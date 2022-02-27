Whitehavengirl/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

The Melbourne, Australia-based OceanaGold Corp. (OTCPK:OCANF) reported its fourth quarter and full year 2021 earnings results on February 23, 2022.

1 - 4Q21 Results Snapshot

OceanaGold posted a solid fourth quarter with gold production of 106.6K Au Oz and revenue of $208.5 million.

The net loss was $96.0 million compared to an income of $3.8 million in 4Q20. The adjusted net income was $29.3 million or $0.04 per share in 4Q21. Operating cash flow was $108.9 million in 4Q21, up from $69.0 million in 3Q21.

The company sold 362.8K Au Oz and 2.3 T of copper in 2021.

OCANF Presentation 2021 production per mine (OceanaGold Presentation (montage)

2 - Investment Thesis

The company looks solid and should perform well in 2022.

The investment strategy I suggest here is to trade the short-term stock LIFO and keep a medium to long-term position with a year or two horizon when the Didipio mine is expected to make a true impact on the balance sheet.

3 - Stock performance

OceanaGold has outperformed the VanEck Gold Miners ETF (GDX) on a one-year basis. However, the stock is now up 23% year over year.

OceanaGold - Financial Snapshot 4Q21 - The Raw Numbers

OceanaGold 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 Total Revenues in $ Million 168.2 148.9 182.6 204.6 208.6 Net Income in $ Million 3.9 16.0 31.4 44.9 -96.0 EBITDA from company $ Million 76.7 60.7 90.0 89.2 -73.5 EPS diluted in $/share 0.01 0.02 0.04 0.06 -0.14 Operating Cash flow in $ Million -1.6 47.6 35.8 69.0 109.0 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 62.7 72.8 86.1 85.0 80.8 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -64.3 -25.2 -50.3 -16.0 28.2 Total Cash $ Million 179.0 145.5 92.3 113.2 133.0 Long-term debt In $ Million 205.2 205.6 207.2 257.0 256.2 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 702.0 713.5 719.6 718.2 719 Producing assets 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 Gold production in K Au Oz 99.2 83.2 93.8 79.12 106.6 Gold production sold 96.4 82.8 95.9 97.45 105.4 Gold price realized 1,726 1,786 1,893 1,797 1,806 AISC $/oz 1,080 1,229 1,226 1,200 1,326 Mines 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 Haile 49.0 44.3 57.2 45.9 42.5 Macraes 42.6 34.5 32.7 25.7 37.3 Waihi 7.6 4.3 3.9 7.5 12.0 Didipio - - - - 14.9

Gold Production And Balance Sheet Details

1 - Revenues were $208.5 million in 4Q21

OCANF: Chart Quarterly revenues history (Fun Trading)

OceanaGold reported fourth quarter revenue of $208.5 million with a net loss of $96.0 million or $0.14 per diluted share.

The company posted a net profit of $44.9 million in the third quarter or $0.06 per share. This quarter's revenue was higher due to higher gold sales volumes, mainly from Haile and the restart of Didipio, and a higher average gold price received.

Scott Sullivan, Acting President and CEO of OceanaGold, said in the press release:

This release brings to close a successful year of operational and financial performance for the Company on the back of record production from Haile and the restart of the Didipio operation. Following a challenging year in 2020, financial performance rebounded in 2021 with revenues increasing almost 50% and EBITDA increasing almost 155%.

2 - Free cash flow was $28.2 million in 4Q21

OCANF: Chart Free Cash Flow History (Fun Trading)

Note: Free Cash Flow is the cash flow from operations minus CapEx. The company has a different way of calculating the FCF.

Yearly trailing free cash flow is a loss of $63.3 million, with a gain estimated at $28.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2021. The free cash flow shows that the company's CapEx is still too high but will be reduced soon with the start of the Didipio mine this quarter.

3 - Gold production details. Total production was 106.591K Au Oz in 4Q21 (including Didipio). (Sold 105.536k Au Oz).

The consolidated fourth-quarter gold production was 106,591 ounces (including Didipio) at an AISC of $1,326 per ounce on 105,356 ounces of gold sales and 1,748 tonnes of Copper.

