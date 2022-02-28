MadamLead/iStock via Getty Images

"It's amazing how a little tomorrow can make up for a whole lot of yesterday." - John Guare

Today, we take our first look at a small developmental company. The firm has multiple 'shots on goal', and intriguing technology platform and vision as well as partnerships with larger drug concerns. Combined with recent buying from a beneficial owner, made this name we wanted to take a deeper look at. A full analysis follows below.

KYMR - Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

Company Overview:

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) is a Watertown, Massachusetts-based early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical concern focused on the development of therapies that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins. The company has one asset undergoing evaluation in a Phase 1 study and another two molecules about ready to enter the clinic. Kymera was founded in 2015 and went public in 2020, raising net proceeds of $183.1 million at $20 a share. Its stock trades just above $40.00 a share, translating to a market cap of approximately $2.1 billion.

KYMR - Company Overview (January Company Presentation)

Development Platform

Owing to the fact that many proteins have dual functions, exist within cells, and traditional therapies targeting them have administration issues, the biopharma industry has only been able to develop treatments for ~20% of the human genome. Kymera seeks to improve on that percentage by overcoming these obstacles.

KYMR - Company Vision (January Company Presentation)

The company's development platform (dubbed Pegasus) is designed to produce small molecules that co-opt one of the body's two protein degradation system, known as the ubiquitin-proteasome system (UPS). It is a complex enzymatic cascade consisting of ubiquitin-activating enzymes (E1), ubiquitin-conjugating enzymes (E2), and ubiquitin-protein ligases (E3), the latter of which bind to target proteins and mediate the transfer of ubiquitin, which 'tags' the protein. This tag is then recognized by the proteasome, which degrades it into small peptides. Kymera's focus is on the E3 ligase, of which it has identified ~600 naturally occurring ones across various human tissues. Each heterobifunctional protein degrader produced by Pegasus is comprised of a target binding moiety, an E3 ligase binding moiety, and a linker connecting the two. Kymera is also working on a 'glue' technology for un-ligandable proteins. Owing to the fact that alterations in the proteome are responsible for all diseases, the platform's output is disease agnostic. To date, Kymera has developed three E3 compounds that are either in or near entering the clinic.

KYMR - Pegasus TPD Platform (January Company Presentation)

Pipeline

KT-474. The most advanced of these programs is KT-474, an oral degrader of IRAK4, which is an important component of the interleukin-1 receptor/toll-like receptor (IL-1R/TLR) signaling pathway in immunology and inflammation indications. IRAK4 and the IL-1R/TLR pathway are causal factors in hidradenitis suppurativa (HS - painful lumps under the skin), atopic dermatitis (AD - itchy skin inflammation), lupus, inflammatory bowel disease, asthma, rheumatoid arthritis, and several other disorders comprising a $150 billion global treatment market. Current therapies such as cytokine receptor antibodies or small molecule inhibitors require injection and only target one or two cytokines - small proteins involved in cell signaling of immunomodulating agents like IRAK4.

KYMR - Pipeline (January Company Presentation)

KT-474's first clinical targets are HS and AD. In 105 healthy subjects covering two portions of a three-part Phase 1 trial, KT-474 demonstrated substantial IRAK4 degradation (p<0.0001), as well as broad (NINE) and deep (at least 50%) relevant cytokine inhibition at 48 hours from single doses 75mg and above. Furthermore, daily dosing achieved at least 92% IRAK4 degradation and significant cytokine inhibition at 14 days for doses 25mg and above (p<0.0001). The therapy was well-tolerated and any adverse events were mild. The third portion of the trial will test daily doses of KT-474 on ~20 HS and AD patients beginning this quarter with proof-of-biology and Phase 2 dosing established sometime in 2H22.

KYMR - KT - 413 (January Company Presentation)

KT-413. Kymera has also developed a related compound, KT-413, which degrades both IRAK4 and immunomodulatory imide drug (IMiD) substrates Ikaros and Aiolos. This compound addresses both the IL-1R/TLR and Type 1 interferon pathways, and has demonstrated rapid, complete, and sustained responses against MYD88-mutated lymphomas in vitro and in mouse xenograft models. It will enter the clinic in 1Q22, starting with a Phase 1a study to evaluate its safety and preliminary efficacy as both a monotherapy and in combination with standard of care for the treatment of patients with MYD88 mutant and MYD88 wild-type relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphomas with the expectation of establishing proof-of-mechanism by YE22.

KT-333. Also cleared for assessment in a Phase 1 study is KT-333, a degrader of STAT3, a transcription factor that can be self-activated through its own oncogenic fusion proteins and mutations, as well as through various cytokine and growth factor receptors via janus kinases (JAKs). The trial will evaluate safety and preliminary efficacy of KT-333 in relapsed/refractory liquid and solid tumors this quarter with the hope of establishing proof-of-mechanism by YE22.

