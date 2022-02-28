Arturo Holmes/Getty Images Entertainment

There are plenty of strong small/mid-cap companies that are trading in volatile waters due to macro concerns. Some, like Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE), have fallen to levels far below their intrinsic worth and are worth a hard second look.

Lovesac, for investors who are unfamiliar with the name, is a millennial-oriented furniture brand. The company has become popular for its modular "Sactional" products. The idea is that the company sells configurable modules for customers to mix, match, and build their own sofa sets. With smaller configurations running in the ~$3,000 range, Lovesac isn't targeting the IKEA shopper; it's positioned as more of an aspirational premium brand, and this messaging has worked well with consumers - especially as consumer spending in the upper/upper middle-class segments got a boost since the pandemic.

Since the start of November, shares of Lovesac have lost approximately half of their value. This is in spite of the fact that, in December, the company posted a very positive earnings print that showed GAAP profits, even in the face of higher tariff and freight costs.

Data by YCharts

Given Lovesac's continued strong growth, its commitment to bottom line expansion, and its persistent product evolution, I continue to be bullish on Lovesac, especially after the recent fall. On the product development side, Lovesac's recent push is with embedded sound system technology, which it has branded as "StealthTech." Given the pandemic's effect on shifting consumer entertainment to the home, many people are upgrading their home theater setups and this product is positioned perfectly for that trend (I've made the same argument in recommending speaker company Sonos (SONO)).

Here's an updated look on what I view as the key bullish drivers for Lovesac:

Growing nicely even at scale. Even on a same-store basis, excluding the growth driven by store expansions, Lovesac is growing at a ~50% y/y pace. Analysts are expecting 27% y/y growth for Lovesac in FY23 (corresponding to most of calendar 2022), though Lovesac has a trend of "beating and raising" - growth expectations for FY22 started out closer to the mid-30s and ended up just shy of 50% y/y.

Even on a same-store basis, excluding the growth driven by store expansions, Lovesac is growing at a ~50% y/y pace. Analysts are expecting 27% y/y growth for Lovesac in FY23 (corresponding to most of calendar 2022), though Lovesac has a trend of "beating and raising" - growth expectations for FY22 started out closer to the mid-30s and ended up just shy of 50% y/y. Willingness to spend on home improvement and comfort. Furniture companies, home-improvement stores, and other home-related companies were all big winners from the pandemic, due not only to the volume of moves but also due to a higher propensity to spend for comfort. Looking longer term, this benefits higher-end furniture makers like Lovesac, whose typical Sectionals sofas run in the upper mid-tier $2,000-$3,000 range.

Furniture companies, home-improvement stores, and other home-related companies were all big winners from the pandemic, due not only to the volume of moves but also due to a higher propensity to spend for comfort. Looking longer term, this benefits higher-end furniture makers like Lovesac, whose typical Sectionals sofas run in the upper mid-tier $2,000-$3,000 range. Impressive profitability despite macro headwinds. Lovesac's problems are shared with other consumer products companies - China tariffs and higher freight costs. Yet despite this, the company's 50%+ gross margins are high for a consumer products manufacturer, and its ability to generate positive adjusted EBITDA and GAAP net income sets it apart from other small caps.

Lovesac's problems are shared with other consumer products companies - China tariffs and higher freight costs. Yet despite this, the company's 50%+ gross margins are high for a consumer products manufacturer, and its ability to generate positive adjusted EBITDA and GAAP net income sets it apart from other small caps. Omni-channel expert. Lovesac's fleet of retail stores are now all open in some capacity, and we expect Lovesac to continue its retail expansion strategy in 2022. These small-format stores are a great way for Lovesac to spread its brand and drive more traffic online.

Lovesac's fleet of retail stores are now all open in some capacity, and we expect Lovesac to continue its retail expansion strategy in 2022. These small-format stores are a great way for Lovesac to spread its brand and drive more traffic online. Possibility of tariffs cancellation. As a consumer products company that is primarily sourced out of China, Lovesac is heavily impacted by the Trump tariffs on products imported from China, hurting gross margins by about nine points in Lovesac's most recent quarter. For now, Biden has left these tariffs in place, but the new U.S. trade representative has signaled openness to discussing the issue with free-trade groups. Lovesac may stand as a possible beneficiary of a new policymaking regime in Washington.

