Investment thesis: The selloff in Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) stock in response to the Ukraine crisis is greatly overdone, but not unexpected. The greatest negative effect on the company thus far has been Germany's suspension of NS2 certification procedures, which does not mean that the project is being scrapped, but at most, it is still further delayed. The global natural gas market is currently a producer's dream come true, along with most other commodities and it is not about to get any better for consumers for the foreseeable future. The implications of the current market situation for Gazprom is that it is not likely to suffer a long-term reduction in its revenues or profit margins. In other words, Gazprom will sell its gas one way or another. There is the new Turkstream pipeline that is fully operational, there is the Power of Siberia pipeline to China, in addition to all the already existing pipelines to Europe. There is also the growing capacity of LNG, as well as an expanding domestic petrochemical industry that requires growing volumes of natural gas. In fact, Gazprom may in time sell more and more of its gas to Europe and elsewhere in the form of hydrogen as well as other value-added products derived from natural gas that it will produce in Russia. As for the current sanctions regime as well as any other future sanctions we may see imposed on Russia, in my opinion, they will either be ineffective, or they will be scrapped as the reality of sanctioning the world's largest energy net exporter in the middle of a commodities bull market will sink in. Gazprom's long-term fundamentals, therefore, remain very much intact, and one way or another its outlook remains very positive. The current market jitters present a buying opportunity, which I personally already took advantage of.

Nord Stream 2 approval process suspension is not permanent. The pipeline will most likely become operational any time between this year and the end of 2024 when the current transit deal with Ukraine will expire.

The news that Gazprom investors have been dreading to hear for some years now has been the cancelation of the NS2 pipeline project. Years ago, it seemed that it will not be built, but then it turned out that Gazprom did have the ships needed to get it done, without Western contractors, while Germany seemed to have the will to finish it. Then came the latest saga, with the German government announcing that it is suspending the certification process. This was taken to mean that the project is being terminated. Apparently, a clarification on this issue surfaced, with Germany's Economy Minister, suggesting that it is more of a temporary measure.

There is still a chance that at some point along with this ongoing conflict an announcement will be made that will officially make the cancelation of NS2 a more permanent decision. However, given that it is a completely finished pipeline, it is hard to see how such a decision can be made to be permanent. Not within the context of what seems to be a sustained long-term commodities boom market. Also, not within the context of prospects for a renewed deal on gas transit between Russia & Ukraine after the current one expires in 2024 now being very slim. It can be argued that perhaps the EU will manage to greatly reduce its reliance on natural gas supplies from Russia within a few years, to the point where the EU will be able to make do with only NS1, Yamal, as well as Turkstream providing Russian gas to the union. The total amount of natural gas that can be transported through the infrastructure I mentioned is less than 100 Bcm/year, while the EU has been importing almost twice as much from Russia in recent years.

As far as renewables replacing as much as 70-80 Bcm/year of gas in the EU, in addition to lost nuclear power, coal power, and keeping up with rising demand for electricity, such as from EVs, by 2025, it is unlikely to happen. I can see renewable energy growth making up for lost nuclear power. I can see it displacing some coal, as coal-fired plants are slated to be shelved in the coming years. It may even be enough to meet some of the rising demand from more and more EVs on the road. Natural gas demand however should actually increase in the EU by 2025, compared with 2019 levels, ever so slightly. It was at 470 Bcm in 2019 and Russia supplied about 40% of it.

On the supply side of the equation, I am sure the US would be willing to do everything in its power to increase its own exports to the EU. I am not certain that it will be enough, given that the shale revolution seems to have entered stagnation mode. Not to mention the long-term political implications. The more the US ties its natural gas market to the Old World through LNG shipments, the more the price gap between the two domestic markets will narrow. Rising costs of home heating, electricity, as well as the rise in costs for US industries will not make for good politics.

Qatar has been sending less than encouraging signals in this regard, pointing out the EU's reluctance to sign long-term contracts as being a major impediment. The US just recently announced it is withdrawing support for the Israel-Cyprus-Greece pipeline project, which would have provided slightly more natural gas from the Mediterranean to the EU. Norway's oil & gas production is set to start declining in about two to three years.

Norway oil & gas production chart (Norwegian Petroleum)

Norway is by far the second most important supplier of oil & gas to the EU & UK. The prospect of a permanent decline beyond the middle of the decade means that the energy equation for the EU is about to get a lot more complicated. That will be the case especially if we will see a more dramatic rate of decline like we saw in the UK about 15 years ago when its own North Sea production started to decline.

The bleak reality of the EU energy situation is that it is heavily dependent on Russian oil & gas supplies. As far as oil goes, it could bid for supplies from other countries, probably pushing prices far higher in the process for the entire world. As far as natural gas is concerned, LNG is the only immediate alternative, and it is nowhere near enough because most of those supplies are tied down under long-term supply deals.

