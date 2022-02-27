simpson33/iStock via Getty Images

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) is a digital ad company the result of a merger between The Rubicon Project and Telaria and acquiring SpotX and SpringServe, has grown to become the largest SPP (Sell Side Platform) in CTV (connected TV, that is, streaming). See also our previous article.

They also serve legacy segments like desktop and mobile, concentrating on DV+ (digital video and audio) formats. The company has been growing nicely, although much of it is through M&A (and Q4 isn't yet in the graph):

Data by YCharts

However, the share price has been moving backwards for quite some time:

FinViz

While the shares got way ahead of themselves at $60+ a year ago, we think today they are pretty reasonably priced and we can see multiple reasons to buy the shares.

Reasons to buy

Secular tailwind of CTV and DV+ growth

Commanding market position

Taking market share

Margin expansion after absorbing acquisitions

Operational leverage

Cash generation

Reasonable valuation

There are two risks or negatives:

Fairly substantial debt

The ad business is cyclical

CTV growth

The march of CTV isn't a secret, every month there is a new streaming service popping up and many of these are ad supported rather than subscription services. With eyeballs moving to CTV from linear TV (broadcast), it's no surprise that ad dollars are following:

eMarketer

This is especially the case as addressability is a lot easier and precise in CTV compared to linear TV given the digital nature of the delivery channel. And despite the acceleration from the pandemic expected to slow, growth is still confounding the experts:

CTV ad spending is growing so quickly that each time we update our forecasts we end up raising our estimates. In October, we raised our 2022 US CTV ad spending forecast from $17.44 billion to $19.10 billion. When we published our previous CTV advertising report in November 2020, we expected that US CTV ad spending would total $11.36 billion in 2021 and grow to $18.29 billion in 2024. Since then, people increased the amount of time they spent streaming video, and advertisers spent more money trying to gain the attention of those viewers. We now forecast that more than $30 billion will be spent on CTV ads by 2025.

But perhaps the most bullish data bit in the graph above is that CTV ad revenue consists of just 4.7% of total media ad spending, this is a very gradual shift that is still in the early innings, underlining the huge opportunity for the likes of Magnite.

Pro-forma CTV revenue growth at Magnite actually underperformed the market somewhat (52% versus 59.9%), but they have more than 20% marketshare and are reaching over 80M households each month. There is little doubt that after a series of M&A, the company is the largest SSP in CTV (Q4CC):

There's just nothing out there that looks like what we've been able to put together by first merging with Telaria going into 2021. And then closing the SpotX and SpringServe deals. We are in this full-service CTV company that no one else can offer that, other than perhaps this company called FreeWheel.

Magnite's CTV business was nearly 40% of their revenue in 2021 and comes in three buckets:

Ad serving fees and publisher sold deals. This is the largest segment (40% of CTV revenue) but produces the lowest take rates. It's sticky, as the big advertisers tend to manage this closely.

The marketplace also consists of 40% of CTV revenue and has strong potential for growth.

Managed service insertion order, good for 15% of CTV revenue but highest take rate. Most volatile part and important differentiator and entry point for programmatic.

These managed services is volatile because they depend on direct sales efforts with brands and agencies. While getting the highest take rates and functioning as a differentiator, they are set to decline although they do serve as an entry point for the company's wider programmatic ad business.

Trade Desk (TTD) has announced that they will end spending on Google's open bidding service and launched OpenPass, moves that management sees as beneficial (Q4CC):

Though Magnite will continue to support Google's open bidding, we think that the Trade Desk's shift away from it is good for the ecosystem, good for prebid, and good for us. There are many other SSPs that are overly reliant on open bidding and generally don't add much value. We believe this move will leave the Trade Desk to readjust their ad spend on to platforms like Magnite, where open bidding represents a very small portion of their business with us today.

In fact, Trade Desk itself sees a prominent role for Magnite in their new OpenPass initiative (Q4CC):

Trade Desk had this to say about OpenPass. And I quote, "For CafeMedia, OpenPass and other direct connections to buyers are part of a holistic approach to monetization that includes the unified auction. We see Magnite as a critical and growing part of that strategy, helping us to oversee and yield optimize across a range of our demand."

