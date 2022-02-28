What STAG And Community Healthcare Can Teach Us About Growth
Summary
- STAG and CHCT now trade at a similar multiple.
- They also have similar nominal growth rates.
- However, when we dig deeper, the quality of STAG's growth is far superior.
- Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Portfolio Income Solutions get exclusive access to our model portfolio. Learn More »
As of this writing, STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) and Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT) are trading at about the same price to funds from operations (P/FFO) multiple and have similar growth rates. Yet I will posit that STAG is significantly undervalued while CHCT is overvalued.
The difference is the type of growth. Not all growth is created equal.
When one plugs growth rate into a discounted cash flow model, the output present value is agnostic to the kind of growth. While it can be a useful tool alongside fundamental analysis, relying too heavily on this sort of model can lead to systematically overvaluing low-quality growth and undervaluing high-quality growth.
Types of REIT FFO growth
For clarity, when I refer to growth, I am referring to per share growth rather than absolute growth. Growth in FFO/share or AFFO/share depends on which is the most relevant metric for a given REIT.
There are many different ways for a REIT to achieve growth, but they can largely be grouped into the following buckets:
- Organic growth
- Purchased growth
- Financial leverage growth
Organic is a superior form of growth. Purchased growth is good but not as sustainable. Financial leverage growth really isn't growth at all, just a value neutral change to the capital structure.
We will define these buckets a bit more clearly as we go through the examples.
STAG's growth consists of a large chunk of organic growth and a negative contribution from financial leverage changes. CHCT's growth consists of a substantial amount of purchased growth and a negative contribution from organic.
Organic growth
For a REIT, organic growth refers to growth that comes from already owned assets. In this case, the industrial properties already owned by STAG are growing in value and growing in cash flows as rents increase.
In 2021, STAG's new and renewal leases came in 10.4% above the previous leases in cash terms and 17.6% higher in GAAP terms. The growth accelerated into the 4th quarter with the cash and GAAP rollups increasing to 16.0% and 22.6%, respectively.
These rent rolls, of course, only applied to the leases that expired. Most of STAG's portfolio has not yet rolled over, meaning a majority of their rental rates are significantly below market rates. This provides a long runway of organic growth as leases roll.
A significant portion of leases rolls in 2022 through 2026, which portends significant organic growth for STAG over that time frame.
Organic growth is a combination of occupancy change and rental rate change. STAG's occupancy is quite steady, allowing the rental rate growth to flow through to the bottom line.
Community Healthcare, however, has occupancy erosion which is causing significantly negative organic growth. See they have consistently acquired at or near 100% occupancy with the 2021 acquisitions below averaging 98.3%:
Healthcare is a tough business and even more volatile in the rural locations in which CHCT operates. Over time, occupancy erodes to about 90% where CHCT has stabilized.
Properties are bought at close to 100% and stabilize at ~90%.
This nearly 1000 basis point loss to occupancy causes substantial negative organic growth for CHCT. There is little opportunity for them to make back the loss through increased rate because CHCT acquires properties with very long initial lease terms.
STAG has substantial organic growth while CHCT's is negative.
Purchased growth
It is very common for REITs to use their spread between weighted average cost of capital and cap rates to grow. When this lever is available to a given REIT, I think it is generally correct for them to pull it and most do.
A majority of CHCT's growth comes from purchasing at a spread. The market has generously traded CHCT at a high multiple which provides them with a low cost of equity capital. This can then be put to work via acquisitions. Equity costs CHCT roughly 5% and they are buying properties at 8%-10% cap rates.
Every purchase made significantly increases FFO/share. They should keep issuing equity and buying properties as long as the spread of this magnitude persists.
STAG used to rely heavily on purchased growth. They were the high cap rate industrial REIT and grew for their first decade as a public company by playing the spread game. Cap rates have fallen across most REIT property sectors but particularly in industrial. STAG used to buy at 8 caps and now the available properties trade for 5 caps.
Acquisitions are no longer immediately accretive to FFO. They are roughly neutral going in, and instead, the growth is from the NOI increases that come down the road as the properties get re-leased at higher rates.
CHCT has substantial purchased growth while STAG has only a slight bit.
Financial leverage growth
Classic financial academia will state that equity cost of capital is always higher than debt cost of capital. This is not always true in real life but is generally true and holds true with STAG and CHCT.
Given this relationship between debt and equity, a company can increase its earnings just by levering up. Consider a company issuing debt to buy back shares. Both actions are, in theory, neutral to the value of the company, but in changing the capital stack, the earnings per share have gone up considerably.
Despite the rise in earnings per share, this is not true growth. It is just a corporate finance election. It may or may not be beneficial to shareholders to run at a higher level of leverage.
The inverse is also true in that a company can issue equity and payoff debt to reduce leverage. Such action will almost always result in lower earnings per share, but again, it is not necessarily bad for shareholders.
In a vacuum, changes to the corporate structure are value neutral.
Why does this matter?
Well, as investors, it is wise to back out the portion of growth that was due to a change in capital structure because it is not repeatable nor was it value creating/destroying.
CHCT has been operating at a low level of leverage for a long time. The leverage has not changed as a percentage of enterprise value so its growth has been mostly unaffected by this lever.
STAG, however, has dramatically changed its capital structure.
