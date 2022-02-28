Melpomenem/iStock via Getty Images

Business description

Upstart Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UPST) operates a leading cloud-based AI lending platform. Upstart is leveraging the power of AI to more accurately quantify the true risk of a loan. Most banks today use FICO scores supplemented by other simple systems with a limited number of variables. These "old" models do not accurately capture the risk of loans and as a result, many borrowers are paying too much for credit and some are not being served even though they very well could and should. If you think about it, AI is perfectly suited to improve the financial sector and the way money is lend out. Upstart is a leader in the space, taking advantage of the gap between the technology used and the technology available to assess credit risk. Companies today frequently throw around buzz words like AI and ML and one must navigate through what is real and what is not. Upstart's results continue to show that the investment case is not just build upon a flashy (exciting) story and 2021 could be viewed as Upstart's breakout year.

Source: Author

Upstart's customer/borrower sourcing

Marketing affiliates: Upstart sources customers through marketing affiliates such as loan aggregators - primarily Credit Karma. These aggregators send traffic to Upstart.com on a cost per origination basis and is currently Upstart's biggest customer acquisition channel.

Organic traffic: As Upstart's brand recognition and reputation grow over time, an increasing number of customers will visit Upstart.com directly by word of mouth.

Upstart also source customers through: Direct mail, Email marketing, Online advertising, Podcast advertising and Streaming television advertising.

All customers sourced through these channels end up on Upstart.com where they can check their rate and apply for a loan. The loan itself is then originated by one of Upstart's 38 bank partners as of December 31st, 2021 - a number that continues to grow (10-K 2021). As the number of Upstart powered bank partners grow, customers will also be increasingly sourced through the banks own marketing campaigns and visit the banks websites directly to take an Upstart powered loan (no CAC for Upstart). Most customers are currently sourced by Upstart and visit Upstart.com directly.

Funding model

Even though bank partners originate 100% of Upstart powered loans, they retained only 16% of transaction volume in 2021.

Upstart has created a funding program which accounted for 80% of loans purchased in 2021. The funding programs consists of hundreds of institutional investors.

A small fraction of loans is bought by Upstart and held for a limited period collecting interest payments (6% of Upstart's revenue). This means that Upstart is a Fee based platform and far from a bank - they are solely offering their AI model to the banks.

The model makes it flexible for bank partners as they can originate the loan and choose not to fund it.

Source: Author

Economic model

Upstart generated 94% of total 2021 revenue through fee revenues and 6% through interest income on loans held and fair value adjustments of these loans.

Upstart takes three forms of fees:

(i) Referral fees which are paid to Upstart by their bank partners. The fees are paid as Upstart refer borrowers/loan volume from Upstart.com to their bank partners website. The fees are therefore not paid if a bank partner sources a customer and originates an Upstart powered themselves.

(ii) Platform fees which are paid regardless of who sources the customer. This fee is paid to Upstart for the general usage of the platform - every time an upstart powered loan gets originated, a platform fee is paid.

(iii) Servicing fees which are paid to Upstart by loan buyers for servicing loans originated using Upstart's platform. Unlike referral fees and platform fees, servicing fees are paid not as a one-time payment but over the life of a loan. The fee is a determined by outstanding loan principal.

Source: Author

Take rates

With Upstart's $726mm referral and platform fee revenue in 2021, they are taking roughly 6.2% of origination volume through one-time fees (Platform and referral). I expect a take rate in this range to continue going forward. Given the estimated steady fee structure, future origination volume is what will determine the revenue trajectory. Volume will be the name of the game for Upstart.

Source: Author

Upstart's market

Virtually all of Upstart's 2021 loan originations came from unsecured personal loans.

Upstart has a clear vision of applying their success in this market to other aspects of credit - namely, auto lending, small business lending and mortgage lending. These markets are much bigger than the unsecured personal loan market and offer a tremendous opportunity. If Upstart gets it right as they have in personal loans, long-term success is ahead.

Source: Upstart's IR - Q4 investor presentation

Market share

Data from their Q4 report sourced from TransUnion suggests $96B in unsecured personal loan originations for the period Q3 2020 - Q2 2021. Using the $96B I find Upstart to have a 17% market share annualizing their recent quarter with + $4B in originations.

With their estimate of $1.4B in revenue for 2022, I estimate unsecured loan originations of c. $17.5B - a market share of c. 17% up from c. 12% in 2021.