The company's Demand Manager and header bidding software makes it easy for publishers to establish direct connections to buyers like Trade Desk.

The company acquired Nth Party in December, bringing their audience creation capabilities inhouse, which are increasing moving to SSPs as publishers have direct relationships with consumers and the increasing importance of consented first-party data.

Management has great expectations of the combination of the best of Telaria and SpotX platforms, which is set to launch in Q4 this year. While cost synergies are already in the 2022 guidance, management is most excited about the revenue synergies (Q4CC):

So we're super excited about the state-of-the-art platform and the implications it's going to have on the revenue side of things.

In the meantime, acquiring SpringServe is already paying off, bolstering the international ambitions and leading to the first customer land in France since the acquisition. In September 2021, the company had won the business of FuboTV.

The company is not sitting still, working on 30+ projects to improve their DV+ header bidding solutions as management believes there is still lots of low hanging fruit there.

Q4 and FY2021 figures

Magnite

Here is how it splits out over the segments:

Magnite

There were a few notable datapoints:

Pro-forma, CTV revenue grew only 23% although this is likely the result of difficult comps from last year's pandemic. There is also softness for two big categories of advertisers which are especially important for CTV, travel and automotive, but these are slowly coming back recently. Management things the worst is behind them in terms of pandemic impact and 2022 will be a great year for CTV.

Guidance

Magnite

One might note that the $40M-$42M guidance for CTV in Q1 is actually well below the $54M CTV managed in Q4 due to seasonality, although the y/y growth is similar to that in Q4.

So some softness is continuing in Q1, although management argues things are improving at the moment with things turning much more positive with respect to automotive and travel, which are important segments in CTV ads.

Margins

Data by YCharts

These are GAAP figures and Q4 isn't yet in the graph. OpEx is going to increase by $3M-$4M each quarter on additional hiring but given the expected free cash flow ($100M+), they can easily afford to do that.

They are also moving their annual compensation cycle from April to January, causing a substantial sequential increase in adjusted EBITDA operating expenses to $83M-$85M.

Cash

Magnite

The company expects to generate $100M+ in free cash flow (after CapEx, which will be $40M-$45M in 2022, and cash interest payments, which were $5.2M in Q4).

This helps with their recently announced $50M buyback ($44M left at the end of Q4) and getting their substantial debt load and associated interest cost down.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Valuation multiples have come down a lot but notice these don't yet contain Q4 figures, are in GAAP and backwards looking. Given the amount of M&A, there is a substantial difference between GAAP and non-GAAP figures which can be expected to decline over time, here is one component of the difference:

Magnite

There was also $12.2M in stock based compensation in Q4. There are other ways of looking at this:

The company expects $500M+ in revenue (ex-TAC) in 2022 and $100M+ in free cash flow, that's a 20% free cash flow margin, which we think is very good.

FY2022 EPS is expected to come in at $0.75 and FY2023 at $1.02, giving the shares moderate p/e ratio's.

One might also appreciate the following (Q4CC):

We expect that our adjusted EBITDA will grow faster than revenue due to long-term margin expansion. We also expect that our free cash flow will grow faster than adjusted EBITDA, based on financial leverage and a positive cash conversion cycle.

This suggests EPS is likely to improve from multiple sources and growing considerably faster than revenue:

Revenue growth

Operational leverage

Leverage on free cash flow, enabling a reduction in debt and interest payments and additional share buybacks.

Risk

With a very modest valuation, the shares offer a great risk/reward proposition, but they are not entirely without risk. The geo-political situation and the Fed could conspire to considerably reduce world economic growth or even produce a recession.

While digital advertising in general, and CTV in particular are secular growth stories, some advertising sectors could very well cut back spending significantly should that happen, even if there might be some compensation from the political ad campaigns later this year.

Conclusion

We think the shares are cheap and the company is very well positioned to benefit from CTV and DV+ growth and wider programmatic ad market. Given the substantial operational leverage in the business model should insulate the company to a considerable extent from any softening in the economy. The shares can be bought under $15.