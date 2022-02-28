Christian Petersen/Getty Images News

The video game industry is evolving. The old days where the video game companies based their financial strength and potential almost solely on the brick and mortar sales of their pipeline of game releases are long gone. The introduction of various new business models such as games as a service, downloadable content, microtransactions, and others has enabled video game companies to enter a new stage of youth.

Ubisoft Entertainment (OTCPK:UBSFY) (OTCPK:UBSFF) is a veteran of the industry that is experiencing plenty of issues in adapting to the ever-evolving video game industry. The French-based developer and publisher is struggling to stay relevant while trying to implement new business models into their already decaying lineup of game franchises and it is beginning to reflect on the company's fundamentals. The stock has been hit hard and is down more than 40% from the same time last year, but even after such a decline, it is difficult to view the company as an attractive investment.

Where is the industry headed?

It remains difficult to understand the true potential of video game companies without understanding the course the gaming industry is taking. It is likely that many people in charge of managing large sums of money today have a very different view on gaming and the game culture compared to the new generations. Game culture is simply living through a significant shift and is becoming more mainstream by the day. The acceptance of gaming as a normal and no longer looked down upon trend is evidenced in data.

Newzoo has reported the global games market will generate close to $175 billion in 2021, and it is on a road to surpassing $200 billion in 2023, despite the slight hiccup it has experienced during last year. At that time, an estimated 2.9 billion players worldwide are expected.

An important takeaway here is that the mobile gaming segment has already taken more than a 50% share of the market, a point that will come useful later in the article. Mobile gaming as of today is valued at $90.7 billion. The vast majority of mobile gamers are what can be considered "casual gamers".

Gaming Industry Size (Naavik Research) Naavik has a different view on things. They claim that Newzoo's model ignores several key segments outside of gaming content and virtual goods purchases. Excluded categories include other forms of content and IP sales, but more importantly the sales of any gaming hardware and equipment as well as gaming software such as streaming services, gamer communication, game engines, and other items.

After incorporating gaming-specific hardware and software (development tools, engines, etc.) as well as complementary markets (streaming, esports, etc.), the total market size projection is set at $335.5 billion in 2021. Interestingly enough, both estimates are beating linear TV as a market segment.

Making sense of the financials

As per the latest quarterly filing, we can see that the company is finding itself in a quite interesting financial situation. Ubisoft is currently sitting on a pile of cash amounting to 1.30 billion euros or 1.5 billion dollars. However, the company's total debt is close to 2.06 billion euros or 2.39 billion dollars. This is interesting since video game developers and publishers usually have a tendency to operate with negative net debt, carrying more cash than long-term debt obligations, which doesn't seem to be the case with the French-based company.

They are facing some 0.95 billion euros or 1.10 billion dollars in current liabilities and 3.01 million euros or 3.49 billion dollars total liabilities, which are being slightly outweighed by the 4.76 billion euros or 5.51 billion dollars of total assets. This ratio is another thing that is relatively atypical for game developers and is not something that we can see when analyzing the financial strength of the competition.

Another worrying trend can be seen in the manner the company has dealt with the question of equity financing. Being somewhat atypical for a company that has not gone through a period of strong growth, the share dilution process has been pretty consistent. As per the latest report, Ubisoft has 124.42 million shares outstanding, which is quite an increase considering the company had 94.22 million shares outstanding only ten years ago. It amounts to around a 32% dilution, which has been kept consistent with the company diluting shareholders by roughly 3% each year.

Again, this is not atypical for high-growth tech companies that utilize capital well and produce more growth, but this was not the case with Ubisoft, which in comparison has grown their revenues by 75% at the same time, while EBITDA actually decreased by 12%.

Again, this is not atypical for high-growth tech companies that utilize capital well and produce more growth, but this was not the case with Ubisoft, which in comparison has grown their revenues by 75% at the same time, while EBITDA actually decreased by 12%.

A potential acquisition target?

The video game industry is an industry marked by decades of mergers and acquisitions, with the recent developments proving once again that industry consolidation is not a question of if, but a question of when. The last year in the video game industry has been marked by the surprise announcement of Microsoft's (MSFT) acquisition of Activision Blizzard in an all-cash transaction worth $68.7 billion. Microsoft has been the first company to realize the true potential of the games as a subscription model. Following the enormous success that Netflix (NFLX) had in the video subscription platform, Microsoft is hoping to replicate a similar model and establish itself as the game subscription platform. The company is looking to bring franchises such as Call of Duty, Warcraft, Overwatch, and others to its Game Pass subscription service. The benefits of acquiring well-established studios for a company like Microsoft are numerous, as I have explained in my article from back then.

Ubisoft already has a long and interesting history of takeover attempts. The French company has fallen victim twice to potential hostile takeovers, once by Electronic Arts (EA) all the way back in 2004 and once by Vivendi (OTCPK:VIVEF) (OTCPK:VIVHY) in 2013. Both attempts have ended in failure and the two companies are no longer shareholders of Ubisoft. Still, further contributes to the point that Ubisoft, even if not a great investment on its own, is clearly seen as valuable by the other major players within the industry.

With all of that being said, the company management seems to have finally had a change of heart as to the M&A potential. The recent quarterly earnings call seems to suggest that management might be after all open to the idea of a potential acquisition or merger if they deem it in the interest of shareholders.

