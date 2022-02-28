What Are The Pros And Cons Of Investing In Chinese Stocks?

metamorworks/iStock via Getty Images

Is It Safe To Invest In Chinese Companies?

As one of the dozens of authors on Seeking Alpha covering Chinese stocks, I can tell you that we get this question a lot. It is moot writing hundreds of bullish articles on them if readers end up concluding, "Well, Chinese stocks are interesting but I will pass." Hence, in this article, I hope to review the subject and encourage investors to keep an open mind.

I can't say Chinese stocks are 100% safe to invest in (which stock is, Chinese or otherwise?), and I had even highlighted previously certain risks that market players might have glossed over. Nonetheless, I argue that some oft-mentioned risks are exaggerated. There are, of course, several types of Chinese stocks and it's not possible to generalize.

There are those primarily listed on the mainland China exchanges (with their various subsets) and Hong Kong, as well as Chinese American Depositary Receipts [ADRs]. The latter is the focus here as Chinese ADRs remain the most direct and simplest option for Americans to invest in Chinese businesses.

If we subscribe to the Efficient Market Hypothesis, last year's bloodletting in Chinese stocks should have reflected the fears and concerns. We are now two months into 2022 and we haven't heard of any fresh surprises in regulatory actions or policies from Beijing.

Instead, we saw the selling pressure shifting to numerous U.S. tech stocks including investor darlings Facebook-parent Meta Platforms (FB), Netflix (NFLX), Square app owner Block (SQ), and PayPal (PYPL). Those who had painfully cut losses on their Chinese ADRs and redeployed the proceeds to seemingly safer U.S. names last year are now seeing their blood on the streets again. Cathie Wood of ARK Invest could be used as an example.

I am not partaking in any schadenfreude as I plowed fresh funds into U.S. tech stocks even as I held onto the bulk of my Chinese ADRs. Rather, the unfolding of developments has been a massive learning journey for me. Clearly, with the Chinese ADRs like Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA) and Baidu (BIDU) enjoying a more resilient share price movement, they have proved their worth in a diversified portfolio. Hence, the motivation for this article.

Cons Of Buying Chinese Stocks

Chinese ADRs are buffeted by blows from both Beijing and Washington. How did Chinese stocks, and specifically Chinese ADRs, get a reputation for being "uninvestable" in the first place? We can trace their falling from grace to the official scuttling of the initial public offering [IPO] of Alibaba Group's fintech arm, Ant Group, in early November 2020. Investors viewed the sudden suspension at the eleventh hour with shock and the idea that 'Beijing is capricious' began to propagate.

A series of regulatory tightening moves thereafter reinforced the thinking and the decimation of the for-profit after-school tutoring industry virtually overnight in late July 2021 led investor fear of Beijing's resolve to reach the zenith. Outside of China, delisting concerns due to the much-hyped Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act [HFCAA] and trumped-up allegations that the Chinese government was planning to repudiate Variable Interest Entities [VIEs] exacerbated the bearish sentiment.

Thus, with the Chinese companies operating under a harsher regulatory environment and fearmongers having a field day on what the U.S. government can do in their eagerness to 'contain China', the share prices of the Chinese ADRs look set to be depressed for some time.

Pros Of Buying Chinese Stocks

Unjustified selling has led to undervaluation

Thanks to the obvious cons of buying Chinese stocks, they have suffered a steep valuation cut over the past year. This inevitably created a positive for long-term investors who believe that the woes will eventually blow over. Regulators would one day be done with leveling the playing field as well as fixing the upper hand the tech giants enjoyed over consumers and gig payers. While the latter will result in higher operating expenses, it should be noted that rising automation and self-driving technological advances are expected to improve margins dramatically in the future.

Policies that seek to prevent monopolistic practices could reduce the revenue-generating ability of the Chinese tech giants like Alibaba. However, investors should be aware that these companies have long honed the ability to deftly navigate the regulators' demands over the past decades, which is why they are the titans today. Hence, I believe the executives would be able to get their mojo back quickly to reinvigorate growth in the new landscape.

Favorable macro backdrop

It has been more than a decade since China overtook Japan to become the world's second-largest economic power behind the United States in terms of GDP. China is projected to surpass the U.S. to take the pole position sometime between 2028 to 2033.

China's GDP has already eclipsed the U.S. in 2014 if we consider purchasing power parity. According to research done by Jeffrey D. Sachs, a director of The Earth Institute, Columbia University, China was larger (in terms of purchasing power parity) than any other economy in the world since it became a unified state more than 2,000 years ago until around 1889 when the U.S. overtook it. With a population several times that of the U.S., China can make up for the lower individual contribution by size.

