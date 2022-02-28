AlanStix64/iStock via Getty Images

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) has seen a real boom in its share price as the company announced a huge divestment, triggering enthusiasm among its investors. As I have not provided coverage on the name before, let's first have a look at the business to see where it comes from, where it stands and is heading to.

"Make Wholesale Easy So Customers Can Be Successful"

The header above is the basic mission of the company as KAR Auction Services counts many ecosystem players and functions as its customers, including OEM Captive Financing, Automotive Financing, rental fleets, franchise dealers, independent dealers, among others.

The idea of the company is to build the largest digital marketplace for used vehicles as the company is operating both on-premise with Adesa, while it has online marketplace brands like Openlane, Backlot Cars and TradeRev.

If we look at the US situation there are some 300 million cars in operation, the vast majority of which are owned by individuals. The company is actively involved with some 2.7 million transactions, of which roughly two-thirds involve lease returns, a quarter include repossessions as just 10% of revenues are related to rental and fleet.

With KAR offering so many functions related to transaction and supporting tasks, the company is benefiting from an increase in volume, not necessarily value as that headwind now is quite obvious. Stimulus, in the wake of the pandemic, made that the repossession market is quite soft with delinquency rates being very low. Currently, the biggest near term driver is exploding demand and pricing for (second hand) vehicles as new production was initially hit by the pandemic, but is now plagued by logistics issues and chip shortages.

This makes that the business has been far from a winner here as higher prices seem good for many in the industry, but not necessarily a company like KAR.

2019 - The Base

In February 2020, KAR posted its 2019 results. The company generated $2.78 billion in sales that year, up nearly 14% on the year before. The vast majority of revenues comes from auction fees and service revenues at $2.1 billion. This is complemented by AFC revenues and purchase vehicles sales.

Amidst competitive pressures, operating profits fell from $340 million to $314 million. After accounting for steep interest expenses, net earnings fell to $188 million, or $1.43 per share. The balance sheet is a bit complicated as the balance sheet contains large trade and financing receivables, offset by related liabilities, straight debt and lease obligations.

Shares of KAR actually traded around $25 ahead of the pandemic, trading at a market multiple based on earnings of $1.43 per share, yet these earnings are very volatile of course, actually down a dollar from earnings posted in 2018. Interesting is that the company was not awarded a higher valuation, with shares actually trading around $20 that time when earnings came in around $2.50 per share.

The financing situation made that shares briefly fell to the $10 mark in March and in May the company attracted a massive and expensive financing package with a capital influx of $550 million, made by Apax Partners. As end markets stabilized quickly, the company decided to use this capital to announce the $425 million purchase of Blacklot Cars in September that year.

Early in 2021 the company posted its 2020 results with revenues down 21% to $2.19 billion, despite some M&A action during the year. Operating profits collapsed from $314 million to $136 million. The balance sheet structure (read debt) made that net GAAP earnings came in at break-even levels, although adjusted income was posted at $75 million, or half a dollar per share. Amidst these uninspiring results shares traded at $15 early in 2021, actually not enjoying any meaningful recovery from the pandemic, hardly trading above their lows.

That stagnation continued in 2021 as quarterly results brought few reasons to be very appealed, with new headwinds dampening a recovery and KAR further pursuing M&A with a $450 million purchase of CARWAVE in August, a move arguably questioned by some given the lagging share price performance.

Revenues for 2021 did eventually come in at $2.25 billion, up a very modest 3% as the recovery is far from convincing. GAAP operating profits did recover in a more meaningful way to $210 million. The company posted a $0.30 increase in adjusted earnings to $0.81 per share which translates into a market valuation multiple at $14 per share.

The balance sheet continues to be very complicated amidst a "long" balance sheet which includes just $2.1 billion in equity and temporary equity on a total balance sheet of $7.4 billion, indicating how asset intensive these operations really are, and thus also debt and related items are.

A Big Deal - Shrink To Grow?

Days after the release of the 2021 results, the company announced a mega deal as it has reached a deal to divest the ADESA US physical business to Carvana (CVNA) in a deal valued at $2.2 billion, in order to reduce debt and focus more on online sales. Important to realize is that the company will still own ADESA in Canada and Europe, AFC and keep of course ownership of all its online auction outlets of course.

The deal is set to reduce EBITDA by a hundred million per annum, which reveals that the company fetched a fat multiple for the assets, as this is really a huge deal. Furthermore, expensive interest rates makes that the deal should really not have to be dilutive/too dilutive to earnings per share. On the negative side, the company expects to incur $550 million in tax and deal-related costs in connection to the deal.

To illustrate the importance of the deal, ADESA had 157 million shares outstanding ahead of the deal which at $14 per share valued equity of the operations at around $2.2 billion. Net debt (financial debt) stands at $1.7 billion as the net proceeds of the deal are earmarked to cut debt, as net debt is seen at just 0.2 times following the transaction.

The market clearly likes the deal as shares rallied from $14 to $19, adding nearly $800 million to the equity valuation of the business on the back of what appears to be a solid deal at $2.2 billion. A positive move seems reasonable given the implied deal tags, but unfortunately little information has been provided, as the pro forma situation is still largely unknown.

Watching Closely

Most important is of course closing this deal, anticipated in the second quarter, as this is key in this uncertain environment. While the company will shrink considerably, KAR Auction is deleveraged greatly and better positioned, all while earnings power likely remains (largely) intact. This looks like a very interesting future, despite the tax leakage in the deal and the unknown profit potential. I furthermore believe that the situation might even still be intriguing if we factor in a $5 per share rally already.

The deal is fascinating enough to keep a close eye on the developments in the near term from here as the pro forma situation might really reveal and result in greater long term upside. For that I will look with great interest to near term comments made by management, after which I will make up my definitive stance.