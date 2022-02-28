iantfoto/E+ via Getty Images

If we look at a long-term chart of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) (Industrial Gas Player), it can be seen that the stock's long-term MACD indicator has never been as overbought as it is presently. Furthermore, the indicator looks precariously close to delivering a long-term sell signal which would be one of a kind for Linde. We have come to put a lot of trust in this technical indicator due to the sheer amount of information that goes into the reading. Remember, the MACD is a dual-based indicator (Trend & Momentum), and the best sell signals (if indeed we get a convincing crossover) present themselves when the crossover takes place well above the zero line (which we have at present). Moreover, shares of LIN have now printed a monthly swing high and have dropped below their 10-month moving average as we can see below.

Monthly swing high in Linde (StockCharts)

The searing sales growth (33%+ over the past three years on average per year) and almost 12% in the company´s most recent quarter have led to strong profitability in this play. Net profit has increased by 26%+ over the past three years on average per year and by a further 33% in the recent fourth quarter. Suffice it to say, the company from a profitability standpoint continues to go from strength to strength and we can see this trend in other metrics also.

Operating cash flow of almost $10 billion per year has never been higher. This trend is powering strong Capex spending and the generation of sizable amounts of free cash flow.

At present, Linde is returning just over 8% from its equity and 4.7% from its assets. The exciting trend for the bulls here is that these percentages remain well below the company's historic averages. Furthermore, with double-digit bottom-line gains expected once more in fiscal 2022, Linde's ROE & ROA should naturally increase as a result back up towards their long-term historic averages. This is encouraging with respect to Linde's longevity as an investment.

Suffice it to say, Linde's issue with respect to the above technicals is not one of profitability or growth but likely has more to do with its valuation. Although quality companies rarely sell on the cheap, Linde's present sales multiple comes in at 4.99 whereas its book multiple comes in at 3.5. As we can see below, sustained growth in fiscal 2021 led to $7 billion being returned to shareholders and a jump of 31% in operating cash flow. Furthermore, the fact that the backlog now stands at a record $13 billion positions the company for a very strong fiscal 2022.

Linde Key Highlights - 2021 (Company Website)

Therefore, in order to evaluate the effectiveness of the MACD indicator, let's determine the firm's fiscal 2021 return on capital, combine this metric with Linde's price to earnings ratio, and then compare these results to fiscal 2015 (When the MACD gave a buy signal). From this exercise, we can gauge how attractive Linde is at present by comparing it lows from yesteryear. We calculate ROC in a different way however to the traditional formula which is (net income - dividends) / (debt + equity).

What we prefer is to divide tangible capital employed into the company's operating profit for the year. We concentrate on operating profit instead of net profit to eliminate any potential distortions with respect to income tax & income expense further down the income statement.

Furthermore, tangible capital employed (Non-Current Assets + Working Capital) instead of total capital (debt + equity) is a solid read on how much capital is indeed required to conduct Linde's business. Operating profit came to $5,514 million in fiscal 2021 and tangible capital employed amounted to $67.96 billion. Therefore, our amended ROC for Linde comes in at 8.1% for fiscal 2021. Linde's present earnings multiple comes in at 40.64.

Moving back to fiscal 2015, operating profit came in at $2.462 million, and tangible capital employed amounted to $16.43 billion. Therefore, our amended ROC comes in at 14.99% for this fiscal year and the GAAP earnings multiple in this period was 20.9. Suffice it to say, taking into account how Linde has grown tremendously over the past six years, the stock was a more attractive investment six years ago when indeed that MACD long-term signal was registered.

Therefore, to sum up, taking into account that Linde continues to hit it out of the ballpark with respect to its profitability, the stock looks a bit overstretched here somewhat which means at best some stagflation may be in order. The reason being is that when we combine the company's earnings yield with its return on capital, the resulting numbers are well off what we have witnessed in past years. The company remains a strong hold. We look forward to continued coverage.