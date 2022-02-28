Ethan Miller/Getty Images Entertainment

When we last covered Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ:VTRS) we gave it a neutral outlook, despite some strong admonishment from the bullish camp. To us, the risks just did not justify the rewards. Specifically we said,

Perhaps things change in the next 12 months, and we remain open to the possibility. We are also not developing a bearish stance because we realize just how cheap the company can appear when we apply free cash flow to the equity side while ignoring the debt side. We remain neutral here with a $15.00 price target.

VTRS announced its Q4-2021 results today and the stock took a dive off the deep end. The stock is down about 25% since we last covered it. We examine what was reported and whether the change in the stock price now warrants a long position.

Q4-2021

VTRS came in close to expectations on revenues. The walkthrough shows how the base business erosion is the single most important thing on the company's mind.

The company was also in the ballpark adjusted EBITDA and free cash flow guidance. This marks a second consecutive quarter where we think that they have delivered.

The 2022 guidance though was far less palatable. The key focus here should be the sales number which again drops by about $550 million.

Currency headwinds are a major issue for VTRS and accounted for more than half of the net decline.

The Adjusted EBITDA drops by about 6%. Investors might be curious about the rise in free cash flow and that comes as VTRS' "one time expenses" from the merger, wind down. These are still a stunning $1.365 billion in 2022.

The lack of a significant drop from 2021 is a bit disappointing for the bulls.

The Deal

VTRS did announce a major deal as well alongside the earnings.

Under the terms of the agreement, Viatris will contribute to Biocon Biologics its biosimilars portfolio and related commercial and operational capabilities, amounting to 2022 estimated revenue of approximately $875 million and 2022 estimated adjusted EBITDA of approximately $200 million, in exchange for pre-tax consideration of up to $3.335 billion, which represents a transaction multiple of 16.5x of estimated 2022 biosimilars adjusted EBITDA. At the time of close, which is currently expected to occur in the second half of 2022 subject to satisfaction of closing conditions, including certain regulatory approvals, Viatris will receive $3 billion in consideration in the form of a $2 billion cash payment and $1 billion of convertible preferred equity. The Company will also receive up to $335 million as additional cash payments that are expected to be paid in 2024. Viatris will own a stake of at least 12.9% of Biocon Biologics, on a fully diluted basis.

We liked the deal. At 16.5X EBITDA multiples, VTRS is showing the part of their business is indeed valued far higher than its own overall multiple. Keep in mind that this is not the entire biosimilars portfolio. It does include the entire line developed alongside Biocon as well as a few others.

VTRS plans on more asset sales and this might accelerate the debt paydown if they can manage anywhere close to these multiples. VTRS added a $1 billion buyback to the equation after this deal closes, but we think that is an error as deleveraging has not yet been completed.

Outlook & Verdict

Let's recap why we stayed out. Revenue declines would prevent a runaway bull story and the stock would continue to appear cheap as it deleveraged. That is what is happening again for 2022. The revenue declines were actually less damaging than what we had envisioned but they continue nonetheless. What is appalling here is the adjusted EBITDA to free cash flow conversion.These one-time charges and costs also continue to make a guest appearance in every financial statement. If we had some assurance that there was an end to this, then we could hop on the bull train. As it stands, the $2.7 billion of free cash flow is too small for us to get excited in relation to the debt. VTRS will also struggle to generate the same levels of free cash flow as revenues decline. Adjusted gross margins were 60% in 2020 and 58.7% in 2021. 2022 guidance midpoint is at 58% and goes to underscore the risks. The stock appears cheap when you look at the equity in isolation. However, if you see the mountain of debt that needs to be paid down, you will perhaps become less bullish.

The price decline and the deal to sell a portion of their portfolio at attractive multiples does improve the odds of success for investors. We think the odds are far more favorable at $11.30 and we maintain our price target of $15.00. Color us slightly bullish here though it is not enough for us to buy the stock considering the sheer abundance of opportunities in today's markets.

Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.