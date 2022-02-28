10 Dividend Growth Stocks For February 2022

alengo/iStock via Getty Images

Dividend Radar is a weekly automatically generated spreadsheet of dividend growth stocks [DG] with dividend increase streaks of five or more years. In my monthly series 10 Dividend Growth Stocks, I rank a selection of Dividend Radar stocks and present the ten top-ranked stocks for further research and possible investment.

I use a ranking system based on DVK Quality Snapshots, which employs five widely used quality indicators from independent sources to assess the quality of DG stocks.

This month, I decided to rank high-quality Dividend Radar stocks with qualifying Chowder Numbers trading at premiums of up to 10% of my fair value estimates. By high-quality, I mean DG stocks with quality scores in the range 19-25.

Screening and Ranking

The latest Dividend Radar (dated February 25, 2022) contains 744 DG stocks.

I used DVK Quality Snapshots to determine quality scores and screened for stocks with quality scores in the range 19-25. Of the 744 stocks in Dividend Radar, 158 have quality scores in the range 19-25.

Qualifying Chowder Numbers

The Chowder Number [C#] is a popular metric for screening DG stocks for possible investment. Named after a SA member with the pseudonym Chowder, the metric favors DG stocks likely to produce annualized returns of 8%. To obtain a stock's C#, you add its forward dividend yield and its 5-year dividend growth rate [DGR] together.

Chowder proposed using 8 as a minimum number for utilities yielding at least 4%, 12 for stocks yielding at least 3%, and 15 for stocks yielding less than 3%. Such stocks are likely to deliver annualized returns of at least 8%.

Of the 744 Dividend Radar stocks, 270 have qualifying C#s.

Fair Value Estimates

To estimate fair value [FV], I reference fair value estimates and price targets from several sources, including Morningstar and Finbox. Additionally, I estimate fair value using the five-year average dividend yield of each stock. With up to 11 estimates and targets available, I ignore the outliers (the lowest and highest values) and use the average of the median and mean of the remaining values as my FV estimate.

I screened for DG stocks trading at most 10% above my FV estimates. Given the market correction, it is unsurprising that as many as 639 stocks pass my FV screen.

Ranking by Quality

Only 27 Dividend Radar stocks pass all three screens. I sorted these candidates in descending order by DVK quality scores and used the following tie-breakers to rank them:

SSD Dividend Safety Scores

S&P Credit Ratings

Dividend Yield

Each stock's Rank is shown in the tables that follow.

Top 10 Dividend Growth Stocks for February

Here are this month's ten top-ranked DG stocks in rank order:

Top 10 Dividend Growth Stocks for February 2022 Created by the Author Click here to review the January Edition of 10 Dividend Growth Stocks.

I own all of these stocks in my DivGro portfolio. The following company descriptions are my summary of company descriptions sourced from Finviz.

1. Visa Inc. (V)

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, V operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. V provides its services under the Visa, Visa Electron, Interlink, V Pay, and PLUS brands.

2. Mastercard Incorporated (MA)

MA, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers payment solutions and services under the MasterCard, Maestro, and Cirrus brands. MA was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, New York.

3. Texas Instruments Incorporated (TXN)

TXN designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers globally. The company operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. It markets and sells semiconductor products through a direct sales force and through distributors, as well as through its website. TXN was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

4. Union Pacific Corporation (UNP)

Omaha, Nebraska-based UNP operates the largest public railroad in North America, with 32,000 miles of track linking 23 states in the western two-thirds of the United States. UNP hauls coal, industrial products, intermodal containers, agricultural goods, chemicals, and automotive products. UNP owns a quarter of the Mexican railroad Ferromex. The company was founded in 1862.

5. The Home Depot, Inc. (HD)

Founded in 1978 and based in Atlanta, Georgia, HD is a home improvement retailer that sells an assortment of building materials, home improvement products, and lawn and garden products. HD provides installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself, do-it-for-me, and professional customers.

6. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (UNH)

Founded in 1974 and based in Minnetonka, Minnesota, UNH is a diversified health and well-being company with core capabilities in clinical expertise, advanced technology, and data and health information. The company provides medical benefits to customers in the United States and in more than 125 other countries.

BLK is an investment management company that provides a range of investment and risk management services to institutional and retail clients across the world. The company’s offerings include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. BLK was founded in 1988 and is based in New York City.

8. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Founded in 1912 and headquartered in Glenview, Illinois, ITW is a diversified, global company that manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. ITW operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Food Equipment; Polymers & Fluids; Welding; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

9. Amgen Inc. (AMGN)

Based in Thousand Oaks, California, AMGN is a biotechnology company. The company discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of serious illnesses in the areas of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular disease, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. AMGN was founded in 1980.

10. Oracle Corporation (ORCL)

ORCL develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supplies IT-related applications, platforms, and infrastructure services to businesses, government agencies, educational institutions, and resellers worldwide. The company also licenses its Oracle Database for storage, retrieval, and manipulation of data. ORCL was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Please note that the top ten DG stocks are candidates for further analysis, not recommendations.

