Introduction

The Lima-based Compania de Minas Buenaventura (NYSE: NYSE:BVN) released its third quarter 2021 results on October 28, 2021.

Note: The company is Peru's largest publicly traded precious metals miner and the primary holder of mining rights in Peru.

1 - 4Q21 and full-year 2021 Earnings snapshot

BVN: Presentation 4Q21 (BVN Presentation)

2 - Investment Thesis

The investment thesis has not changed since the preceding quarter. BVN is a strong miner that I consider a fair investment for the long term.

One significant negative is that it is difficult to follow the company's performance because of the numerous assets and a confusing presentation of the gold, silver, and base metals which could be significantly simplified for shareholders.

However, I continue to recommend a small-sized core investment betting on a silver price recovery in the future. The conflict between Russia and Ukraine could boost base metals like Zinc or copper.

But, it is crucial to trade short-term your long position LIFO to reduce the risk and take advantage of the near-term volatility. About 50% of your investment should be used to trade the volatility that may accelerate the next few quarters due to the uncertainty created by inflation pressure, the Fed's decision, and the Russian/Ukraine conflict.

3 - Stock performance

BVN has underperformed the VanEck Gold Miners (GDX) and is down 13% on a one-year basis.

CEO Leandro Garcia said in the conference call:

Yumpag project, which will add close to 30 million ounces of silver to Uchucchacua life of mine keeps progressing according to the plan with the EIA, environmental impact assessment, and detailed engineering for construction permit. Exploration of Tomasa vein continues with positive results, which will contribute another 30 million ounces of silver to the results. This will allow the company to increase silver production beginning of 2024 on top of Uchucchacua once the latter resumes operations. (We expect to resume as soon as possible, that will be the second half of 2023).

Compania de Minas Buenaventura ADS - Financial Snapshot 4Q21 - The Raw Numbers

Buenaventura 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 Total Revenues in $ Million 236.06 185.89 240.86 220.36 253.35 Net Income in $ Million -60,10 16.37 37.54 -91.6 -224.8 EBITDA $ Million -55.72 46.43 59.61 39.79 62.78* EPS diluted in $/share -0.24 0.06 0.15 -0.36 -0.89 Operating Cash flow in $ Million 21.02 16.78 102.70 -464.30 140.90 Capital Expenditure in $ Million 37.46 12.98 21.36 23.88 32.11 Free Cash Flow in $ Million -16.44 3.82 80.34 -488.18 108.79* Total Cash $ Million 235.45 196.26 255.23 287.87 377.00 Bank loan and Financial Obligations (incl. current) In $ Million 597.45 581.00 570.09 1,114.87 1,107.98 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Million 253.99 253.99 253.99 253.99 253.99

Gold Production And Balance Sheet Details

1 - Revenues were $253.35 million in 4Q21

BVN: Chart Revenues history (Fun Trading)

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2021 were $253.35 million, up from $236.06 million in the same quarter a year ago and up 15% sequentially, as shown in the chart above.

Net loss (attributable to equity holders of the parent) was $224.78 million compared to a loss of $66.80 million last year. The cash position is now $377.00 million, up from $235.45 million in 4Q20.

4Q21 net income was $ 163.0 million, compared to a US$ 7.8 million net loss for the same period in 2020, excluding discontinued operations.

BVN press release Highlight 4Q21 (BVN press release)

Increased net income year on year is due to improved Cerro Verde results, partially offset by a one-off provision related to an early termination of contracts at Uchucchacua when operations were suspended.

For the full-year 2021, the net income was $124.8 million, compared to an $83.5 million net loss in 2020, excluding discontinued operations.

The 4Q21 EBITDA, including associated companies, was $210.2 million, compared to $171.7 million in 4Q20.

Financial 4Q21 highlights:

BVN: Presentation 4Q highlights (BVN presentation)

2 - The Free cash flow was estimated at $108.8 million in 4Q21

BVN: Chart free cash flow history (Fun Trading)

Note: Generic free cash flow is cash from operations minus CapEx.

Trailing twelve-month free cash flow was a loss of $288.44 million, with a free cash flow of $108.79 million estimated for the fourth quarter of 2021.