It used to be a moderate leverage REIT in the 30%-40% range, but it has been financing its purchases mostly with equity, causing leverage to drop to just over 20% debt to EV.
This reduction in leverage has been a significant drag on earnings but it has not been a drag on shareholder value. If one were to make an adjustment to STAG's earnings to net out this capital structure election, the growth would have come in significantly higher.
Going forward, STAG's bottom line growth should accelerate as the deleveraging subsides.
CHCT has a neutral contribution from capital structure changes and STAG has had growth drag from capital structure changes.
Superior growth quality at a similar valuation
STAG and CHCT are trading at basically the same multiple around 18X current year FFO.
|
Company
|
Market Price
|
2022 Estimated FFO/Share
|
FFO Multiple
|
STAG Industrial
|
$39.32
|
$2.18
|
18.03X
|
Community Healthcare
|
$43.97
|
$2.41
|
18.24X
Each is expected to grow earnings at a mid- to high-single digit pace.
I suspect the similar multiple is related to the market pricing in the rate of growth but not pricing in the delta in quality of growth.
Quite simply, STAG has much higher quality growth and you can get the higher quality growth essentially for free because they are trading at the same multiple.
Why organic growth is so much better than purchased growth
Organic growth is reliable. STAG owns the properties that are becoming more valuable. It does not rely on the cooperation of the market or any third party. It is just high-quality assets increasing in value and cash flows.
Purchased growth is more of a fleeting opportunity. CHCT can continue to grow via acquisitions if and only if the public markets cooperate and the private market cooperates. External acquisition growth can be completely shut down by factors that are entirely out of the company's control.
If CHCT's market price drops significantly, equity capital is no longer cheap, and the spreads are no longer attractive. The spreads can also be ruined by prevailing cap rates dropping. In either case, CHCT will not have done anything wrong, the opportunity will simply have vanished. It is out of the company's control.
Contrast this with STAG. If STAG's market price drops, it doesn't affect their organic growth. If cap rates drop, the organic growth continues. STAG owns the assets that are appreciating in value and cash flows.
I think most investors would rather have reliable growth over growth that only works when both private and public markets are cooperating. This organic strength is why the industrial REIT sector trades at very high multiples in the 30s.
STAG has remained cheap because its growth is being masked by the deleveraging. It looks like it is only growing 5%-7% a year, but if you calculate the growth on a capital structure neutral basis, it looks a lot more like the other industrial REITs. If STAG returned to its former 40% debt to EV, it would earn roughly an additional $0.33 per share of FFO. That is 16% bottom line growth that has been masked by the deleveraging.
Here is the math on that, assuming $3B of debt issued at 3% coupon applied to 5% cap rate acquisitions:
At sub $40, STAG is a steal.
Make your money work for you
At Portfolio Income Solutions we do the rigorous analysis to determine which stocks will work and which won’t. We then curate a portfolio of the most opportunistic individual stocks and provide members with continuous analysis to help keep their investments in shape. We constantly watch the market in order to buy and sell the right stocks at the right times.
Start investing with the aid of dedicated research by joining Portfolio Income Solutions.
Not sure yet? Grab a free trial. Canceling is easy and there are no obligations.
This article was written by
2nd Market Capital Advisory specializes in the analysis and trading of real estate securities. Through a selective process and consideration of market dynamics, we aim to construct portfolios for rising streams of dividend income and capital appreciation.
Our Portfolio Income Solutions Marketplace service provides stock picks, extensive analysis and data sheets to help enhance the returns of do-it-yourself investors.
Investment Advisory Services
We now offer a way to directly invest in our Proprietary Investment Portfolio Strategy via REIT Total Return, which replicates our activity in client accounts. Total Return client’s brokerage accounts are automatically invested simultaneously and at the same price when we make a trade in the REIT Total Return Portfolio (also known as 2CHYP).
Learn more about our REIT Total Return Portfolio.
Dane Bowler, along with fellow SA contributors Simon Bowler and Ross Bowler, is an investment advisory representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC). As a state registered investment advisor, 2MCAC is a fiduciary to our advisory clients.
Full Disclosure. All content is published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person. The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of the specific person. Please see our SA Disclosure Statement for our Full Disclaimer.
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of STAG either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: Important Notes and Disclosure
All articles are published and provided as an information source for investors capable of making their own investment decisions. None of the information offered should be construed to be advice or a recommendation that any particular security, portfolio of securities, transaction, or investment strategy is suitable for any specific person.
The information offered is impersonal and not tailored to the investment needs of any specific person. Readers should verify all claims and do their own due diligence before investing in any securities, including those mentioned in the article. NEVER make an investment decision based solely on the information provided in our articles.
It should not be assumed that any of the securities transactions or holdings discussed were profitable or will prove to be profitable. Past Performance does not guarantee future results. Investing in publicly held securities is speculative and involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Historical returns should not be used as the primary basis for investment decisions.
Commentary may contain forward looking statements which are by definition uncertain. Actual results may differ materially from our forecasts or estimations, and 2MC and its affiliates cannot be held liable for the use of and reliance upon the opinions, estimates, forecasts, and findings in this article.
S&P Global Market Intelligence LLC. Contains copyrighted material distributed under license from S&P
2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation (2MCAC) is a Wisconsin registered investment advisor. Dane Bowler is an investment advisor representative of 2nd Market Capital Advisory Corporation.