Packer & Co. December 2021 Report

Investigator Trust - December 2021 Report

The Investigator Trust returned 13% in 2021, largely due to strong performances by our energy shares. Since June 2021 the Australian market has gone sideways, along with many other world markets. However, the big tech stocks including Microsoft, Apple, Facebook, Amazon, Google and Tesla have continued to outperform and have driven the NASDAQ index to record highs. Whilst these may be good businesses, their valuations are excessive, with an average Price/Earnings ratio (P/E) of 40x, excluding Tesla, which is off the charts!

P/E Ratio of Market Favourites

Amazon 81x Apple 31x Facebook 24x Google 27x Microsoft 37x Tesla 234x

In contrast, many recently hyped-up smaller technology stocks have collapsed.

Tech Stocks Topping Out (% fall from peak)

Uber (UBER) -30% Spotify (SPOT) -33% Lyft (LYFT) -34% Paypal (PYPL) -37% Snapchat (SNAP) -44% Twitter (TWTR) -45% Afterpay -47% Zoom (ZM) -68% Zillow (Z) -68% Robinhood (HOOD) -74% Virgin Galactic (SPCE) -77% Nikola (NKLA) -87%

Despite their falls, these stocks remain crazily overvalued with all losing money except for PayPal and Zoom.

Warren Buffett’s investment partner Charlie Munger said in a recent speech “I consider this as being even crazier than the dotcom boom which blew up in 2000”.

We agree. The cyclically adjusted S&P 500 P/E ratio stands at 40x, back near its 2000 peak.

Booms, bubbles or whatever we like to call them, are all so similar with the public carried away in mass hysteria. In the year 2000, we had a technology stock bubble. In 2007 we had a real estate bubble. Right now, we have the trifecta – a stock, real estate and bond market bubble, all driven by the lowest interest rates in history and massive government spending. In the history of financial markets there has never been a situation as precarious as this.

As we outlined in our June letter, many indicators of irrational exuberance continue to flash red. Company Directors and CEOs are reaching for the ripcord with S&P 500 directors and management selling close to $70 billion of stock in 2021, a 50% increase from 2020. Since November, Tesla’s founder Elon Musk has sold US$16 billion whilst the CEO of Microsoft sold half his holding worth $300 million.

At the same time companies have been issuing equity like never before with $1.4 trillion raised in 2021, double the four-year average prior to COVID. Meanwhile speculators are borrowing money like crazy to buy shares, as the following chart shows.

The lowest interest rates in history have created this bubble. The biggest risk is that interest rates rise due to the inflation genie having burst out of the bottle. Inflation has spiked in just about every country, driven by monumental government stimulus programs. US inflation has increased from 0% to 6.8% in a 12-month period, the highest level since 1982. Interest rates usually exceed inflation, evident in the chart below, which means that the current anomalous situation may not last long.

Until recently Central Bankers professed that the inflationary trends were ‘transitory’. This rhetoric has now changed, with US Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell stating in November “it’s probably a good time to retire that word (transitory)”

We fear that constraining inflation is now going to be difficult. The market is sensing that the emperor may have no clothes and medium-term interest rates are creeping up.

The later the Federal Reserve reacts to inflationary pressures, the greater the risk that it will need to hike short-term interest rates abruptly to slow the economy. At present, stock markets expect interest rates to remain subdued indefinitely and would take any serious rate hike badly. Despite an overpriced market, our energy stocks are trading on dividend yields and P/E’s that are extremely attractive. Energy demand is growing contrary to what people may believe and in the medium term there are few viable alternatives to fossil fuels.

Oil demand is back near all-time highs, and spare production capacity is lower than ever. The biggest risk for oil and gas consumers is a severe supply shortage, thanks to a decade of underinvestment in exploration. The oil price recently reached more than $80 a barrel, which had the US, Japanese, Chinese, Indian and UK governments so frightened that they began releasing oil from their strategic reserves. This is an astonishing development considering the oil price is far from its historic highs when adjusted for inflation.

Traditional energy now composes 34% of our portfolio.

Recently we have bought into China National Overseas Oil Company (CNOOC), which is a 25% partner in the massive Guyana oil discoveries made by Hess (HES) and Exxon (XOM). We believe the value of this project is not adequately reflected in CNOOC’s valuation. In the gas space, prices have risen dramatically over the past year, with energy demand recovering from very low levels. Our largest shareholding, Gazprom (OTCMKTS:OGZPY), is well positioned, being the dominant gas supplier to Europe. Gazprom is currently trading on a 12.8% dividend yield and will benefit from strong prices in the year ahead.

The outlook for gas is very bright as it is a much cleaner source of reliable energy generation than coal and can quickly be fired up when the wind does not blow and the sun does not shine. Longer term, nuclear may be the only affordable way of producing reliable carbon free power. We have recently bought into China General Nuclear (CGN Power), the largest generator of nuclear power in China, which produces almost as much as Australia’s entire power grid. CGN Power plans to triple its generation over the next 15 years.

Outside of energy we hold China Mobile which has 960 million clients, and we have recently bought into its competitor, China Unicom, which has 320 million clients. Both companies have massive cash reserves and give us an 8% dividend yield.

Polymetal (OTCMKTS:POYYF) and Polyus (OTCMKTS:OPYGY) are two of the largest gold miners in the world whilst Bayer is the world’s largest crop science company, all trading on attractive yields. The fund now has 36% of its assets invested in Russia and China, where we own some of the world’s most profitable companies at extremely attractive valuations. We would not put all your money into undervalued emerging markets and resolutely believe that western markets, most notably the US are extremely overpriced. In this light, we are happy to be patient and keep half of the portfolio in cash and gold until more exciting investment opportunities present themselves.

