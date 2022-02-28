What STAG And Community Healthcare Can Teach Us About Growth

Vertigo3d/E+ via Getty Images

As of this writing, STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) and Community Healthcare (NYSE:CHCT) are trading at about the same price to funds from operations (P/FFO) multiple and have similar growth rates. Yet I will posit that STAG is significantly undervalued while CHCT is overvalued.

The difference is the type of growth. Not all growth is created equal.

When one plugs growth rate into a discounted cash flow model, the output present value is agnostic to the kind of growth. While it can be a useful tool alongside fundamental analysis, relying too heavily on this sort of model can lead to systematically overvaluing low-quality growth and undervaluing high-quality growth.

Types of REIT FFO growth

For clarity, when I refer to growth, I am referring to per share growth rather than absolute growth. Growth in FFO/share or AFFO/share depends on which is the most relevant metric for a given REIT.

There are many different ways for a REIT to achieve growth, but they can largely be grouped into the following buckets:

Organic growth

Purchased growth

Financial leverage growth

Organic is a superior form of growth. Purchased growth is good but not as sustainable. Financial leverage growth really isn't growth at all, just a value neutral change to the capital structure.

We will define these buckets a bit more clearly as we go through the examples.

STAG's growth consists of a large chunk of organic growth and a negative contribution from financial leverage changes. CHCT's growth consists of a substantial amount of purchased growth and a negative contribution from organic.

Organic growth

For a REIT, organic growth refers to growth that comes from already owned assets. In this case, the industrial properties already owned by STAG are growing in value and growing in cash flows as rents increase.

STAG

In 2021, STAG's new and renewal leases came in 10.4% above the previous leases in cash terms and 17.6% higher in GAAP terms. The growth accelerated into the 4th quarter with the cash and GAAP rollups increasing to 16.0% and 22.6%, respectively.

These rent rolls, of course, only applied to the leases that expired. Most of STAG's portfolio has not yet rolled over, meaning a majority of their rental rates are significantly below market rates. This provides a long runway of organic growth as leases roll.

STAG

A significant portion of leases rolls in 2022 through 2026, which portends significant organic growth for STAG over that time frame.

Organic growth is a combination of occupancy change and rental rate change. STAG's occupancy is quite steady, allowing the rental rate growth to flow through to the bottom line.

Community Healthcare, however, has occupancy erosion which is causing significantly negative organic growth. See they have consistently acquired at or near 100% occupancy with the 2021 acquisitions below averaging 98.3%:

CHCT Supplemental

Healthcare is a tough business and even more volatile in the rural locations in which CHCT operates. Over time, occupancy erodes to about 90% where CHCT has stabilized.

SNL Financial

Properties are bought at close to 100% and stabilize at ~90%.

This nearly 1000 basis point loss to occupancy causes substantial negative organic growth for CHCT. There is little opportunity for them to make back the loss through increased rate because CHCT acquires properties with very long initial lease terms.

STAG has substantial organic growth while CHCT's is negative.

Purchased growth

It is very common for REITs to use their spread between weighted average cost of capital and cap rates to grow. When this lever is available to a given REIT, I think it is generally correct for them to pull it and most do.

A majority of CHCT's growth comes from purchasing at a spread. The market has generously traded CHCT at a high multiple which provides them with a low cost of equity capital. This can then be put to work via acquisitions. Equity costs CHCT roughly 5% and they are buying properties at 8%-10% cap rates.

Every purchase made significantly increases FFO/share. They should keep issuing equity and buying properties as long as the spread of this magnitude persists.

STAG used to rely heavily on purchased growth. They were the high cap rate industrial REIT and grew for their first decade as a public company by playing the spread game. Cap rates have fallen across most REIT property sectors but particularly in industrial. STAG used to buy at 8 caps and now the available properties trade for 5 caps.

Acquisitions are no longer immediately accretive to FFO. They are roughly neutral going in, and instead, the growth is from the NOI increases that come down the road as the properties get re-leased at higher rates.

