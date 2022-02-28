My Widely Scoffed Prediction For A Rally Last Week Was Correct, What's Next

Adam Calaitzis/iStock via Getty Images

Forgive the boast

I know it’s just not cricket to thump one's chest about a prediction. Even if it was in the face of sharply declining futures the night before the market opened. My article in Seeking Alpha last week was met by widely skeptical commentary, though thankfully free of the nasty trolls this time. I am invigorated by a counter-argument that is well thought out, as long as it doesn’t resort to attacks against my sanity, honesty, or personal hygiene. If I am to be met with a wide dismissal of my predictions it is only fair that I point out when I am correct, as much as I admit when I get things wrong. I was wrong that it took an extra day for Thursday’s monster reversal and rally to the upside. I bet some wag will jump on being a day late once this piece drops tonight. The most important reason is that when those who leave comments that scoff at my analysis I worry that it may dissuade my loyal readers from taking my thoughts seriously. I am glad that I stayed on plan for the most part and strengthened my portfolio to prepare for the day we get a sustained rally. The positions that I am building now will become more fully valued and create good alpha. I did notice that some of the commentators did say they made out well, and that gladdens my heart.

I do regret spending so much time on the geopolitical situation, my motive was to lower the status of Putin’s misadventure because in the end, it means little to the US stock market. Many reacted opposite of my intention and lamented that I was too focused on the stock market. That I recognize the terrible human toll in Ukraine and the depravity of Putin. Some even took pains to defend Putin in this disaster. Disregarding the blowback for a moment, you should note that even domestic political news, even if the US goes to war, has only a temporary negative pressure on stocks. That doesn’t mean that I don’t care about the terrible goings-on on our planet. It’s just beside the point.

Let me take this moment to state I am not your parson, nor reverend, llama, imam, or rabbi. My job is not to moralize, nor analyze the current events of the day and how this affects my flock’s spiritual level, or how they should see providence in the acts of our leaders. My only job as I see it is to analyze all the data, stock movements, sector trends, and yes relevant current events and document how I will navigate all that to attempt to generate returns. I am sorry but if I have to mix in sayings of the Buddha or the 10 commandments I would not be very effective in my primary role. I would encourage those that are disappointed in the lack of a humane, progressive, or spiritual streak in my writing that they should seek that perspective elsewhere.

As to what happens this week – no “swing for the fences” prognostication this time.

If you are expecting as clear and as short-term a pronouncement as last week, you are about to be disappointed. It’s easier to identify the chances of a bounce from depressed levels than what happens after that huge leap in prices. I want to say that the rally should continue on Monday, or at least it holds about where it closed on Friday. It could even maintain an elevated price level this coming Tuesday. The reason why I lean to a sustained rally is due to that humongous reversal last Thursday. Thursday saw the Nasdaq down 3.5% and then soar 3.5%, the last time that kind of volatility happened was March of 2020.

I have to note here that Putin just announced that he put the Russian Nuclear Forces on high alert. That is a new twist that might have a damping effect on share prices at the start of this week. The Nasdaq Futures are -315 Which makes it even more difficult to assess and call for any positive momentum carry over from Friday. The fact that frightening news was announced during the weekend might soften the downward pressure on display tonight. Since Asia and Europe will have control of our futures tonight and early tomorrow morning we could be misled by futures deeply in the red. I would caution you to let the early numbers persuade you to start the morning panic selling. If the futures begin to rise to start at 6 am to 7 am, I would do some watchful waiting.

Coming into March 2 to 3, Jay Powell will testify at Congress. I am pretty sure that the market will fall a bit going into that testimony. The fear is two-fold, the first is Powell lets slip some misstatement, that could be interpreted as a change in posture. Or just going into it, that Powell will purposefully take his hawkishness to a new higher level. This testimony will likely be his final public remarks on monetary policy before the U.S. central bank begins raising interest rates to fight decades-high inflation. Fed officials have all but promised to exit their pandemic-era zero-rate policy at their next meeting on March 15-16 to bring down inflation. Just the anticipation of this first rise of short-term rates will sustain volatility right up to the proverbial “Ides of March”. I will say that I expect the markets will rally after that actual raise. The market will see this as a confirmation that Powell is going to raise rates gradually in .25% increments.

I am once again sanguine in the face of the unknown

It’s much easier to sound smart by listing all the reasons to be negative of the market of which there are many. The really difficult thing is calling a reversal in a down market. The Nasdaq nearly touched -20% from the highs. This means that Nasdaq is technically a bear market, though it was such a short reach, that I would rather characterize the fall as a correction. A correction is a market that has fallen 10%. During a corrective phase you can correct over time, and of course by losing altitude, last year or two the recoveries were very acute, that is not going to happen so much in ‘22. Yet there are also opportunities for fierce rallies, there can be many causes for this, the reason I am leaning towards a continuance of Thursday and Friday’s rally is that it felt like a short squeeze. That huge reversal was due to a collective short squeeze of many high-value stocks. I believe that there will be more short covering on Monday. It is a bit less likely because of this nuclear nonsense, so I will be ready to execute my selling the rip if we do rally.

