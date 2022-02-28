metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

Viatris (NASDAQ:VTRS), which was formed in late 2020 through a merger of Mylan N.V. and Pfizer's (PFE) Upjohn division, released its FY2021 earnings on February 28 2022. The company reported net revenues of $17.9 billion and adjusted EBITDA of $6.4 billion, in line with the previous - and upwards-revised - midpoint guidance of $17.8 billion and $6.4 billion, respectively. Free cash flow (FCF) was also in line with guidance but slightly skewed toward the top end, at $2.56 billion for the year.

In this article, I will provide an update to my previous (much more detailed) coverage of Viatris and outline why I consider the investment thesis to remain intact, even though the company has announced the (partial) divestiture of its biosimilars assets.

Reviewing 2021 and The Divestiture of the Biosimilars Segment

As already mentioned, Viatris reported revenues in line with the previously upwards-revised guidance. Its Brands segment, which includes Pfizer's legacy products (and a number of branded products from Mylan) generated revenues of approximately $11 billion in 2021. This in line with my expectation and suggests that Upjohn's products are still in high demand. Management has attributed the segment's performance to well-known products such as Lipitor, Lyrica, Viagra, and the company's Thrombosis portfolio. To facilitate comparability and considering the company's young history, management provided "combined adjusted operational" figures which indicate that the segment's revenues declined by 5%, but grew by 1% if losses of exclusivity are taken into account. Considering the previous sales trajectory of Pfizer's Upjohn segment (as derived from the company's annual reports, see below), I view a decline of 5% very acceptable and better than what I expected before.

Own work, based on Pfizer's 2018 to 2020 10-Ks; I normalized 2020 revenues since PFE's data does only contain revenues that have been recognized until the merger in November 2020.

Revenues of Viatris' Generics segment declined 2% YoY, adjusted for the business combination. In this context, it appears somewhat comprehensible that Viatris announced the divestiture of its biosimilars assets (2021 revenues of $875 million) to Biocon Biologics, yielding a company that is focused on small molecule drugs that continues to benefit from the increased geographical footprint thanks to the combination with Upjohn.

The divestiture of the biosimilars assets also appears to be a good decision when considering the upcoming drug price negotiation initiative in the U.S., which is expected to grant pharma companies a period of nine years for small molecule drugs and 12 years for biologics until the drugs become eligible for pricing negotiations.

The transaction has been valued at an estimated 2022 biosimilars adjusted EBITDA multiple of 16.5, which can be considered very favorable, considering that Viatris itself currently trades for less than three times its adjusted EBTIDA. Of course, the comparison is not particularly meaningful as Viatris is highly leveraged. However, even when comparing the biosimilars EBITDA multiple to Viatris' current valuation in terms of EV/adjusted EBITDA (6.2x based on the December 31 2021 balance sheet), the transaction still appears very lucrative.

However, it should be emphasized that the transaction consists of 2/3 cash and 1/3 convertible preferred equity stake (representing at least 12.9% on a fully diluted basis), which reduces the financial burden on Biocon Biologics and leaves Viatris with a de-risked approach with regard to biosimilars. Note that Viatris retains its Complex Generics segment, as the expected transaction-related decline in 2022 revenues is only $875 million, whereas the entire segment (Complex Generics and Biosimilars) generated revenues of $1.34 billion in 2021.

It also seems worth mentioning that the decline in adjusted EBITDA expected for 2022 ($6.0 billion midpoint versus $6.4 billion in 2021) is in part attributable to the divestiture of the biosimilars business, which has been estimated at $200 million adjusted 2022 EBITDA. Potential profits related to Viatris' equity stake in Biocon Biologics should be accounted for as earnings from equity investments.

The transaction is expected to close in the second half of 2022 and alongside the equity stake, Viatris will receive a cash consideration of $2.0 billion, which is partially directed towards share repurchases. The company's board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $1 billion, which corresponds to the retirement of approximately 65 million shares (assuming a share price of $15.5) or an earnings per share boost of 5.3%. Management has - once again - emphasized that the company remains committed to return capital to shareholders, not only via buybacks but also via an increasing dividend. Only recently, the company has raised its quarterly dividend by 9%, from $0.11 to $0.12. I fully expect Viatris to continue to increase its dividend on an annual basis, especially considering the improving leverage and the strong FCF.

Speaking of which, the company expects 2022 FCF of $2.5 to $2.9 billion, reflecting a 5% increase when comparing the guidance midpoint to the 2021 result. A discounted cash flow model, based on an FCF of $2.7 billion, suggests that the market currently expects Viatris' FCF to decline at an annual rate of 3% to 4% ad infinitum, considering a share price of $15.5 and cost of equity of 12%. While it seeems understandable that Viatris will not grow its FCF at very high rates going forward, I still think it is overly pessimistic to suggest that the company is rightly priced for decline.

Did the Company make Progress in Terms of Deleveraging?

As already noted, Viatris was formed through the merger of Mylan and Pfizer's Upjohn division. Mylan was well-known for its highly leveraged balance sheet and also Pfizer contributed its share, by off-loading roughly $11.2 billion and $1.9 billion in long- and short-term debt, respectively. Taken together, Viatris started its life with total net debt of $25 billion.

Going forward, I expect Viatris to report gross debt of $19.3 billion at the end of 2022, as the company continues to direct most of its FCF and the post-buyback proceeds from the divestiture ($1 billion) towards deleveraging. Note that the recently increased dividend still corresponds to a rather low payout in terms of FCF, and taking the share repurchases into account, Viatris will likely pay out only $550 million in the form of dividends (i.e., 20% of FCF).

Taken together, the midpoint guidance of adjusted 2022 EBITDA of $6 billion corresponds to a gross leverage ratio of 3.2x, down from 3.5x reported at the end of 2021 and approaching the long-term gross leverage target of 3.0x. As these ratios do not include potential earnings related to the stake in Biocon Biologics, they could be considered somewhat conservative.

Conclusion

Viatris has reported revenues, adjusted EBITDA and FCF in line with expectations. The company's revenues guidance for 2022 appears weak at first sight but it should be kept in mind that the figure no longer includes revenues associated with the company's biosimilars assets (i.e., $875 million). The divestiture of the company's growing biosimilars segment came as a surprise but the multiple received inspires confidence and leaves Viatris as a less complex company, which is expected to benefit from reduced capital expenditures.

On the backdrop of the expected sales decline of its Upjohn-related products, Viatris' revenues guidance appears solid. FCF guidance is also pretty strong, confirming that my investment thesis outlined in December 2021 is still intact. Nevertheless, it will be interesting to dissect the company's cash flow statement after the release of its 10-K. In any case, the market's current valuation of Viatris (i.e., a terminal decline of 3% to 4% in terms of FCF) appears overly conservative in my opinion.

In light of the company's low payout ratio, it is expected that Viatris' leverage ratio reaches 3.2x adjusted EBITDA by the end of 2022, not considering potential equity-related earnings from Biocon Biologics.

Finally, considering the low payout ratio of 20% midpoint forward FCF - which is in part attributable to share repurchases - I expect the announcement of yet another substantial dividend increase in early 2023.

Thank you for taking the time to read through my article. If you have any comments or criticism to share, I am happy to read from you in the comments section below or via private messaging.