CHCT has substantial purchased growth while STAG has only a slight bit.

Financial leverage growth

Classic financial academia will state that equity cost of capital is always higher than debt cost of capital. This is not always true in real life but is generally true and holds true with STAG and CHCT.

Given this relationship between debt and equity, a company can increase its earnings just by levering up. Consider a company issuing debt to buy back shares. Both actions are, in theory, neutral to the value of the company, but in changing the capital stack, the earnings per share have gone up considerably.

Despite the rise in earnings per share, this is not true growth. It is just a corporate finance election. It may or may not be beneficial to shareholders to run at a higher level of leverage.

The inverse is also true in that a company can issue equity and payoff debt to reduce leverage. Such action will almost always result in lower earnings per share, but again, it is not necessarily bad for shareholders.

In a vacuum, changes to the corporate structure are value neutral.

Why does this matter?

Well, as investors, it is wise to back out the portion of growth that was due to a change in capital structure because it is not repeatable nor was it value creating/destroying.

CHCT has been operating at a low level of leverage for a long time. The leverage has not changed as a percentage of enterprise value so its growth has been mostly unaffected by this lever.

STAG, however, has dramatically changed its capital structure.

SNL Financial

It used to be a moderate leverage REIT in the 30%-40% range, but it has been financing its purchases mostly with equity, causing leverage to drop to just over 20% debt to EV.

This reduction in leverage has been a significant drag on earnings but it has not been a drag on shareholder value. If one were to make an adjustment to STAG's earnings to net out this capital structure election, the growth would have come in significantly higher.

Going forward, STAG's bottom line growth should accelerate as the deleveraging subsides.

CHCT has a neutral contribution from capital structure changes and STAG has had growth drag from capital structure changes.

Superior growth quality at a similar valuation

STAG and CHCT are trading at basically the same multiple around 18X current year FFO.

Company Market Price 2022 Estimated FFO/Share FFO Multiple STAG Industrial $39.32 $2.18 18.03X Community Healthcare $43.97 $2.41 18.24X

Each is expected to grow earnings at a mid- to high-single digit pace.

I suspect the similar multiple is related to the market pricing in the rate of growth but not pricing in the delta in quality of growth.

Quite simply, STAG has much higher quality growth and you can get the higher quality growth essentially for free because they are trading at the same multiple.

Why organic growth is so much better than purchased growth

Organic growth is reliable. STAG owns the properties that are becoming more valuable. It does not rely on the cooperation of the market or any third party. It is just high-quality assets increasing in value and cash flows.

Purchased growth is more of a fleeting opportunity. CHCT can continue to grow via acquisitions if and only if the public markets cooperate and the private market cooperates. External acquisition growth can be completely shut down by factors that are entirely out of the company's control.

If CHCT's market price drops significantly, equity capital is no longer cheap, and the spreads are no longer attractive. The spreads can also be ruined by prevailing cap rates dropping. In either case, CHCT will not have done anything wrong, the opportunity will simply have vanished. It is out of the company's control.

Contrast this with STAG. If STAG's market price drops, it doesn't affect their organic growth. If cap rates drop, the organic growth continues. STAG owns the assets that are appreciating in value and cash flows.

I think most investors would rather have reliable growth over growth that only works when both private and public markets are cooperating. This organic strength is why the industrial REIT sector trades at very high multiples in the 30s.

STAG has remained cheap because its growth is being masked by the deleveraging. It looks like it is only growing 5%-7% a year, but if you calculate the growth on a capital structure neutral basis, it looks a lot more like the other industrial REITs. If STAG returned to its former 40% debt to EV, it would earn roughly an additional $0.33 per share of FFO. That is 16% bottom line growth that has been masked by the deleveraging.

Here is the math on that, assuming $3B of debt issued at 3% coupon applied to 5% cap rate acquisitions:

Author generated

At sub $40, STAG is a steal.