This will be my last article on three of the Russian stocks that I find interesting after the massive selloff in Russian markets. As I mentioned in my previous articles, I feel for all the innocent people in Ukraine that are caught in the middle of hostilities, but I also know that Europe is in a pickle right now due to their energy policy. I wrote an article on Lukoil (OTCPK:LUKOY) on Sunday and Sberbank (OTCPK:SBRCY) yesterday and explained my reasoning for only buying a starter position in Lukoil and taking a wait and see approach on Sberbank.

Despite SWIFT sanctions (and the accompanying headlines), Europe, and Germany in particular, is reliant on Russian natural gas and oil, and all the sanctions have explicitly stated that there will be sanctions targeting the flow of natural resources from Russia to the rest of the world. The US itself still is importing a significant amount of oil from Russia even after implementing sanctions.

One of the newest developments is the Russian central bank’s response to the SWIFT sanctions. Supposedly they are ordering market players to reject foreign bids to sell Russian equities, which is an interesting response to what is going on. I honestly have no idea how this will work, as you need a buyer and a seller for each side of a transaction. If things blow up, then I will have to eat losses on my Lukoil starter position, but I plan to wait and see how things play out. I always buy with the intent to hold for years, not weeks or months, but I’m curious to see what happens in the coming months when it comes to Russian markets.

Investment Thesis

Gazprom (OTCPK:OGZPY) is the largest energy company in Russia, with a market cap of $67.3B. They are the largest supplier of natural gas to Europe and shares have seen a massive selloff with the rest of the Russian equity market. There is uncertainty around SWIFT sanctions that were announced this weekend, but I doubt that we will see any future sanctions to impact the flow of natural resources from Russia. Despite the fact that the Nord Stream 2 pipeline is already completed, Germany is still withholding approval to begin operations due to the situation in Ukraine. The company is very cheap, with an earnings multiple below 2x and dividend yield that is likely to be over 10%. Investors that can stomach volatility and headlines might consider starting a position in this Russian energy giant.

Sanctions, Headlines & Nord Stream 2

Quite frankly, I have been amazed at some of the stuff I have seen in the news and on social media surrounding the Ukraine situation and subsequent sanctions. Some of it is outright propaganda, other pieces are misleading, and there is the occasional nuanced article or post on Twitter. Investors in Russian companies can expect a steady stream of negative news, but that doesn’t change the potential upside for some of these companies.

I mentioned the SWIFT sanctions that were put in place this weekend against Russia’s largest bank, Sberbank, in my article that was published yesterday. Investors should be aware of those regulations because they will have an impact on all Russian commerce, but I will be focusing on a couple pieces that are more relevant to Gazprom. As I mentioned earlier, none of the sanctions are designed to hinder the flow of resources out of Russia, so I think that Gazprom and Lukoil are likely to see business as usual.

I know that Nord Stream 2 is on hold for now, but I don’t think that will last long once the hostilities in Ukraine are finished. The pipeline is complete, but operations haven’t stared yet. Germany has put themselves in this position and my guess is that Nord Stream 2 is up and running by the end of the year. It could be longer than that, but I don’t see many other viable options to combat rising energy prices, especially since the pipeline is already finished and is just sitting idle for now.

The $11 billion pipeline is designed to double the amount of gas flowing from Russia to Germany and it was completed late last year. But German regulators had yet to give the green light to the pipeline to officially allow it to operate. - Holly Ellyatt, from a recent CNBC article

Valuation

Gazprom was already cheap on a numerical basis, but after the recent selloff, the shares are even more attractive. Based on Fast Graphs estimates, shares currently trade at a blended price to earnings ratio of 1.9x. I honestly can’t think of another stock I have looked at in the last two years that has traded below 2x earnings, but there are obvious geopolitical risks with owning a company like Gazprom. The average multiple has been 10.7x, which is significantly higher than the current multiple. Based on natural gas prices in Europe and what has happened over the last year with energy, I think that the company could have even better earnings than the estimates.

Price/Earnings (FASTGraphs)

I think shares of all three of the Russian companies I have written up are going to be volatile in the coming weeks. However, if you can zoom out and look at the big picture, the company that provides most of Europe’s natural gas is likely going to have a good run over the next 5 years. When the stock has such a low valuation, that could turn into huge upside for investors. There are risks there, but investors that might be interested should take a look at the financials and dividend history.

Financials & Dividends

For a company with the market cap of $67.3B, it’s hard to look at Gazprom’s financials and conclude that it’s not materially undervalued. In the last 12 months, they earned $120.1B in revenue and $26.2B in net income. The company has $357.3B in total assets ($21.3B in cash and short term), with $132.8B in liabilities. The company typically pays an annual dividend in July. Unlike American companies that aim for consistent quarterly dividends, Gazprom’s dividend has fluctuated in the past based on earnings, but I think it will likely have a yield well over 5% for 2022.

Conclusion

Some people will look at the last couple weeks and say that Russia is uninvestable. There have been plenty of events that have been front and center on the geopolitical stage, from the invasion to the sanctions that are bound to lead to volatile markets around the world. Gazprom is the largest source of natural gas in Europe, and the company is extremely cheap based on its valuation. I won’t be buying Gazprom yet, and I don’t plan to sell my shares in Lukoil, but I will be keeping Gazprom, Sberbank, and Lukoil on my watchlist. For investors willing to take a contrarian position, Gazprom could be an interesting choice.