KYMR - KT-333 (January Company Presentation)

KT-253. The company also expects to receive clearance from the FDA to introduce a fourth asset into the clinic in 2H22. KT-253 is a degrader of MDM2, which is believed to block the feedback loop that up-regulates MDM2 production, driving superior tumor cell apoptosis as compared to simple MDM2 inhibitors.

KYMR - KT-253 (January Company Presentation)

Collaborations

With UPS and endo-lysosomal pathway (autophagy) approaches, targeted protein degradation is positioned to significantly expand the druggable space far beyond simple inhibition. Furthermore - at least intuitively - degradation should produce superior efficacy to inhibition, making it a hot space in biotech. As such, Kymera has been able to attract partners even though it is in a very early stage.

Sanofi. Its most significant collaboration is with Sanofi (SNY). Under their 2020 agreement, Sanofi has the global commercial rights to KT-474 - or up to another three backup IRAK4 degraders if KT-474 proves ineffective - and another yet-to-be-determined degrader. For these licenses, Sanofi paid $150 million upfront with Kymera eligible to receive development milestones totaling $1.48 billion, commercial milestones totaling $700 million, plus high-single-digit to high-teens royalties. Kymera is responsible for preclinical and Phase 1 advancement of both assets with Sanofi picking up the development baton from there. Kymera does have the option to split U.S. profits in return for picking up the tab on 50% of the clinical costs post-Phase 1.

Vertex. The company's first influx of upfront money came from its partnership with Vertex (VRTX) in 2019. Under that agreement, Kymera is responsible for developing protein degradation compounds for up to six targets in the preclinic with Vertex handling clinical advancement. In return for its work, Kymera received $50 million upfront, a $20 million investment, and is eligible to receive up to $170 million in milestones for each target, as well as tiered royalties.

GlaxoSmithKline. To aid in the discovery and development of its therapies, Kymera entered into an agreement with GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) in 2018 that allows it to access the latter's DNA-encoded libraries. In return, GlaxoSmithKline is eligible to receive single-digit royalties from certain licensed compounds.

Competition

Kymera is not the pioneer in the protein degradation space. That distinction belongs to Arvinas (ARVN), which has two assets undergoing evaluation in Phase 2 studies, one in collaboration with Pfizer (PFE). Nurix Therapeutics (NRIX) and Foghorn Therapeutics (FHTX), each with two protein degradation candidates in Phase 1 trials, and C4 Therapeutics (CCCC), with one compound undergoing assessment in a Phase 1 study, also compete in the clinic - amongst others. Several others, including Vividion Therapeutics (now part of Bayer (OTCPK:BAYZF)), have compounds in the preclinic.

Balance Sheet & Analyst Commentary:

With 2022 anticipated to be a hive of clinical activity relative to 2021, Kymera held a considerable war chest with cash and marketable securities of $568 million at year-end FY2021, providing it a cash runway into 2025.

Street analysts lean strongly positive on Kymera, featuring eight Buy ratings versus two Holds. Price targets among these ten analyst firms range from $62 to $91 a share.

Also in the bullish camp is Biotechnology Value Fund, which has board representation on Kymera through Mark Lampert. It purchased over 272,000 shares at $37.76 on January 24, 2022.

Verdict:

That price represents a significant discount relative to where Kymera's stock entered the year. After the first trading session of 2022, shares of KYMR settled at $64.68. They have since fallen some 40%. The only significant event the company participated in was the JP Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 11th, during which it laid down its plans for 2022 and beyond. The only item of note is that the company anticipated having a path to NDA for at least one program by 2026 and eight assets in the clinic.

That significant length of time before revenue generation may have thrown a cold-water reminder on a very hot space. Other protein degradation stocks have also experienced meaningful declines during January. With over 600 E3 ligases and barely a dozen plus protein degraders in the clinic, good news from any trial in the space is further validation of the concept and positive for all companies at this juncture. The company also has a cash hoard so doesn't have to do a capital raise in what has become a very uncertain market.

This company is next to impossible to value with no revenue forthcoming from an approved compound until at least 2026. Therefore, it is way too early for consideration for a large stake in the stock. That said, Kymera's underlying platform could have massive potential, which is why it has drawn significant partnerships with big names in the industry. I think Kymera is more than worthy of a small 'watch item' position at the present time and this is a name I can see us peeking back in on later in the year as its pipeline progresses.

"Do not spoil what you have by desiring what you have not; remember that what you now have was once among the things you only hoped for." - Epicurus