As Chinese consumers improve their purchasing power and confidence to spend, global companies stand to gain. It is only reasonable to expect Chinese companies to reap the benefit as well. According to a report published by Morgan Stanley analysts last year, Chinese consumer spending is set to more than double by 2030. The drivers are greater government emphasis on policies to support the domestic economy, rising household income, continued expansion of urban areas, technology advancements, and demographic shifts.

The optionality that the worst-case scenario does not materialize

A breakthrough on Chinese ADRs delisting threat

The prospect of seeing one's holdings being delisted is a scary thought. Hence, the clicks-driven media and short-sellers had little difficulty last year hammering the risk of companies like BABA and BIDU getting delisted if they cannot comply with the conditions stated in the HFCAA. The crux of the issue lies with the understanding that Beijing disallows the full transparency of the accounts of Chinese companies to American auditors. This contravenes the requirement HFCAA stipulated.

Fortunately, the China Securities and Regulatory Commission (CSRC) brought good news on this front recently. Fang Xinghai, the vice-chairman of the CSRC, told a group of executives with top western banks and asset managers at a virtual meeting in late January that China and the United States are progressing along in coordinating regulations governing Chinese companies listed in New York and to expect a "positive surprise" by June or earlier. The removal of this Sword of Damocles could see renewed investor interest in Chinese ADRs and the possibility of a powerful rebound supported by short-covering.

Recently, we have yet another example that the policymakers may not always be as resolute as they appear to be. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) announced a reversal last week on its months-long intention to ban merchants from using personal QR codes to accept payments for goods and services.

China's central bank had in October last year mandated the use of business QR Codes for all merchants starting March 1 to replace the personal QR codes, which accounts for the majority of China's total mobile payments, as the latter was often exploited as a loophole for money laundering and other illegal activities. Administrative burden and higher commission fees were ostensibly the reasons for the official backpedaling.

Are Chinese Stocks Worth Investing In?

BABA and BIDU are good examples of Chinese stocks that interested investors should be aware of when examining the Chinese market. I discussed their merits and differences in Alibaba Vs Baidu: Which Chinese Tech Stock Is The Better Buy?

Alibaba Group's Q3 FY2022 results announced on February 24 served in several ways to justify BABA stock's investment appeal. First, despite widespread pessimism over its revenue growth due to the slowing economy in China in the December quarter, Alibaba posted a mere 1.3% miss on its revenue. This compares with a 2.1% miss in the September quarter and a 1.8% miss in the June quarter.

Second, even amid concerns of Beijing's "common prosperity" drive eroding the profitability of Alibaba Group, the e-commerce and cloud giant earned $2.65 per share. This was 5.1% more than the market consensus, an indication that Wall Street analysts could have been overly bearish.

Alibaba Group's earnings surprise (Seeking Alpha)

Sure, Alibaba would need time to rebuild its businesses and seek international growth to offset the domestic weakness. Nonetheless, the current price-to-earnings ratio is substantially lower than BABA's five-year average. This suggests that the stock is already reflecting this challenge and more.

Although Daniel Zhang, the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Alibaba Group, reiterated several times the stiff competitive landscape impacting their businesses during the earnings conference call held on February 25, I believe it was more of a deliberate attempt in messaging to the authorities that Alibaba was not the corporate bully critics charged.

Even with the bad press on the company, Alibaba Ecosystem pulled in an additional 43 million annual active consumers across the world to hit 1.28 billion for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021, as compared to the twelve months ended September 30, 2021. Once the regulatory scrutiny has ameliorated, I believe Alibaba could potentially leverage its expanded customer base more aggressively to capture more growth.

This line of thinking is echoed by Rudi van Niekerk, the manager of investment fund Desert Lion Capital, on another Chinese stock. In his year-end investor letter, Rudi expressed his disbelief that the earnings ability of Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY)(OTCPK:TCTZF) has been diminished and "if anything, Tencent is incentivized to under-report earnings, so they are likely earning more than it appears."

If the latter is true and later uncovered to be so, many who are skeptical of Chinese accounting are going to retreat to their caves and Chinese stocks could enjoy a huge gain in valuation multiples to reflect the new reality. Rather than fudging poor profitability as critics have perennially alleged, Chinese companies are under-reporting earnings? That would be truly shocking!

Something that's already tangible, yet still potentially incredulous to some, is the fact that Ant Group "likely saw profits rise an estimated 21% in the three months to September, despite Beijing’s regulatory overhaul," as Bloomberg reported. The fintech unit is estimated to have contributed 5.81 billion yuan ($912 million) to Alibaba’s Q3 FY2022 earnings.

Bottom Line

Investing in Chinese stocks involves many risks. However, given the low valuation multiples the sector has been trading at, the share prices have seemingly been discounted accordingly. Shareholders could be positively rewarded as long as the companies deliver the lowered expectations analysts have been communicating.

At the same time, there is the potential for massive upside if things simply aren't as pessimistic as envisaged. We have seen several signs of this as discussed in this article.