With a large market share left to take in their current market and an even bigger opportunity in other credit markets, the TAM will not be a growth constraint going forward.

New market opportunity

Upstart originated roughly 5,800 auto loans in 2021. This is the new market they are focusing on now - small business lending and mortgage lending is expected to be ramped up over the coming years as well. Management clearly has an ambition of becoming a leader in all aspects of credit as they are confident that AI lending is the future of lending.

Their 2022 guidance implied auto loan originations taking off this year with an expected $1.5B in full year originations.

Upstart noted that 10 bank partners had signed up for auto loan originations as of December 31st, 2021.

Their Auto loan refinance funnel is now comparable to their 2019 personal loan funnel. Note here that their model for one flavor of credit cannot be directly applied to another - in this case auto lending. The AI model must be built up over time in the individual credit groups although experience and know how from their success in unsecured personal loans as well as a growing brand reputation and recognition is certainly an edge over the competition as Upstart looks to expand.

Source: Author Source: Author

Upstart is just getting started in other credit markets with personal loans still making up the bulk of volume in 2022. I do not see a fundamental reason why an AI model that successfully better determines true credit risk in personal loans cannot do that in other markets and I therefore find success in other markets (auto, SMB, mortgage) to be achievable.

The model

As mentioned, they cannot just use the same model powered by the same data for different types of credit - they must be refined individually. The model for one product such as unsecured personal loans is improved and refined as it gets fed more data as more consumers borrow. It is a positive flywheel effect where more borrowers -> more data -> more accurate model -> higher approval rates and better product offerings -> more borrowers and it continues. This is also why breaking out as a market leader as Upstart has done (doing) is important - it is a scaling game.

The most important enabler of future growth is model improvements - this is the product. It comes down to whether their model is the most accurate or not. A big reason for growth in recent years has been model improvements. These improvements have resulted in higher approval rates, better loan offers (lower APRs), a higher degree of automation and other improvements. All of this has driven improvements in Upstart's funnel efficiency / conversion. Their AI model continues to improve, and this should drive sustained market share gains as we have seen over the past years - the flywheel effect as explained. I do not expect this to change (I have no reason to) as the AI model gets fed more and more data.

The competitive landscape

Upstart's largest market remains the unsecured personal loan market. This market competes primarily with credit card debt. The market itself continues to have a large growth opportunity ahead as it remains much smaller than the credit card debt market.

APRs are generally lower for personal loans compared to credit card debt so FinTechs now making the process more seamless and automated should continue to convert credit card debt borrowers to unsecured personal loan borrowers.

Personal loan balances grew 15% per annum in the 4-year period from 2015-2019 vs credit card balances growing 6% per annum in the same period. The growth in personal loans is driven by FinTech lenders.

Source: Transunion Source: New York Federal Reserve Consumer Credit Panel

Credit card debt and unsecured personal loans cover many similar customer needs. Given that outstanding credit card debt is c. 5x the size of unsecured personal loan balances there is a lot of room for unsecured personal loans to continue growth going forward.

The unsecured personal loan market

Upstart's 32% sequential revenue growth in the fourth quarter of 2021 is driven mostly by market share expansion.

Within the market, FinTechs (Upstart) are taking market share from traditional lenders quite aggressively. The reasons for this are (i) a better product with lower APRs (ii) higher approval rates due to more accurate models (iii) an automated process with little to no paperwork and human interaction which is more convenient for the customer - 70% of Upstart loans are fully automated.

The factors that have resulted in FinTechs taking share from traditional lenders in the first place has not changed and I do therefore not expect the trend to reverse.

I estimate that FinTech lenders now account for c. 65% of unsecured personal loan originations - data from Experian suggested c. 50% in 2019 which was up from just c. 22% in 2015.

As FinTech lenders continue to take share, they will eventually compete for market share with each other. Recent reports from the larger public traded FinTech lenders suggests that Upstart is emerging as the winner.

Source: Author

I estimate that Upstart is now the number one FinTech lender in the unsecured personal loan market.

LendingClub (LC) is by my findings the closest competitor although they have taken a less aggressive approach and become a bank instead of partnering with them.

I find Upstart's approach to be more scalable which is also what their results indicate.

Upstart's originations grew 31% sequentially in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to a 1% decline for LendingClub.

