jetcityimage/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

On Sep 30, 2021 I wrote an article "Oil as the New Tobacco." The theses were:

The move towards ESG investing combined with government climate policies has led to underinvestment in the oil and gas upstream.

This will support energy prices long term. Therefore XOM's dividend, which was about 6% at the time, is safe.

Additionally, the economic recovery from covid could lead to a nearby increase in oil prices and therefore XOM stock.

The move has happened. Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) was $60.12 per share at the time; it's now $77.84. In this article I will give reasons why I am holding my position in Exxon, but I do not think there is a big upside from here. Rather I look at XOM and other supermajors as reliable dividend payers.

The story starts with global climate initiatives. Sadly, leaders in most of the oil-consuming developed nations have not had the courage to restrict demand. Instead they have taken the politically easy steps of kneecapping the oil industry. US readers probably know about the denial of pipeline permits and the cessation of oil/gas leases. The situation in the EU is even worse, with administrative and legal action leading to some shutdowns. Even before the Ukraine situation, oil had gotten over $80 a bbl.

I believe that these higher oil prices will be with us for a long time. First of all, there hasn't been a huge increase in upstream oil investment. The IEA is forecasting almost no change from 2021 to 2030. In the US, where statistics are current, the number of drilling rigs has risen by 4.4 per week since the "negative price" covid lows. This compares to 7.4 per week in 2009 (Source: Reuters). I'm sure this will go up as time goes on, but numerous sources and quarterly guidances have said that the world's marginal producer is going to concentrate more on rewarding stockholders than going for growth.

Moreover, I have a sneaking suspicion that the Biden administration is actually of two minds on this. After all, climate change is major issue for them and the Democratic electorate. The higher oil prices will over time reduce fossil fuel demand (downsizing to smaller vehicles, going electric, etc.) Although Biden has the midterms on his mind, he has to constantly be wary of attacks from his left, and this is the major left issue.

So even if the current geopolitical situation is resolved, I see a pretty good future for oil prices and thus XOM's stockholders. Let me reprint the chart from my last article, updated with an additional data point. This is WTI on the x-axis and Exxon operating income on the y-axis:

Exxon, EIA

The red line is where spot WTI is now. The blue line is 18 month forward WTI, probably a more informative number for XOM. So Exxon's income is likely to be around record levels. Good for us dividend investors.

OK, that's the bullish situation, and it's why I'm holding. However, there are a few reasons why I think the upside from here will be slow and notchy.

The narrative of the end of fossil fuels is still around. (In fact it's probably true, but will take most of a century to play out.) This is an easy narrative to grasp, and many people are seduced by easy narratives. Some traders are proudly contrarian, but the vast majority of people take safety in the herd. They will not be investing in Exxon.

ESG's fastest growth is probably behind us, but it will still be around. This is a reasonably large segment of investing dollars that is willing to accept lower returns to avoid energy.

There is the risk of political punishment. Given the human hardships of current gas prices and the growth in oil profits, it's not hard to see Biden using these companies as whipping boys. This has happened before (I'm old enough to remember the price controls and windfall profits tax of the '70s.) This has already been proposed in the UK. Other ideas might be export taxes or limits, or rejigging the overall tax system to the detriment of the oil industry. The old Republican party would fight these tooth and nail, but I'm not so sure about the Trump party.

Right now the focus of geopolitics is on Ukraine/Russia. However, the longer term is the democracies against China. China has been highly aggressive in acquiring natural resources. With state support the Chinese companies have far lower costs of capital than western competition. This will enable them to outbid XOM and others for choice upstream targets.

As a trading issue, I think the current thinking is too one sided on XOM. I seem to get two or three SA articles a day on how bullish XOM and the other majors are. Kind of reminds me of BABA a year ago. According to the WSJ only three out of 31 analysts rate XOM an underweight or sell. (behind a paywall). This is even as XOM is near the analysts' median price target of $81.00. Of course analysts have a habit of adjusting their targets to the actual price.

Because of these issues I think that any sharp rise from here will be sold. Most likely we will have a jagged market with sharp quick moves from one end of a range or channel to the other. These type of markets are common where there are conflicting narratives of very different outcomes.

How do you trade this? The basic argument of the previous article is still intact. Oil is the new tobacco, and because of it, I am keeping my position. A well-protected 4.5% dividend is nice in this environment. I also intend on trading against sharp moves. These moves can be set off by a bit of news that supports one narrative or the other, or they can be set off by nothing but trading dynamics. I realize that trading against news-catalyzed moves can be tough to stomach. But when you are grounded in a firm fundamental view, it often pays well.