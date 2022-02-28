monzenmachi/E+ via Getty Images

A Quick Take On Yoshiharu Global Co.

Yoshiharu Global Co. (YOSH) has filed to raise $18 million in an IPO of its units consisting of Class A stock and one warrant per share, according to an S-1/A registration statement.

The firm operates a small chain of Japanese restaurants in Southern California.

While YOSH is growing and has promise, the firm is still quite small and its desire to obtain funding from an IPO process rather than through numerous private sources is a question mark.

I'm on Hold for the IPO.

Company & Technology

Buena Park, California-based Yoshiharu was founded to develop a modernized Japanese ramen dining experience for corporate-owned locations as well as for franchise operators.

Management is headed by founder, Chairman and CEO, James Chae, who has been with the firm since inception in 2016 and was previously President of APIIS, a financial planning and wealth management firm.

Yoshiharu has booked a fair market value investment of $476,371 as of September 30, 2021 from the founder, James Chae.

Yoshiharu - Customer Acquisition

The company locates its restaurants in predominantly high traffic retail areas where it also advertises.

YOSH also plans to develop a packaged instant ramen noodle product for distribution through retail channels.

Advertising and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fluctuated as revenues have varied, as the figures below indicate:

Advertising and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 0.3% 2020 0.9% 2019 0.5%

(Source)

The Advertising and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Advertising and Marketing spend, rose sharply in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Advertising and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 203.5 2020 -29.5

(Source)

Yoshiharu's Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by IBISWorld, the Japanese restaurant market in the U.S. will grow to an estimated $29.3 billion by the end of 2022.

This represents a forecast. If achieved, this would represent a 6.5% growth rate over 2021.

The U.S. Japanese restaurant market grew at an average annualized rate of 4.8% from 2017 to 2022, which is faster than the average overall U.S. economic growth during that period.

Also, below is a historical and projected market growth trajectory for the U.S. Japanese restaurants:

U.S. Japanese Restaurant Market Size (IBISWorld)

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

Jinya Ramen Bar

Fast casual restaurants

Fine dining restaurants

Yoshiharu Global Co.'s Financial Performance

The company's recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Variable topline revenue

Uneven net restaurant operating profit

Reduced operating losses

Growing cash flow from operations in 2021

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm's registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 $ 4,449,354 131.9% 2020 $ 3,170,925 -21.9% 2019 $ 4,058,739 Net Restaurant Operating Profit (Loss) Period Net Restaurant Operating Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 $ 161,577 -126.3% 2020 $ (72,797) -115.9% 2019 $ 457,447 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 3.63% 2020 -2.30% 2019 11.27% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 $ (279,786) -6.3% 2020 $ (433,590) -13.7% 2019 $ (64,466) -1.6% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 $ (42,968) -1.0% 2020 $ (450,128) -10.1% 2019 $ (134,125) -3.0% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 $ 591,452 2020 $ 82,354 2019 $ 690,613 (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of September 30, 2021, Yoshiharu had $53,299 in cash and $6.9 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2021 was negative ($78,563).

Yoshiharu Global Co.'s IPO Details

Yoshiharu intends to raise $18 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of 4 million of its units consisting of Class A stock and one warrant per share.

The warrants will be immediately exercisable at 125% of the IPO price.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

The existing shareholder has not indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Assuming a successful IPO, the company's enterprise value at IPO would approximate $49 million, excluding the effects of underwriter over-allotment options.

The float to outstanding shares ratio (excluding underwriter over-allotments) will be approximately 28.57%. A figure under 10% is generally considered a 'low float' stock which can be subject to significant price volatility.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

25% of the net proceeds (approximately $4.4 million without the over-allotment option, or approximately $4.7 million with the over-allotment option) for our expansion and development of new corporate owned restaurant locations during the year ending December 31, 2022; 25% of the net proceeds (approximately $4.4 million without the over-allotment option, or approximately $4.7 million with the over-allotment option) for the expansion of our distribution capabilities, including centralized warehousing, storage and delivery; 25% of the net proceeds (approximately $4.4 million without the over-allotment option, or approximately $4.7 million with the over-allotment option) for the development of our franchise program. As of the date of this prospectus, we do not have a franchise program; and 25% of the net proceeds (approximately $4.4 million without the over-allotment option, or approximately $4.7 million with the over-allotment option) for general working capital and other corporate purposes. (Source)

Management's presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not currently a party to any legal proceedings that would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or operations.

The sole listed bookrunner of the IPO is EF Hutton.

Valuation Metrics For Yoshiharu

Below is a table of relevant capitalization and valuation figures for the company:

Measure (TTM) Amount Market Capitalization at IPO $63,000,000 Enterprise Value $49,004,214 Price/Sales 11.05 EV/Revenue 8.60 EV/EBITDA 189.28 Earnings Per Share $0.04 Operating Margin 4.54% Net Margin 9.15% Float To Outstanding Shares Ratio 28.57% Proposed IPO Midpoint Price Per Share $4.50 Net Free Cash Flow -$78,563 Free Cash Flow Yield Per Share -0.12% Revenue Growth Rate 131.87% (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As a reference, a potential partial public comparable to Yoshiharu would be Kura Sushi (KRUS); below is a comparison of their primary valuation metrics:

Metric Kura Sushi (KRUS) Yoshiharu Global (YOSH) Variance Price/Sales 5.27 11.05 109.7% EV/Revenue 6.22 8.60 38.2% EV/EBITDA -3,760.00 189.28 --% Earnings Per Share -$0.59 $0.04 --% Revenue Growth Rate 129.7% 131.87% 1.69% (Glossary Of Terms)

(S-1/A and Seeking Alpha)

Commentary About Yoshiharu's IPO

YOSH is seeking U.S. public capital market funding to invest in its growth initiatives with both corporate-owned locations and its franchise concept.

The company's financials have indicated fluctuating topline revenue, variable net restaurant operating profit, lowered operating losses and increasing cash flow from operations in 2021.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021 was negative ($78,563).

Advertising and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have fluctuated as revenue has varied; its Advertising and Marketing efficiency rate swung sharply into positive territory in the most recent reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividend on its shares and anticipates that it will not do so in the foreseeable future.

The market opportunity for Japanese restaurants in the U.S. is large and expected to grow at a low rate of growth over the coming years.

EF Hutton is the sole underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (42.9%) since their IPO. This is a bottom-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company's outlook is the lingering effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on customer willingness to enter its restaurants, although this risk may be diminishing already.

As for valuation, compared to partially comparable Kura Sushi, YOSH is seeking a significantly higher valuation based on revenue multiples despite growing at about the same rate on a much lower revenue run rate.

To sweeten the offering, management is offering one warrant for each share purchased, at an above-IPO exercise price.

This structure has become a trend lately for micro-cap IPOs, but the jury is out on whether that will be an effective long-term strategy or is just a short-term tactic in a difficult IPO market environment.

While YOSH is growing, the firm is still quite small and its desire to obtain funding from an IPO process rather than through numerous private sources is a question mark, so I'm on Hold for the IPO.