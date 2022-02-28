RYosha/iStock via Getty Images

Floor & Décor (NYSE:FND) recently reported mixed Q4 results with revenues of $914.3 million, beating the consensus estimate of ~$908 million and growing ~26.4% year over year. Same-store sales increased ~14%, but adjusted diluted earnings per share fell ~6.4% to $0.44, which fell shy of the consensus estimate of $0.45. Due to cost inflation, especially the increase in freight costs, the gross profit margin contracted ~377 basis points to ~38.8%. The adjusted net income for the fourth quarter decreased by ~6.1% to $50.16 million, compared to $47.11 million in the same quarter previous. The main reason behind the earnings decline this quarter was the poor gross margin performance. Management is taking steps to increase prices to counter inflation and improve margins. I believe this should help the company’s margins in the coming quarters.

The stock is trading at ~34.24x FY2022 EPS which is a discount to its 5-year historical average P/E of ~49.13x. While some investors are worried about a cyclical slowdown in the housing market thanks to expectations about interest rate increases as well as remodelling spending decreasing, I believe the company’s secular growth story remains attractive and investors can consider buying the stock at a discount to historical valuations.

Store growth

Floor & Décor ended the last year with 162 stores and the company is growing store count rapidly. For FY22, management has plans to open 36 stores out of which 32 will be the old warehouse format store and four will be new design centres located in densely populated markets.

Floor and Decor New Store Opening (Company Data, GS Analytics Research)

More importantly, in its last quarter call, management increased their long-term target for store openings to 500 stores (from a prior target of 400 stores) in the next 8 to 10 years. This is more than three times the current store count. One of the reasons to be optimistic about this growth potential is the extremely attractive economics of new stores. The new stores are doing well financially and have a payback period of 2.5 to 3.5 years, with average net sales of $14 million to $16 million and a minimum of $2.5 million in EBITDA before pre-opening expenses.

There is one additional benefit the company is seeing from its rapid store expansion. Given the rate at which new stores are being opened, the company currently has ~60% of its stores under 5 years old, which should contribute meaningfully to comp sales until these stores reach their maturity.

Increasing TAM

In addition to increasing its geographic presence, the company is also increasing its total addressable market (TAM). The company started with focusing on the residential market but, in 2016, it forayed into the commercial flooring market expanding the addressable market to a total of $41 bn with $25 bn in residential remodel and $16 bn in commercial spending. It didn’t stop at that and in recent years it has included adjacent categories like vanities, shower doors, bath accessories, faucets, sinks, custom countertops, bathroom mirrors, bathroom lighting. This added another $8 bn-$13 bn to the TAM.

The company is still at the early stages of gaining share in these markets, and if it is able to replicate its success in these markets, we are looking at multi-years of growth ahead. In the commercial market, management believes they have the same competitive advantages as in the residential market. Further, last year, the company acquired Spartan Surfaces, Inc., a commercial specialty hard-surface flooring distribution company, to target architectural and design firms. Architectural and design firms account for 60% of commercial purchases, with the remaining 40% coming from owners, builders, developers, general contractors, and commercial flooring installers. The company was already present in 40% of the commercial market. With this acquisition, it can target the complete commercial market. Management is optimistic about the company’s prospects in commercial business. On its recent earnings call, the company CFO said,

I mean that's a big industry. It's 60% the size of the residential remodel industry. We're having a lot of success in commercial, both on the RAM side and the Spartan side. And could we someday have 300, 400, 500 reps doing $3 million, $4 million more piece? I mean that's what the goal is long term” Trevor Lang, Chief Financial Officer, Floor & Décor

Macroeconomic backdrop

Currently, investors in housing, building products, remodelling and related stocks are worried about two things. First, is the impact of potential interest rate hikes on housing sales. Fed has become more hawkish in recent months thanks to surging inflation and investors are expecting multiple interest rate hikes this year. Second, with the economy reopening, there is some uncertainty if the significant demand for remodelling will continue or not. These concerns are reflected in Floor & Décor and other housing-related stocks, which are currently trading at a discount to their historical multiple.

While I understand investor concerns, if we look at industry data, there has been a significant underbuild in the housing industry in the decade following the great housing recession. I believe this has created a demand-supply mismatch and even if the interest rate rises, housing demand will likely remain healthy. I have discussed it in a previous article here, but I am briefly summarising it here. From 1959 to 2007, annual total housing starts in the U.S. have averaged at ~1,546,900 houses while single-family housing starts have averaged at ~1,101,800 houses. However, from 2008 to 2019, there has been a significant underbuild with annual total housing starts averaging at ~949,400 and single-family housing starts averaging at ~656,500.

So, from 2008 to 2019, there has been an average annual deficit of ~597,500 [ =1,546,900 - 949,400 ] total houses and ~445,300 [ =1,101,800 - 656,500] single-family houses versus the long-term averages. In other words, in order to return to long-term averages over the next decade, total housing starts will have to average at ~2,144,400 [ =1,546,900 + 597,500] and single-family housing starts will need to average at ~1,547,100 [ =1,101,800 + 445,300] from 2020 to 2031.

There is a significant amount of pent-up demand in the market which got unleashed post-pandemic. While no doubt we should see some slowdown from interest rate increases, I don’t think we will see something akin to what happened in the great recession. After the inflation gets under control, the cyclical upswing may resume in housing, benefitting both new as well as existing home sales.

Similarly, while the economy is reopening, consumers are unlikely to forget what they have seen over the last two years and we are likely to see the hybrid work culture continue. So, investment in home remodelling will continue to be a priority for consumers. Interestingly, while DIY demand has decreased with the economy reopening, the do-it-for-me or Pro demand continues to be very strong. In the last year, the company’s Pro sales were up ~44% easily offsetting any slowdown in DIY projects. This gives me a conviction that we will continue to see healthy fundamentals there.

Also, Floor & Décor is not just a cyclical stock but it is also a secular growth story and is consistently gaining market share from others and entering adjacent categories. With management’s expectation of increasing the store count by more than three times over the next 8 to 10 years, I don’t think investors should worry too much about the short or medium-term cyclical headwinds.

Conclusion

I believe Floor & Décor is a good buy, trading at less than 35x FY2022 earnings. The company’s past execution history, plans to increase store count by more than 3x over the next decade, recent steps to increase TAM, and new store economics make me optimistic about the company’s long-term potential. The company plans to hold Analyst Day on March 16th where management will give more details about its long-term store growth plans. I believe it will help investors and analysts better understand the updated long-term growth targets and can act as a positive catalyst for the stock. Hence, I believe investors can consider taking a position in the stock despite the macroeconomic concerns.