As long as the Ukrainian transit deal remains in force, Gazprom can continue shipping gas through Ukraine. The current conflict is set to provide a bottoming of relations between the West & Russia, with some form of a return of the geostrategic relations on the European continent that will resemble something closer to the pre Maidan situation, where Ukraine will either be split between a pro-Russian region and a pro-Western region, or a more integral Ukraine that will accept a neutral status of some form. In the meantime, an opportune time, such as a harsh winter, where the EU will need to find some extra supplies of gas might provide for an expedited procedure where the pipeline will be brought into use.

The worst-case scenario is Power of Siberia 2 as an alternative to NS2, with Gazprom exporting as much natural gas or more in 2025 than it did in 2019.

There are of course plenty of potential pitfalls that could still derail an inauguration of NS2. Even though its cancelation may end up harming Europe's energy security prospects, it could happen in these increasingly uncertain times. Russia has been making contingency plans for just that for some years now, with the Power of Siberia 2 project having been negotiated in principle and some preparatory work already underway. The less likely it is that NS2 will be allowed to operate the more likely it is for the Power of Siberia 2 project, with 50 Bcm/year in proposed capacity to proceed. I should note, that I do not see both of them being fully realized because there is simply not enough Russian gas to fill NS2, Power of Siberia 2, while also meeting growing domestic demand that is also situated mostly in the Western part of Russia. If NS2 will be commissioned, it is more than likely that any new supplies to China will have to come predominantly from Eastern Siberia.

Regardless of how this plays out, looking out to the middle of the decade, Gazprom's exports will be just slightly higher than they were in 2019 in a worst-case scenario. Pipelined gas to China will ramp up to 48 Bcm/year, with Power of Siberia 1 delivering 38 Bcm, and the new agreed on pipeline across Mongolia delivering another 10 Bcm. If both Ukraine and NS2 will be taken out of the equation, Gazprom's pipeline exports to the EU might be about 30 Bcm lower than they were in 2019. Gazprom's LNG exports will also ramp up, providing some extra avenues for export growth.

In a best-case scenario, NS2 will replace the gas flows through Ukraine after 2024, meaning that the potential is there to actually increase exports to the EU, compared with 2019, once we factor in Turkstream, which became fully operational late last year. In addition to that, there is the 48 Bcm/year in pipeline exports to China that will be fully ramped up by the middle of the decade. LNG exports will increase as well, so Gazprom's exports could potentially increase by a quarter or more from 2019 levels by the middle of the decade. The average sale price of the gas being exported should also trend upwards, given the global energy market outlook.

Gazprom stock - A high reward, high potential risk investment opportunity.

In a sign of just how volatile and unpredictable things are at the moment, Gazprom's official investor relations site is down, so I cannot directly cite its latest results from the original source. Its third-quarter results last year were impressive, posting record net profits of $7.8 billion. Fourth-quarter results will most likely be quite impressive as well, based on most expectations. If the Ukraine conflict will persist, however, it might not matter much in terms of short-term stock performance.

While there is very little chance of Gazprom's long-term fundamentals being damaged by the conflict, for the simple reason that the world needs Gazprom's exports, in the shorter term, perhaps for the rest of this year, economic sanctions could make things very difficult for current Gazprom investors. Anyone picking up stock now, seeing it as a bargain should be prepared to ride out this year's volatility. There is even a chance that foreign holders of Gazprom stock could see trading in the stock frozen, delisting, and so on. At this point, anything is possible.

With a 12 month trailing average P/E of 2.6, Gazprom is currently trading at a price that is about five times cheaper than most of its Western oil & gas major peers. It is not only the Ukraine crisis discount but an overall discount that most Russian assets are trading at even when there are no specific geopolitical issues. I personally think that we will hit the bottom in this regard this year, and the geopolitical discount will diminish thereafter. One way or another, this is the beginning of the end of the Ukraine saga that started in 2014, regardless of how it all shakes out. In the meantime, we see the beginning of cracks in the Western sanctions strategy around the world. The example of Iran, where Western powers are now pushing hard to come to an agreement that it seems now they want to achieve more than Iran does, shows that countries can adapt if they have the necessary resources and the market conditions are right for their economies to recover, while in the longer term it may be the ones engaging in sanctioning others that may end up feeling negative long-term effects. For this reason, I do think that there is plenty of upside for Gazprom stock, especially now that it is trading at such a deep discount, which is why I added some more. Having said that, this year could still potentially be a very wild ride for Gazprom investors, and there is a risk that things will turn out really bad on this trade, despite the strong fundamentals.