Conclusion: FinTechs continue to take market share from traditional lenders in the unsecured personal loan market. By Upstart's auto guidance of $1.5B in loan originations for 2022 I think Upstart is likely to repeat their success in other markets - I see no reason not to. Within FinTechs, Upstart is the largest player, and they are also growing the quickest - both in recent quarters and using their 2022 guidance.

Upstart looks well positioned to benefit from the shift to AI lending with a large market opportunity both in- and outside unsecured personal loans.

We are still early in the evolution of AI lending, but Upstart currently looks to be the winner (although there is certainly space for more than one).

Risks

It is not an easy exercise to produce growth estimates for a fast-evolving company like Upstart. Questions and risks that make it hard to predict include: Will they be successful in other markets - auto/SMB/mortgage lending (we are in the very early stage here)? Will FinTechs be regulated in a harmful way as they grow? Will macro developments (rising rates) harm originations in any meaningful way? Could large traditional lenders catch up and deploy capital into building a similar and superior AI model?

Upstart is also exposed to concentration risk as 56% of Fee revenue in 2021 was derived from one single bank partner - Cross Riverbank. On the traffic side, Upstart is reliant on Credit Karma for traffic generation as the traffic generated from Credit Karma accounted for 44% of origination volume for the first nine months of 2021.

Thoughts on these risks:

I find it more likely that not that they will achieve success in other credit markets. I have no reason not to - the value they have brought in unsecured loans should be the same in e.g., auto lending.

On regulation, they are currently regulated by the CFPB and there has been no harmful regulation that I know of. Everything about Upstart's model should in my view please regulators. Upstart is essentially creating a more fair and inclusive lending environment, so I do not see harmful regulation as being a primary risk going forward.

Rising rates could dampen demand for loans. Nevertheless, loan balances grew during the recent rate hikes (2018) and Upstart's future as a company is not determined by cyclicality but by how superior their product offering is (how fast will they take market share). Note also, that credit card borrowers with floating rates have incentive to try out personal installment loans in a period of rising rates - it very well might be positive for Upstart in the long run if rates trend up.

FinTech lending is currently making up just a fraction of the lending market and the largest banks have not yet felt any real pain from them. In the market where FinTechs are most dominant as of now (unsecured lending) traditional lenders have lost market share quickly and I do not think this trend will reverse. One must nevertheless watch out for any emergence of a competing product from larger institutions as they have the volume needed to make a precise model relatively quickly compared to smaller peers. Note though that the market is a multi trillion-dollar market and there is space for multiple operators.

CRB concentration has been trending down in recent years and will continue to do so. CRB benefits from Upstart powered loans and I see no incentive to stop any agreement. Credit Karma will also harm themselves if they terminate any partnership with Upstart. The chance of any harmful contract termination only goes down as Upstart grows its reputation, brand and importance. If I had to worry about one thing, I would focus on any change in contract where Credit Karma would demand a higher fee per origination although that is purely speculation for now.

Source: Author Source: Federal Reserve, Freddie Mac

I personally did not find Upstart investable until they reported their Q4 results and gave 2022 guidance. Until that point, they had not shown anything remarkable that made it obvious to me that they were doing something special. They have now demonstrated impressive growth from a larger nominal scale than any peers have which has given me more conviction in the long-term potential. I can now with more certainty conclude that Upstart is the best and most promising FinTech lender at the moment. There are still many ifs, and this will not be an investment case where you can build 100% conviction, but I now have enough pieces of the puzzle to in my view justify a possible investment.

Valuation

They grew revenue 163% in 2021 to $849mm. They have guided for 2022 revenue growth of 64% resulting in revenue of $1.4B. I find it likely that they will surpass this amount given their conservative guidance since going public. Upstart guided for 2021 revenue of $500mm vs the actual revenue of $849mm, although I do not expect them to be off by a similar percentage in 2022 as they are now bigger.

In 2022, growth in the unsecured personal loan category remains the most important driver of total growth given the mix still heavily weighted towards this loan category.

Going forward a couple of years, other loan segments should grow in importance for Upstart as they grow within the mix.

Other loans segment

Upstart guided for 2022 auto originations of $1.5B and said that their funnel performance in auto was comparable to their personal loan funnel performance in 2019. The personal loan funnel performance in 2021 created growth of 142% or an origination increase of more than $6B. If their auto lending model follows a similar path, they should reach something comparable to personal loan 2021 funnel performance in 2023/2024 for their auto model.

