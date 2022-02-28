gorodenkoff/iStock via Getty Images

Over the past summer, I concluded that PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) was an impressive and aggressive capital deployer, taking advantage of the pandemic as it was using its excess earnings to pursue deals to further grow the business.

With the pandemic fading and this tailwind rapidly disappearing, I am pleased to see a resilient second half of 2021 and moreover a solid guidance for 2022, without accounting for (much) of a pandemic impact.

The Business - The Thesis

PerkinElmer is a combination of discovery and analytics business, as the company generated $3 billion in sales in 2019 from these activities which were performed for life sciences, food, environment, and industrial end markets. Actual products to think of include imaging, detection, chromatographs, atomic spectroscopy, and others.

PerkinElmer was a $100 stock ahead of the pandemic which posted adjusted earnings around $4 per share, with the adjustments looking quite fair, as the positioning and stability of the business meant that investors were awarding a steep 25 times multiple to the business at the time.

Following the arrival of the pandemic, the company has seen a rapid acceleration in the business, as the diagnostics business exploded, while the discovery and analytical solutions business (initially) has seen some revenue declines.

Shares rallied to $160 during the pandemic, but fell back to $120 in March 2021 when the 2020 results were released. These results were very strong as full-year sales rose from $2.9 billion to $3.8 billion, but that was an understatement of the real momentum. Earnings tripled to $728 million, reported at $6.50 per share based on GAAP accounting, as adjusted earnings doubled to $8.30 per share. Ironically, that even underestimated the momentum with fourth quarter adjusted earnings of $3.96 per share being equal to the entire earnings reported for all of 2019!

Shares fell to the $120 mark in March 2021, as I have been adding on that dip. While I was fully under the impression that an annualized $16 per share number for the fourth quarter was far too aggressive in the future, the $4 per share number posted in 2019 seemed too low. This came as the company has seen organic growth and has been making some deals as well, making those levels attractive enough.

Solid performance was seen in the first half of 2021 with sequential sales and earnings being a bit under pressure, but still coming in far above the long-term run rate. I picked up coverage again as the company announced a $5.25 billion deal for BioLegend in July. This life science antibodies and reagents company was set to add $380 million in revenues, which reveals a high 14 times sales multiple, certainly as it was based on the 2022 projections!

The 112 million shares of PerkinElmer traded at $170 at the time, resulting in a $19.0 billion equity valuation, or $20.8 billion valuation if we include net debt. This values the business at around 5 times sales and 26 times earnings, based on the third quarter revenue guidance of a billion and adjusted earnings of $1.62 per share, marking a big decline from recent quarters.

With shares up $40 in the time frame of just three months, or around 30% in percentage terms, while the third quarter guidance was rather underwhelming, I have taken profits on half my position.

Stabilization

Since my last take over the past summer, shares have seen real stabilization, having traded in a relatively tight $170-$200 trading range. Third quarter results came in a bit stronger than guided for, reported at $1.17 billion with adjusted earnings of $2.31 per share coming in nearly 70 cents ahead of the guidance. The momentum was welcome as the closing of BioLegend resulted in a net debt load of $4.6 billion, very much needed as leverage ratios look all right, but have seen a big jump from the pandemic, of course.

The company guided for stabilization, with fourth quarter sales seen around $1.2 billion and earnings seen at $2.05 per share (again adjusted earnings). At the start of February, it was reported that fourth quarter revenues actually rose a percent to $1.36 billion with adjusted earnings coming in at $2.56 per share, driven by a partial resurgence of the pandemic, as well as non-Covid-19 business and BioLegend which already contribute $80 million in fourth quarter sales.

The company furthermore dared to provide a 2022 guidance, calling for sales just north of $4.4 billion and adjusted earnings between $6.80 and $7.00 per share, including a contribution from BioLegend, of course. This compares to a boom in 2021 in which revenues were reported at $8.0 billion and adjusted earnings came in at $11.36 per share.

This comes as the company no longer seems to expect a meaningful contribution from the pandemic. In fact, the outlook only includes $400 million in Covid-19-related sales and while hopefully these sales would disappoint (from a society point of view), we have still seen some real lockdowns and pandemic-related impacts at the start of the world.

Conclusion

I find comfort in the guidance as it seems very conservative and seems to suggest that the real run rate of earnings has improved from $4 per share in 2019 to $7 per share in 2022, with a very minimal pandemic impact lifting earnings. This is comforting as it reveals that shares trade at 26 times earnings now, yet on the other hand the company is now saddled with debt, $4.4 billion in net debt to be precise as a result of the BioLegend deal.

That, however, seems manageable yet reduced earnings power in 2022 will need to go to deleveraging efforts to keep relative leverage ratios flat during the year. While leverage ratios now come in at 2.2 times, it is based on the boom in earnings in 2021.

Given all of this, I am a bit more constructive than I was in the summer as the second half of 2021 has been stronger, as I find comfort with the initial deleveraging efforts and earnings power absent of the pandemic. While this has improved appeal a bit, I am not in an urge yet to add again here, as I continue to sit quiet on my long position which I entered about a year ago.