Rocket Lab (NASDAQ:RKLB) is a company that is taking part in the expanding space economy, and in this article, I am going to take a look at if RKLB is a good way for investors to get above-market returns from the sector. The first section of the article will take a look at the two segments of the company, Launch Services, and Space Systems. I will then go into detail about some of the good things on the company's balance sheet and backlog. Lastly, I will take a look at how those things fit into a valuation for the company and spend some time going into detail on what has to go right for this to become viable (given the company is currently unprofitable). All the financials pulled for the article will be for the 9 months ending in 2021 which can be found on the 10Q here.

Segments Overview

Rocket Lab divides revenue into two segments: Launch Services and Space Systems. Launch Services provides launching services to customers on an individual or ride-share basis. It is the largest revenue stream with 25.102 million in revenue so far in 2021 vs 18.225 million in 2020. So far, the segment has a loss of 15.014 million as of Q3 2021. The company also provides a really useful stat in its quarterly filings as to how each launch affects the top and bottom line of the company. Basically, they give a value for Cost of every launch and Revenue for every launch. In 2020, RPL (Revenue Per Launch) was 5.8 million, and in 2021, RPL is now 8.8 million, which is a 65% increase. CPL (Cost Per Launch) was 6.7 million in 2020, and 10.1 million in 2021.

The other segment in the company, Space Systems, makes up a smaller portion of revenue, $9.557 million, and has a profitability of $6.430 million. This segment focuses on spacecraft engineering, program management, satellite components, spacecraft manufacturing, and mission operating. Since 2020, this segment has seen a revenue growth by a multiple of nearly 8 and a profitability growth by multiple of 15. Given these are off of some very low levels from the previous year but the segment clearly has some steam behind it at the moment.

Strong Cash Position and Backlog

Aside from Rocket Lab being positioned in an expanding industry with solid revenue growth, the company also has things throughout the financials to be happy about. The company has a very nice cash position at the moment with nearly $792 million in cash equivalents with a total amount of liabilities of around $281 million. This gives them plenty of space to acquire more companies and invest in themselves to keep adding to their growth moving forward. The backlog also looks healthy with $183 million in backlog with 52% of that expected to be received in the next year, suggesting that demand for the company's services is strong.

Valuation and What Has to Go Right

At the time of writing, RKLB is not profitable and is valued at $4 billion. Revenue looks like it might come in at around $40-50 million for 2021, so, even at the high end of that range, that's a price to sales of 80. At these levels, there is no room for any stumbling in execution from the company. The company has to continue to grow their revenue at every launch which they have been successfully doing, and they also have to increase the number of launches they are involved in.

During the most recent quarter's earnings call, an analyst asked about when they may hit a previously stated goal of 132 launches per year. Management responded by describing that as a “ high number”. Indicating we are likely far away from that goal given not even a roughly estimated timeframe was suggested. So we may be able to say that goal is 7-10 years out, but once again, there is no guarantee on that. If we look at that goal and what it would bring based on today's numbers for revenue per launch, that would result in $1.161 billion in revenue, making this company currently trade at around 3 times sales for 7 or more years out revenue.

However, it is part of management's plan to increase the amount of revenue they get per launch which they have been successfully doing, so likely this number can grow in coming years as the company continues to acquire other companies and grow their offerings. However, the issue that was not addressed was how even though revenue per launch is increasing very nicely, losses per launch look rather bleak.

After acquiring more RPL, the company then lost even more money on every launch (about $400,000 more a launch). If this habit of continuing to lose more money every launch continues, the company will be burning through cash faster and faster as they grow their top line. This leads to my biggest fear for the company, which is if profit per launch does not improve, they will just keep burning cash indefinitely, and in a couple of years, they will be forced to raise more equity.

Investment Thesis

I think the programs that Rocket Lab is working on are very interesting, and I have a high degree of optimism that they can achieve some great things in the space economy. This does not necessarily mean that this is a good opportunity for investors to make a return. As of right now, I would only consider this stock as a speculation.

Moving forward, I plan on paying attention to the Profit Per Launch, and if this number starts heading in the right direction, I may consider making an investment. I think that there is a good chance that in the future there may be a good opportunity to be invested in Rocket Lab, but for right now, I think it is better to wait and see.