Here are some data points that are supporting my notion that the market is still oversold

Since 1998, whenever investors get this bearish. The 1yr forward returns were positive 69% of the time, with a median gain of +21.6%

Bull - Bears = near -3%. IPO activity plunged, another measure II/AII polling investors had over 47% bears

Nasdaq (QQQ) short interest surging. Short interest is over 5.4% a level only twice exceeded since 2018

Sell the rips, and wait to buy the really good dips

With this knowledge in mind, one could be successful in building a fantastic portfolio by lowering the average price of your stocks The opportunity for generating nice gains, by riding the rips with high-quality tech names, and knowing that those rips are not going to be sustainable, be confident in selling. Conversely, when the market inevitably comes back down, understand the support levels of each stock of the positions you are working to strengthen. Also besides understanding your support levels, most stock portfolios in your broker app will display the average cost per share. Try not to buy at price levels above that average. Until recently, everyone was talking about buying the dips, and not even thinking of selling. Those were the days my friend we thought they'd never end, we’d trade and laugh to see how easily a portfolio level rises. It wasn’t very long ago, but those days are gone and the sooner you accept that volatility will happen nearly every day the better able you can protect your gains. I discussed in detail last week how to lower one's average price per share. I hope you tried to lower your average cost after reading what I am doing in last week's article.

So what did I do last week?

So let me just come right out and say I blew it with Microsoft (MSFT). I was planning to buy MSFT at a discount but I wanted to get started with rebuilding my position in PayPal (PYPL) first. Afterward, I got distracted by my Upstart (UPST) running up again, and I wanted to trim more of my expensive shares. When I first started buying UPST back after it started falling from its all-time high of $400. I thought I was getting a bargain buying it at $250. Then week after week UPST fell and I kept buying, eventually I bottom ticked it in the $70s. At this point, I decided to sell the expensive shares on any rally and buy it back lower just as I described last week. Now my average price per share is $120, which is great. I did that by multiplying my share count by selling every rip and then buying back a bit more in shares on the dip. I also averaged down ADBE and INTU at the same time last week. So by the time I turned my attention back to MSFT, it went back to 290, and I felt I missed the boat. Instead, I started buying back Datadog (DDOG), a name that I traded a few weeks ago, and doing very well on the hunch that DDOG would outperform compared to New Relic (NEWR). I bought DDOG last time in the low $250s and it jumped almost 40 points. I took my gains and went on my merry way. I took another look at it recently and it went all the way back to $250. My hope is that it falls lower and I will buy more. When tech stocks become fashionable again I think DDOG will get back towards $300. That is really the only new name I got into last week. I already said that I sold out all my oil names. I will watch the price of oil very closely and if WTI falls into the mid-$80s I will load back up. It is getting to the point that it might not be a good idea to trade EnP names after this time and just hold on to them. I say this because April is the start of the oil summer pricing season. If we are going to see $120 Brent, it is going to happen going into May.

Time to plan some hedges.

Even though I’ve been leaning towards a rally on Monday, I want to start planning my hedge, to prepare for a substantial sell-off going into the mid-March FOMC meeting and rate rise. I am no longer that worried about the 10-year as long as it doesn’t shoot quickly past 2.15%. I am going to watch the VIX like a hawk. If it breaks under 20, this week I will want to take some VIX ITM (In The Money) Call options. I wouldn’t take them out much further than April. I might buy some TQQQ 3X ETF and think through some Put options hedging configurations on the QQQ.

Also what to buy at the sell-off

With a likely sell-off in mid-March, I am hoping UPST falls to $100ish so I can buy shares back on the cheap after all my selling in the high $130s and higher since that fantastic earnings report. I hope to add more to PYPL under $110, my average share price is $103, but I have way too little. I did bottom tick some shares around $95 so I am really proud of that. I can’t imagine seeing under 100, but if it does I will pick it up gleefully. People seem to have forgotten that PYPL is still growing 20% and is generating wonderful cash flow and has a nice slug of cash in the wallet. Why they didn't announce a buyback is beyond me. I guess activity isn’t very exciting this time, since I really haven’t announced any new stocks to buy. Sometimes sticking with names you know is the way to go. The market as it is right now is one of those times.

In Summary: I am not bragging without a cause. I am concerned that some Seeking Alpha readers who participate in the comment section will dissuade others by their skepticism. This week is much harder to call market direction but the fact that the short interest in Nasdaq 100 ETF the QQQ is so high, we may have had a short squeeze on Friday, and perhaps it will continue into Monday. I will look to trim the more expensive shares in all my positions. I am avoiding getting into new names right now. I think that in these volatile times it makes sense to stick with names that have price patterns you are familiar with. Good luck to everyone!