Valuation wise, Lovesac has never looked better. At current share prices near $42, Lovesac trades at a market cap of $655.8 million. After netting off the $47.9 million of cash on the company's most recent balance sheet (which is unencumbered of debt), Lovesac's resulting enterprise value is $607.9 million.

For FY23, meanwhile (the fiscal year for Lovesac ending in January 2023), Wall Street analysts have pinned a revenue target of $607.3 million, representing 27% y/y growth (data from Yahoo Finance). If we apply an ~8% adjusted EBITDA margin on that figure (equivalent to Lovesac's YTD adjusted EBITDA margins through Q3), Lovesac's resulting adjusted EBITDA forecast would be $48.6 million. This would put Lovesac's valuation multiples at:

1.0x EV/FY23 revenue

12.5x EV/FY23 adjusted EBITDA

Both are quite modest multiples for a rapidly growing company with comparatively rich gross margins for its sector. Take confidence in the fact that investors are dumping all small-cap stocks quite indiscriminately right now due to the fear of rising rates - the fall isn't driven by anything specific to Lovesac. Buy here and hold out for the rebound.

Q3 download

Let's now go through Lovesac's latest Q3 results, released in mid-December, in greater detail - showcasing the company's tremendous growth and its surprise profitability in the wake of industry-wide headwinds. The Q3 earnings summary is shown below:

Lovesac Q3 results (Lovesac Q3 earnings release)

Lovesac's revenue in Q3 grew 56% y/y to $116.7 million, beating Wall Street's expectations of $112.2 million (+50% y/y) by a substantial six-point margin. The primary driver behind this revenue growth was a resurgence in showroom sales. Last year, Lovesac had a portion of its stores closed due to COVID restrictions; now, the entire fleet is open in some capacity.

Note as well that Lovesac's store count has increased too. The company now has 135 company-owned showrooms, adding 28 versus the same time period last year. Even when excluding the impact of new showroom growth, however, Lovesac notes that its comparable sales growth would have been 47% y/y. We note that internet channel sales, despite doubling in 2020, still grew at 38% y/y in Q3.

Lovesac store metrics (Lovesac Q3 earnings release)

Importantly, Lovesac has been able to capture strong demand by managing high in-stock levels and keeping a decently healthy inventory while many other furniture and consumer products companies are working through extended lead times. Per CEO Shawn Nelson's prepared remarks on the Q3 earnings call:

Customers are continuing to recognize the strength as reflected in our Q3 results, and consistently strong customer satisfaction scores throughout this tumultuous time. This has always been something that distinguishes Lovesac. And in this environment where industry lead times can stretch into months, it is particularly advantageous. Our ability to maintain stock levels is rooted in our product design and business model. Sactionals drive more than 80% of our sales, but more than half of those dollars were supported by just two SKUs, Seats and Sides. What's more, we manufacture those two SKUs redundantly with no very variation in quality across diversified manufacturers in three different countries, allowing us to better manage unplanned events like disruptions from COVID flareups, et cetera. This inventory is not seasonal and does not go bad or become irrelevant with time. So, investment in this type of inventory is lower risk than most."

This being said, Lovesac was not immune to the higher freight costs plaguing the rest of the industry. Combined with sourcing a higher portion of its products from China to keep in-stocks high (thus incurring tariff expenses), these factors together had a ~950bps negative impact to Lovesac's gross margin. This was, however, partially offset by higher full-price sales and less promotional/discount activity, so Lovesac's overall gross margin in the quarter sank "only" 510bps to 50.1% (still high for a goods manufacturer).

Lovesac adjusted EBITDA (Lovesac Q3 earnings release)

Year to date, we also note that Lovesac managed to generate $23.6 million in adjusted EBITDA (and 8% margin, versus just a 1% margin in the year-ago period, with improvement driven by lower corporate overhead and advertising costs to offset the decline in gross margins), as well as $13.3 million in GAAP net income. Lovesac's EPS of $0.17 in the quarter also smashed Wall Street's expectations of -$0.43, who had expected that tariff impacts and freight costs would weigh heavier on Lovesac's bottom line.

Key takeaways

While freight and tariff expenses (the latter of which may be less of a burden as the current administration continues to roll out its agenda) weigh on Lovesac like they do on any other consumer products vendor, the ~50% decline from November highs is unwarranted, especially as Lovesac continues to show tremendous growth and print positive profits despite the margin headwinds. Stay long here and buy the correction.