Given the expected ramp up of SMB lending and mortgage lending products as well, I have estimated the following for the other loans segment - note that these numbers are highly uncertain.

Source: Author

Unsecured personal loan segment

In unsecured personal lending, I project 30% originations growth for 2023 and 2024 down from their c. 60% growth guidance in 2022. These estimates result in 2024 segment originations of c. $32B or a c. 25-30% market share - factoring in market growth.

I assume a steady take rate at 7% which includes servicing fees.

I assume that interest income and FV adjustments continues to make up c. 5% of revenue.

Source: Author

Total:

Source: Author

I do not think it makes much sense to project further out given the very high uncertainty. I am looking for a payoff over three years.

Margins

Upstart reported an Operating margin of 20% in Q4 of 2021. My long-term Net margin estimate has been computed as follows:

Their operating expenses are made up of (i) sales and marketing (ii) customer operations (iii) engineering and product development (iv) general, administrative and others.

S&M and CO are mostly variable expenses that are directly connected to fee revenue generation. Fee revenue net of these two expense categories, excluding any payroll and stock-based compensation for the categories (anything not directly attributable to attracting new borrowers) are reported as "contribution profit" and has been stable overall since going public.

I project a long-term contribution margin of c. 55% - a little above recent quarters. It should benefit as bank partners source more customers themselves and as Upstart grow volume - potentially leading to more favorable cost per origination agreements with marketing affiliates. Brand recognition and more organic traffic should also contribute positively to margins over time.

Within the c. 45% projected costs, S&M should make up c. 34% of costs and CO make up c. 11% costs.

Source: Author Source: Author

All S&M and CO expenses not included in the calculation of contribution margins (e.g., payroll) amount to c. 6% of fee revenue. More organic traffic should result in operating leverage for S&M payrolls - I expect 5% long term.

I project Engineering and product development costs to remain stable at 16% of fee revenue in the long term - in line with the past year. This is where the model improvements happen, and I expect and hope that Upstart will continue to hire talented people and invest in this segment to maintain and build on their market lead.

G&A has made up c. 15% of fee revenue over the past year. This expense category should naturally decline as a % of revenue over time as Upstart's business grow. You can look at all large software companies and witness this trend happening - Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), Meta (FB), Salesforce (CRM) and the list goes on. Long term, I expect G&A to make up 10% of fee revenue. Note that SBC expenses made up 10% of fee revenue in Q4 of 2021 which should decline over time - I am factoring this into my G&A expectation.

Source: Author

These assumptions result in a long-term estimated EBITDA margin of 29% after adding interest income which i project to remain at 5% of total revenue. D&A are minimal as well as interest expenses - I assume pre-tax profit margins of c. 28%. Subtract a normalized long term tax rate of 20-25% and we get long term net margins of c. 21%.

A long-term underlying net margin of c. 21% is what I will price in for 2024. Note: The underlying margin is not necessarily the expected margin for that specific period, but the long term expected margin that should be achieved and therefore priced in by the market.

Source: Author

A TTM PE multiple of 40 seems appropriate if 38% 2023/2024 revenue CAGR is achieved.

Diluted share count as of December 31st 2021 was 98.8m. They have diluted quite aggressively since going public and I expect them to dilute with c. 7m shares per annum through 2024 vs 7.4m in 2021. If dilution slows down, it could unlock further future value - it is not predictable so I have gone with what we saw in 2021. Note - they just announced a $400mm share buyback program. Whether this is an indicator of dilution slowdown - I do not know.

Source: Author

A 15% WACC seems appropriate since Upstart is priced for fast growth which an inherent riskiness. If Upstart's growth trajectory disappoints, the stock will likely experience a large re-rate in multiple.

15% WACC is therefore used due to a high uncertainty investment case - this is the risk premium I demand for taking on the risk.

A sensitivity analysis is presented to get a feel for the fair value outcome of different operational results.

Source: Author

Green = Outcomes I find most likely to happen.

Final thoughts and conclusion

Upstart is certainly an interesting business and I look forward to following it in coming years. It has now proven enough for me to find it investable.

There continues to be many ifs and if they do not execute, their share price would rerate due to the growth expectations built in at today's $135 a share.

The stock is by my estimates currently priced for c. 40% 2023/2024 growth and I would prefer a higher margin of safety before buying the stock.

I do not own shares although I intend to buy if the stock tumbles in the coming period. The market is currently very volatile so it might just happen.