OCANF: Chart quarterly gold production history (Fun trading)

For the full year, OceanaGold achieved its consolidated production and cost guidance.

The Company produced 362,807 ounces of gold and 2,323 tonnes of copper in 2021.

Gold production was approximately 20% higher over 2020 due to significant year-on-year record gold output at Haile and the successful restart and continued ramp-up of operations at Didipio and Martha Underground at Waihi.

At Didipio, complete mining and processing rates are expected in 2Q22.

OCANF: Didipio mine 2022 Presentation (OceanaGold Presentation)

The fourth quarter consolidated production was 106,591 ounces of gold, an approximate 35% quarter-on-quarter increase due to greater output from the Haile operations and increasing production contribution from Didipio.

Note: In only two months of ramping up the operation, OceanaGold produced about 14.9K ounces of gold and 1,748 tons of copper.

In the press release:

we completed the Financial or Technical Assistance Agreement renewal with the Government of Philippines, paving the way for the restart of operations at Didipio. The subsequent ramp-up of operations has progressed ahead of our expectations and we completed the transport and sale of copper and gold inventory onhand before the end of the year.

OCANF: Chart comparison production Q3 versus Q4 (Fun Trading)

The AISC stabilized this quarter at $1,326 per ounce compared to $1,080 per ounce a year ago.

OCANF: Chart Gold price and AISC history (Fun Trading)

4 - Debt and liquidity

OCANF: Chart Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

The Cash and Cash equivalent was $133.0 million in 4Q21. Total debt is $256.2 million in a drawn revolver facility.

The total immediately available liquidity is $163 million, with $30 million in available undrawn credit facilities as of December 31, 2021. The Total net debt stood at $123.2 million at the end of 4Q21, or $238 million, including equipment leases.

Scott McQueen said in the conference call:

As of the end of the year, our cash balance stood at $133 million while total available liquidity was $163 million. Net debt inclusive of equipment leases was approximately $238 million. We have a sound balance sheet, and we are positioned to deliver strong free cash flow over the next few years.

5 - Full-year 2022 guidance

Full-year 2022 production guidance of 445K oz to 495K oz gold ounces at an AISC of $1,275 to $1,375 per ounce sold and cash costs of $675 to $775 per ounce sold.

CapEx for the full year 2022 has come down to $250 million to $285 million.

Also, the company indicated a multi-year consolidated gold production:

• 490K to 530K ounces plus 12,000 to 14,000 tonnes of copper at an AISC of $1,150 to $1,300 per ounce sold in 2023;

• 580K to 620K ounces plus 12,000 to 14,000 tonnes of copper at an AISC of $1,000 to $1,150 per ounce sold in 2024.

In 2024, gold production is expected to increase by 60% to 70% from 2021 levels, driven by Haile significantly.

OCANF: 2022 Guidance Presentation (Oceanagold )

COO Scott Sullivan said in the conference call:

In 2022, we expect gold production to increase between 25% to 35% over last year while cash costs are expected to be slightly lower and all-in sustaining costs slightly higher on an increased capitalized waste stripping. The increase in cost year-over-year is a reflection of inflationary pressure as an increased capitalized waste spend. Our increased gold production in 2022 is driven by Didipio, which we expect will deliver almost a full year's worth of gold and copper production at first quartile unit costs.

Technical Analysis and commentary

OCANF: TA Chart (Fun Trading)

OCANF forms an ascending wedge pattern with resistance at $1.97 and support at $1.65.

The short-term trading strategy is to trade LIFO about 45-55% of your position and keep a core long-term amount for a much higher payday. I suggest selling between $1.83 and $2 and waiting for a retracement between $1.66-$1.60 if possible.

OCANF could experience a breakdown if the gold price loses momentum and retests the lower support value of around $1.40.

Conversely, if the gold price can trade above $1,950 per ounce due to a frightening jump in inflation and a continued unwillingness to act from the Fed, then OCANF could break out and reach $2.25.

Watch the gold price like a hawk.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

