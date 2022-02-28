VanderWolf-Images/iStock via Getty Images

Dassault Aviation (DUAVF) is 33% of our managed portfolio, and in my personal portfolio, I have weighted it 50% since the beginning of 2021. The stock did nothing for a year, despite the fact that its core operations were valued at 0 despite strong profitability and resilient end markets. Patience has been rewarded, with Dassault Aviation now being up 50% in our portfolios. This should make you rethink focusing only on the US, where every idea has been thoroughly priced by institutional investors managing massive money with US restricted mandates and even smarter retail money.

It is high probability ideas like this that we focus on for our portfolios and the Value Lab, where value is utterly on our side. And despite the run-up, and because of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the stock remains remarkably attractive in the short, medium and long term. We outline below.

Defense Spending in Europe

The big thing that's happened, which is major for the Rafale, is that Germany has committed 100 billion EUR to defense spending at over 2% of GDP. Germany currently sports the Typhoon, but with Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF) as its representative in the next generation fighter (NGF) programmer headed together with Dassault representing France, it's still directly relevant for Dassault as we'll explain later.

The thing about Germany is that there's no country in Europe more shy about increasing its military power due to some historical precedent of that getting out of hand. If Germany decides to increase its spending, which, to be fair, it should have been spending more to begin with to meet NATO commitments, you can imagine that budgets across Europe will rise. Many eastern European countries that are very much at the frontlines with Russia have pretty old fleets, with a lot of dominance of F-16s, which are a 4th gen and pretty outdated fighter at this point. Typhoons and Rafales are pretty cheap, especially relative to F-35s, which countries will have to wait to purchase, which means there's definitely a ripening market. Moreover, the Rafale is a better dogfighter than the F-35. To be fair, the F-35 kills you before it's seen, which is the point of its stealth capabilities, but with stealth able to be a pretty marginal part of the fleet while still effective, militaries may opt to bulge up with Rafales or Typhoons in an accelerated modernisation timeline to meet the rising Russian threat.

The NGF

The next generation fighter programme between Dassault and Airbus as well as other European partners is a little more beleaguered than the Tempest, which has less interests to juggle. Reports say that the Luftwaffe is considering the F-35 again to replace its 90 Tornados. This would be a blow to European interests, however, because the whole point of the NGF, which is a programme to make a fighter of 6th generation so even ahead of the F-35, is to foster the development of defense systems in Europe. We would not be surprised if Germany picked the F-35, but they have more reason to pick the Rafales, especially since if the NGF programme holds up despite some arguments, they'd anyway have 6th gen fighters that would surpass the F-35 down the line, where the F-35 has been a bit controversial in terms of value. The NGF is planning to produce jets by 2040, so the Rafale or more Typhoons might be a better intermediate pick while the NGF programme matures.

We think that the arguments over the NGF are likely to become a little more settled once the pie has proven to grow for all of Europe given rising tensions with Russia. There is still the risk that the Tempest by BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESF) becomes the dominant platform for the defense of Europe, where Britain is at least a bit more European than the US, but the future of the NGF programme should be brighter rather than darker after this point.

Conclusions

Based on our valuation back in the day, which did not make strong assumptions about growth in the Rafale line, we still have around 40% in upside from these levels on the basis of valuation. Short-term momentum might bring us even closer in the coming weeks. In the medium term, we may see fundamental improvements in the Rafale business line for Dassault, and this could further improve the upside beyond our valuation from Christmas 2020. In the long term, the NGF prospects may have improved.

There are risks to Dassault, like the fact that Safran, its engine producer, is exposed to Titanium shortage risk in relation to Russia sanctions. They are shoring up and are less than 40% exposed to Russian Titanium supplies. But the picture is overwhelmingly low risk, now with headwinds. Moreover, we're waiting for full-year earnings, and maybe our original private jet thesis shows performance too. Overall, Dassault is an obvious buy.