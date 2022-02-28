Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC), which recently announced generous supplemental cash dividends for 2022, remains a best-of-breed business development company worth purchasing and holding in a dividend portfolio.

The BDC trades at a discount to book value, which is justified by the company's strong portfolio performance and recently announced supplemental dividends. Hercules Capital is part of a select group of high-quality BDCs that have stood the test of time.

Hercules Capital Just Got A Whole Lot More Attractive As A Dividend Play

I previously focused on Hercules Capital and recommended the business development company to investors looking for consistent dividend income that is covered by net investment income.

I had no idea four weeks ago that Hercules Capital would outperform expectations. Last week, the BDC announced that it would pay supplemental cash dividends of $0.60 per share in 2022, which would be paid from the company's undistributed taxable income. In addition to Hercules Capital's regular quarterly dividend of $0.33 per share, a supplemental dividend of $0.15 per share will be paid each quarter in 2022.

The following are the record and payment dates for the next dividend. To be eligible for the regular and supplemental dividends that will be paid in March (for the fourth quarter), you must purchase HTGC stock before the ex-dividend date, which is March 8, 2021.

Upcoming Dividends (Hercules Capital)

Having said that, the new dividend payment in 2022 will be $1.92 per share, assuming no additional increases in the regular quarterly dividend, resulting in a stock yield of 10.7%.

Portfolio Performance Allows For Dividend Increase

Hercules Capital delivered strong fourth-quarter operating results. In 4Q-21, net investment income was $40.4 million, or $0.35 per share, enough to cover the specialty financing provider's regular dividend of $0.33 per share.

Net investment income fell to $150.0 million, or $1.29 per share, in 2021, but was still sufficient to cover the regular dividend payment. Hercules Capital's net investment income increased 14.2% per year over the last decade, while the firm's investment assets increased as well. Hercules Capital's total assets increased 13.3% YoY due to increased demand for investment capital.

Net Investment Income (Hercules Capital)

The debt portfolio of Hercules Capital performs well and has high asset quality. In 4Q-21, the debt portfolio was valued at $2.21 billion and yielded 13.0%.

Total Debt Portfolio (Hercules Capital)

Rising Inflation And Interest Rates Are Likely Going To Be Catalysts For Income Growth

We are all aware that inflation rates are rising, which means that the current price environment is forcing the central bank to take countermeasures in order to bring inflation under control. The central bank will have no choice but to begin an aggressive rate-hiking cycle in 2022, increasing the cost of debt investments.

Hercules Capital's interest rate sensitive asset portfolio is poised to benefit from changes in the economic level of interest rates, potentially significantly increasing net investment income. The ultimate impact on net investment income is determined by how far the central bank raises interest rates.

However, with a significant amount of debt investments in the portfolio, 94.0% of the BDC's debt investments are floating rate loans, Hercules Capital is set to see portfolio income tailwinds this year.

Interest Rates And Asset Sensitivity (Hercules Capital )

A Premium To Book Value That Is Worth Paying

Premiums to book value are hard to come by, and only the most consistent business development firms with the best credit performance tend to be rewarded with a premium to book value. Hercules Capital's stock has historically traded at a premium to book value, indicating that the market values the company's overall portfolio performance. As of 12/31/21, the book value per share was $11.22, implying a 59% premium.

The stock of Hercules Capital has risen since the company announced the payment of supplemental cash dividends. Hercules Capital, with a 59% premium to book value, is in the same league as Main Street Capital (MAIN), another best-of-breed business development company that has long impressed dividend investors with the consistency of its results, particularly its credit performance.

Data by YCharts

My Conclusion

Hercules Capital is one of the best business development firms money can buy, and it ranks very close to Main Street Capital in my opinion.

The announcement of new supplemental cash dividends in the amount of $0.15 per share over the next four quarters significantly raises Hercules Capital's yield to more than 10%. The portfolio is performing well, and the BDC's net investment income is sufficient to cover its regular payout.

Supplemental cash distributions will be paid from undistributed taxable income and will thus have no effect on Hercules Capital's normal pay-out ratios.