability from strong economic moat

Thanks to a strong economic moat created by technological superiority, switching costs, and brand recognition, Thermo Fisher enjoys impressive profit margins. Their EBIT margin (26%), EBITDA margin (32%), and Net Income margin (19%) are several times higher than the sector median, reflecting the strength of their economic moat. Their customers get great value out of their products, and they are willing to pay a premium for the Thermo Fisher brand over competitors' products.

This strong economic moat won't be eroding anytime soon. As mentioned above, Thermo Fisher continues to spend plenty of money on R&D to improve existing product lines and maintain a pipeline of next generation products. Also, when they need it, they acquire key technology and talent to boost their product quality and R&D capacity. This is how they maintain a strong brand name.

Switching costs for lab equipment are significant as well. It would be a huge expense for a company who is already using Thermo Fisher equipment to buy new equipment and licenses from a competitor. The equipment itself is expensive, and re-training of lab personnel is also time-consuming and costly. Therefore, customers using Thermo Fisher tend to remain loyal.

Record year, but low valuation?

Thermo Fisher just had an amazing 4Q 2021 and overall 2021. In 4Q 2021, their revenue was $10.7 B, and overall 2021 revenue was $39.21 B, which was a 22% increase from 2020. Also, their operating margin improved by 130 basis points to 31%. As always, they had superb cash flow generation in 2021. The operating cash flow was $9.5 B, and free cash flow generation was $7 B after $2.5B spent on capital expenditure. Overall, 2021 was a very strong year for Thermo Fisher.

However, the recent market volatility and life-science sector sell-off pulled the stock price of Thermo Fisher down. The P/E ratio (TTM) of Thermo Fisher is at the lowest level in the past 5 years, and is being traded at 28.25x, which is exactly the sector median. Given their market leading position and economic moat, the stock price is certainly being traded at a bargain. I believe the market is overestimating the effect of decreasing revenue from Covid-related products and unfairly punishing Thermo Fisher's stock price. I expect them to recover to their 5 year average (P/E of 34.4x) before too long.

Data by YCharts

Intrinsic Value Estimation

I used the DCF model to estimate the intrinsic value of TMO. For the estimation, I utilized EBITDA ($12,817 M) as a cash flow proxy and the current WACC of 7.0% as the discount rate. For the base case, I assumed EBITDA growth of 15% (5 year average revenue growth) for the next 5 years and zero growth afterward (zero terminal growth). For the bullish and very bullish case, I assumed EBITDA growth of 17% and 19%, respectively for the next 5 years and zero growth afterward. Given their strong organic growth and expected revenue growth from the most recent 5 major acquisitions, I believe 17-19% growth is more than achievable. Also, they just achieved EBITDA growth of 26% in 2021, so 17-19% growth is well within reason.

The estimation revealed that the current stock price represents 20-25% upside. Even with diminishing Covid-related revenue, the organic growth that Thermo Fisher has been achieving over the past couple of decades won't go anywhere. Their strong R&D efforts and inorganic growth through acquisitions will keep the TMO growth engine running for years to come.

Price Target Upside Base Case $642.59 17% Bullish Case $693.44 26% Very Bullish Case $747.71 36%

The assumptions and data used for the price target estimation are summarized below:

WACC: 7.0%

EBITDA Growth Rate: 15% (Base Case), 17% (Bullish Case), 20% (Very Bullish Case)

Current EBITDA: $12,817 M

Current Stock Price: $549.83 (02/25/2022)

Tax rate: 30%

Risks

Even though Thermo Fisher has plenty of experience acquiring and assimilating new companies, there is always the chance of friction during the acquisition process. Particularly PPD, which is a major company with more than 26,000 staff spread across nearly 50 different countries. Absorbing a business of that scale into Thermo Fisher will require a lot of effort and certainly introduces the potential for inefficiencies along the way. However, I expect Thermo Fisher to handle the acquisition process well because they have decades of experience and a great management team.

Inflation has been problematic across the board and Thermo Fisher is definitely no exception. Increases in raw material and labor costs could substantially suppress profit margins. However, during the last earnings call, the CEO mentioned that they have been able to offset inflationary cost increases with pricing activity. Given their economic moat and market dominance, I expect this to be the case for the future.

Conclusion

Thermo Fisher has been the leader within the scientific equipment industry for a long time. Their technological superiority, brand recognition, and switching costs will protect their position for years to come. Given their generous ongoing R&D spending and acquisitions, I expect them to maintain a strong growth trajectory. Their growth efforts are supported by strong cash generation from operations. Also, their strong market position is enabling them to pass inflationary pressure to their customers in order to maintain margins. I expect 20-25% upside from here.