Ubisoft can remain independent. We have the talent, the industry scale, and a large portfolio of popular IP as you saw in the press release. Our IPs are sought after by the biggest global players in entertainment and tech. Adding to that, if there were an offer to buy us, the board of directors would of course review it in the interest of all stakeholders. Yves Guillemot, Co-Founder and CEO

Who Owns What? (@eterr_)

If a similar premium is to be assigned to Ubisoft, the $6.4 billion company could be worth anywhere in the range of $8-10 billion in a hypothetical acquisition. Such an attractive market cap opens the field of potential acquirers. On the face of things, Sony (SONY) seems to be the obvious choice, seeing that the company is under substantial pressure to provide a reaction to the recent events. Further to the point, their video game subscription service "PS Now" already looks like a subpar choice when compared to Microsoft's "Game Pass". Such an acquisition would definitely see the public perception change. Sony has taken a significant hit in the markets, with the stock price being shredded more than 10% since the announcement. The $141 billion company is generating more than $70 billion in revenues and has an $8 billion strong cash position, meaning such an acquisition would be well within their financial abilities. On the other hand, if the Activision acquisition goes through, there is little reason beyond regulatory scrutiny for Microsoft not to follow up with further acquisitions, with Ubisoft being one of the possibilities.

Industry IP Ownership (Reenskoug MMXXII)

Ubisoft and the competition

In the light of the recent developments in the industry, we might want to take a look at the rest of the competitors and how well Ubisoft. Considering the importance of IPs and franchises that are difficult to quantify, the numbers are not telling us everything here.

Competitors (Author Spreadsheet)

Activision (ATVI) is the owner of franchises such as Call of Duty, Overwatch, StarCraft, and others. After the developments surrounding the announced acquisition, they are trading at an NTM P/E of x22.52 and an NTM Price/Free Cash Flow of x22.29. The market cap prior to the announcement was set at $51.82 billion, but it increased to $63.46 billion that we have today. The TEV of $56.75 billion indicates that they have a huge cash pile as well. Excluding the acquisition for a moment and speaking only in terms of fundamentals, Activision does seem to be trading at a possibly unwarranted premium to something like EA and also the rest of the competitors.

Electronic Arts are the owner of popular franchises like FIFA, Battlefield, Apex Legends, The Sims, Madden NFL, Need for Speed, Titanfall, and others. It is currently valued at a $36.20 billion market cap. They do not have such a strong cash position as Activision, but they are still positive with the TEV being set at $35.42 billion. They sell at a more attractive NTM P/E of x17.40 as well as an NTM Price/Free Cash Flow of x16.98. It commands an x4.46 TEV/REV and an x11.43 NTM TEV/EBITDA. Again, in my view, it does come down to the IPs they own, which are difficult to put into numbers, but both companies are relatively similar in terms of valuations. However, on the merit of both financials and the IPs that they own, EA does seem to be the better deal overall.

Take-Two Interactive (NASDAQ:TTWO) is the owner of franchises like GTA, Red Dead, NBA 2K, Mafia, and others. It is valued at an $18.09 billion market cap. It is one of the competitors with a very strong cash position. As a result, TEV is set only to $15.86 billion. It is selling in my view for somewhat of a warranted premium at x25.59 NTM P/E and an x25.86 NTM Price/Free Cash Flow. It represents another possibly attractive M&A target with huge IPs and not a very problematic enterprise value.

CD Projekt (OTCPK:OTGLF) is a Polish-based game industry giant. It is the maker of video games such as The Witcher or Cyberpunk 2077. Possibly due to a recent release of the latter game the company does seem to be on the higher side of the valuations. However, the $4.02 billion market cap indicates that a lot of growth is possible, while TEV of $3.78 billion again suggests that they don't have a similar cash pile as Activision. The NTM P/E of x37.08, as well as an NTM Price/Free Cash Flow of x27.57, again point to the price premium, possibly unwarranted in my view.

Ubisoft Entertainment when compared directly to some of the "pure gaming" companies that are in the industry does not look all that attractive. Even though far from any real issues with debt, it is interesting that it remains the only company in a relatively bad debt situation. With franchises like Assassins Creed, Watch Dogs, Far Cry, and others, their IP portfolio does seem to be lacking and only comparable possibly to CD Projekt. Still, CD Projekt is a new company in the industry with already two huge IPs, while the only real monumental IP the French company has is Assassins Creed.

Final thoughts and conclusions

Even though we can conclude that Ubisoft does seem to be priced somewhat more attractively than its competitors and especially so after the sell-off, it remains very difficult to assign the company a "buy" rating. As explained earlier, in terms of lack of growth, an aging business model, lack of depth of their IP lineup, lack of adaptability of their IP to new business models, a surprisingly unattractive balance sheet, the question of share dilution, and many other issues, Ubisoft does seem to be deserving of its lower valuation. However, it does have one redeeming quality that can work to its shareholder advantage.

The video game industry is an industry marked by decades of mergers and acquisitions, with the recent developments surrounding Microsoft and Activision Blizzard proving once again that industry consolidation is not a question of if, but a question of when. As other companies such as Sony are desperate to deliver a response to the situation, Ubisoft's $6.46 billion market cap does seem to offer a lot for what it is worth. The only redeeming quality due to which I restrain myself from handing down a "sell" rating to the company is the fact that Ubisoft will remain a very attractive M&A target in the upcoming years and as such can still generate plenty of value to its shareholders.