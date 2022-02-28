Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

The lithium sector

Clearly, the world is on a lithium investment binge at present, as it probably should be. The move to renewables and electric vehicles means that a great deal more battery capacity is required. Given just simple chemistry lithium is, so far as we know at present at least, a vital part of expanding that battery capacity.

So, we're seeing an investment boom in lithium companies and it's right that we should do so. That also means that as investors we might want to be selective about which lithium companies we ourselves invest in. There's going to be sectoral interest as people play the odds across different ways - and different corporate skins - of playing this expansion of the lithium market.

I have my worries about this. We've many a time seen an investment boom in a minor metal and the end result is so often an increase in supply greater than the increase in demand. The reason being that there's no great shortage of any mineral out there. The shortages are always of the ability to extract, not of the existence of the thing itself.

We've even seen this in lithium specifically. We had an investment boom around a decade back and some of those financed have already gone bust - Altura being an example.

This then leads on to my second worry in this sector which is that we've two major extraction technologies (I was speaking on Friday with someone who says a third, from geothermal, really is ready for prime time but that is just talk so far and doesn't change the base calculation here), from brines and spodumene. The standard costs calculations mean that spodumene is always going to be the marginal or swing producer. This will matter for our analysis in a moment.

Rock Tech Lithium (OTCQX:RCKTF)

Rock Tech Lithium doesn't produce anything as yet - there are no revenues from operation on the latest results. That's fine, mines and mining companies do have development stages and those are paid for by shareholder capital being spent. This does though mean that any valuation of the company has to be done on its plans as there are no operations that can be seen and tested.

It's those plans that confuse me. I can see the value of each of the three moving parts. But what I can't see is how the three parts work together. An unkind description would be that they're three fashionable lithium things stuck together. A kinder one would be that there's a certain conflict in how the different moving parts work together.

My actual recommendation would be to play at least two of the three parts of this by investing elsewhere. The value, as far as I can see it, in Rock Tech is if you buy into all three parts of the plan which is something I just can't quite see.

Spodumene

Roch Tech is investing in the Georgia Lake prospect at Thunder Bay in Canada. There's no particular reason to think that this is a bad idea. Spodumene deposit, how to mine spodumene is a known process, creating a 6% spod concentrate equally so. There's a global market for that concentrate. The value will be determined by the precise details of the deposit and how good the management is at exploiting it. Just like many another spodumene mine on the planning books of many a company.

As I've said, I have my doubts about spodumene. It's inherently higher cost than brines as a lithium source. So, if that overproduction - which I'm willing to surmise might not happen - does happen then it's the spodumene producers who will get it in the neck as the price declines. The brine producers will the last to go to the wall, after the spodumene that is.

This does mean that a straight spodumene producer is more highly geared to the price. There's that greater risk is prices fall below production costs. But that raises the gearing, the outperformance, as the price rises of course. The two are different sides of the same coin. So there's an argument in favour of investing in spodumene miners for the excitement of the ride. Or, perhaps, to gain great exposure to rising lithium prices.

That basic idea of investing in a spodumene mine has value then, value dependent upon predictions of future lithium prices.

Hydroxide production

The second part of the Rock Tech plan is to be - largely within the EU - a producer of battery grade lithium hydroxide. The process is that the spodumene mine produces a 6% concentrate, this is then shipped to the processor who creates the actual lithium salt desired. According to Rock Tech this is an industry wholly concentrated in China, this processing. There's a gap in the market for non-China processing. Their aim is to be in the industrial heartland of Europe so as to supply the battery factories then feeding through into the German car manufacturers and so on.

That sounds like a plan. Entirely reasonable in fact. With a few caveats of course, a there are with any plan. Trying to go head to head with the Chinese giants like Ganfeng (OTCPK:GNENY) in a price war is unlikely to be easy or fun. I'd certainly not want to insist that bulk chemical work can be done more cheaply in Germany than in China either.

On the other hand it's not an unreasonable thought that the European Union will try to protect - if not even subsidise - domestic processing on self-sufficiency grounds. It's not exactly unknown for the EU to do such things after all.

So, again, risks in the marketplace but it's a reasonable enough idea. The world will be using more lithium, mining more spodumene, let's have processing capacity near the end markets.

Battery recycling

Rock Tech also says that it's going to recycle lithium batteries. This would create a closed loop, or circular economy, production process and company. That certainly hits a lot of the fashionable buttons these days.

There's no doubt in my mind that someone will crack that problem of how to economically and efficiently recycle lithium batteries. Simply the metals values within them, the likely size of the mountains of them, make me certain of that.

So again I can't see that this is a bad idea. It is clearly still just an idea, they've no plant capable of doing this. Perhaps they'd got an interesting new process to use. There would certainly be value in that and I can imagine investing in something that does have such a new process.

It's all three that confuses me

As I say, I've no problem with mining spodumene, processing it nor recycling old batteries. Each are, with different caveats, entirely sensible things to attempt. But trying to do all three doesn't really make sense to me.

One technical point to make which is that processing spodumene concentrate doesn't really aid in processing batteries. It does, a little bit, as that final process to make the lithium hydroxide for the next generation of batteries will be the same. But the front ends of the process will be entirely different chemistry. Processing a 6% spodumene concentrate is entirely different chemistry, requiring an entirely different plant, from the reprocessing of old batteries. Doing the one doesn't really aid in doing the other that is.

It seems to me that the three different parts of this plan work against each other, not in addition. Which is my problem here.

Say that you can recycle lithium batteries successfully. So, why would you then want to be mining spodumene? If you have got some new process that does the recycling economically then you wouldn't in fact. For the very definition of economic recycling is that it's a cheaper source of material than mining virgin material. That's actually what "economic" means here.

It should also be obvious that if your recycling process is not economic in this sense - that it's cheaper to go spodumene mining - then why are you doing the recycling?

I'm still not sure about wanting to get into a price war with the Chinese giants in processing concentrate but imagine that the EU does provide some shade, some trade protection. OK, but that means that the profit in the processing comes from that protection. That you're processing your own concentrate diminishes the profit margin, not increases it (yes, think it through. If trade protection means higher margins then buying global supplies to process works better than your own mine. For the global raw material prices is depressed by those same trade protections.)

My view

I can see each of the three parts of the plan as being entirely valid. Don't forget, we're in the "build a company" stage here. Plans and aims are all there are. So, I'm fine with any one of the three. I just can't quite see how all three within the same corporate envelope work though. There's a definite element - to me at least - of them working against each other in different circumstances.

The investor view

I have no doubt that the stock price will vary according to both general investment fashion - renewables, batteries, lithium etc - and also as to how well the company hits its own declared milestones. so, dependent upon views about those there might well be reasonable trades to be made.

But as a long term invest and forget idea I just don't see it. The internal contradiction of following all three plans don't make sense to me. If you want to play any one of the three ideas by all means do so. But having them all in the one corporate wrapper looks to me to be value subtractive, not value additive. So, I'd suggest playing lithium, spodumene mining, processing, or battery recycling, by investing elsewhere into specialists in those.