Key Metrics and Fair Value Estimates

Below, I present key metrics of interest to dividend growth investors, along with quality indicators and fair value estimates:

Color-coding Ticker : highlighted for stocks I own in my DivGro portfolio

Qual : for color scheme, see DVK Quality Snapshots

Fwd Yield : green if Fwd Yield ≥ 5-Avg Yield

5-YOC : green if 5-YOC ≥ 4.0%, yellow if 5-YOC ≥ 2.5% (but less than 4.0%), and red if 5-YOC < 2.5%

C# : colored based on the likelihood of delivering annualized returns of 8%, according to the Chowder Rule: green means likely, yellow means less likely, and red means unlikely

Price: green if Price ≤ Buy Below

Created by the author

Rank Company (Ticker) Sector Supersector 1 Visa (V) Information Technology Sensitive 2 Mastercard (MA) Information Technology Sensitive 3 Texas Instruments (TXN) Information Technology Sensitive 4 Union Pacific (UNP) Industrials Sensitive 5 Home Depot (HD) Consumer Discretionary Cyclical 6 UnitedHealth (UNH) Health Care Defensive 7 BlackRock (BLK) Financials Cyclical 8 Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Industrials Sensitive 9 Amgen (AMGN) Health Care Defensive 10 Oracle (ORCL) Information Technology Sensitive

Commentary

Here's a comparative analysis of an equal-weighted portfolio of this month's top ten DG stocks, courtesy of Finbox.com:

Finbox.com

From a price-performance perspective, the portfolio would have outperformed the S&P 500 (as represented by the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (SPY)) over the last five years, returning 120% versus SPY's 85%. Six stocks have fair value upsides above 10% according to Finbox.com.

AMGN (3.42%), TXN (2.69%), and BLK (2.60%) offer the highest forward yields and are strong candidates for Income Investors.

All the stocks have impressive 5-year dividend growth rates, with TXN (20.8%), HD (19.1%), and UNH (18.7%) topping the list.

TXN (23), HD (21), AMGN (21), and UNH (20) have the highest C#s.

MA (29.1%), HD (28.3%), and UNH (27.6%) have the highest 5-year TTRs and also happen to top the 10-year TTRs chart:

Three top-performing stocks based on TTRs over the past 10 years, all easily topping SPY's performance of the same period (Portfolio-Insight.com)

Five of the stocks pass all five of my stock selection criteria for adding new positions to my DivGro portfolio:

Stock Quality: Quality scores ≥ 19 (Exceptional, Excellent, or Fine ratings) Stock Valuation: Price ≤ Buy Below price (trades below my risk-adjusted Buy Below price) Growth Outlook: Green CDNs (likely to deliver annualized returns of 8%) Income Outlook: 5-year YoC ≥ 4.00% (likely to have high YoCs after 5 years of ownership) Dividend Safety: Dividend Safety Scores > 60 (dividends deemed Very Safe or Safe)

In rank order, these stocks are TXN, HD, BLK, ITW, and AMGN.

I like AMGN and TXN here. AMGN offers the highest yield and TXN has the highest 5-year dividend growth rate (and C#). Furthermore, both are discounted to my Buy Below prices.

AMGN is now a Dividend Contender with its dividend increase streak of ten consecutive years.

AMGN non-GAAP EPS and dividends paid (TTM), with stock price overlay (Portfolio-Insight.com)

AMGN's earnings and dividend growth history is impressive, though, at 41% its earnings payout ratio is "edging high for biotechs" (according to Simply Safe Dividends):

Simply Safe Dividends

Based on my preferred portfolio target weights, my AMGN position is slightly underweight by about 25 shares. I'll add those shares soon and especially if the current market volatility creates an even better entry point.

TXN is a Dividend Contender, too. The stock's earnings and dividend growth history is quite impressive, so it's exciting to see an opportunity here with the recent stock price decline.

TXN non-GAAP EPS and dividends paid (TTM), with stock price overlay (Portfolio-Insight.com)

TXN's payout ratio is "edging high for semiconductor firms", according to Simply Safe Dividends. Note though that the payout ratios of the last two 12-month periods and the next 12-month period have all been 50%, significantly lower than in 2019 (61%) and 2020 (60%).

Simply Safe Dividends

My TXN position is slightly overweight by about 25 shares, so I'm not looking to add any at this time. Also, I'm not at all interested in trimming overweight positions to reach my ideal portfolio target weights. The majority of my overweight positions have become overweight because of share price appreciation. Selling shares would have tax implications, so I'd rather bring other positions up over time than trim winning positions!

Concluding Remarks

In this article, I ranked 27 Dividend Radar stocks with quality scores in the range 19-25, qualifying CDNs, and trading at most 10% above my FV estimate.

Information Technology stocks dominate the top 10 with no fewer than five representatives.

I own every stock in this month's top 10. I like AMGN here and will consider adding shares because my AMGN position is somewhat underweight. I also like TXN here, but my position is slightly overweight. I won't be adding shares of TXN to my DivGro portfolio at this time.

Based on your investment style, you may want to focus on the following stocks first:

For income investors: AMGN, BLK, and TXN

For value investors: AMGN, BLK, and V

For dividend growth-oriented investors: HD, TXN, and UNH

For very safe dividends: ORCL, MA, UNH, and V

As always, I encourage readers to do their due diligence before buying any stocks I cover.

Thanks for reading and take care, everybody!