Buenaventura’s Board of Directors has proposed a $0.073 dividend payment per share/ADS in 2022.

3 - Compania de Minas Buenaventura debt situation.

BVN: Chart Cash versus Debt History (Fun Trading)

The company shows a cash position of $376.999 million and a total bank loan plus financial obligations, including a current of $1,107.98 million at the end of 4Q21.

4 - Gold production consolidated and assoc. Details - Total production was 59,043 Au Oz and 2.491 M Ag Oz in 4Q21.

The company operates six mines in Peru: Orcopampa, Uchucchacua (suspended, see below status), Julcani, El Brocal, La Zanja, and Coimolache. Buenaventura is also developing the Tambomayo project.

Buenaventura/Newmont Corp (NEM) announced on February 8, 2022, that it sold its total stake in Yanacocha for US$ 300 million with contingent payments of up to US$ 100 million tied to future increases in metal prices.

Additionally, Newmont transferred its ownership interest in the La Zanja joint venture to Buenaventura in exchange for royalties on any future production and contributed an additional $45 million to cover future closure costs.

Note: Gold production includes 100% of Buenaventura's operating units, 100% of La Zanja, 100% of El Brocal, 40.095% of Coimolache, and 43.65% Yanacocha.

5 - Charts detailed by metals and price realized in the fourth quarter

5.1 - Gold Production consolidated. (Au Oz)

Note: BVN operates four mining units, including Uchucchacua, Orcopampa, Julcani, Tambomayo in Peru, and San Gabriel, a mining unit under the development stage. It also owns interests in Colquijirca, La Zanja, Yanacocha, Cerro Verde, El Brocal, Coimolache, Yumpaq, and San Gregorio mines, as well as Trapiche, a mining unit at the development stage.

Gold production, including associated company, was 59,043 Au Oz during the third quarter of 2021, while gold production consolidated was 51,199 Au Oz.

Including associates means: Based on 100% of Buenaventura's operating units, 53.06% of La Zanja, 61.43% of el Brocal, 40.095% of Coimolache, and 43.65% of Yanacocha (sold in February 2022).

BVN: Chart gold production consolidated + associate history (Fun Trading)

5.2 - Silver Production consolidated (Ag Oz).

Note: Silver production, including associated company, was 2,490,615 Ag Oz during the fourth quarter of 2021, while silver production consolidated was 2,823,117 Au Oz.

BVN: Chart Silver production details history (Fun Trading)

Note: Lower production in 4Q21 is due to the suspension of operations at Uchucchacua.

5.3 - Base Metals consolidated. (Metric Tonne = 2,204.6 pounds)

BVN: Chart production base metals (Fun Trading)

5.4 - Price realized for Gold and Silver.

The gold production was sold at $1,784 per ounce, and the silver production was sold at $21.54 per ounce in 4Q21.

BVN: Chart Gold and silver prices history (Fun Trading)

5.5 - Attributable All-in Sustaining costs or AISCs

BVN: Chart AISC history (Fun Trading)

5.6 Guidance 2022

BVN: 2022 Guidance Presentation (BVN Presentation)

Negative: The dividend is reduced from $0.09 per share to $0.073 per share yearly.

Technical Analysis (Short Term) and commentary

BVN: TA Chart (Fun Trading)

Note: The chart is adjusted for the dividend.

BVN forms an ascending channel pattern with resistance at $10.2 and support at $9.2. I recommend accumulating between $9.25 and $7.3 and selling about 40% between $9.9 and 10.5.

One bullish sign is the crossing of the 200MA by the 50MA called a golden cross. However, I recommend selling the rally partially and waiting for a retracement to the 50MA, potentially below $8.25.

The gold and silver prices benefit from rampant inflation, but the momentum could reverse quickly if the Fed acts powerfully against it. The Fed is expected to hike interest between 25-point or 50-point early in March, putting pressure on the gold price.

Warning: The TA chart must be updated frequently to be relevant. It is what I am doing in my stock tracker. The chart above has a possible validity of about a week. Remember, the TA chart is a tool only to help you adopt the right strategy. It is not a way to foresee the future. No one and nothing can.

